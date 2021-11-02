Pádraig Hoare: Micheál Martin is pinning his legacy on the climate fight

Legacy [ leg-uh-see ]. Noun. Practices that are handed down from the past by tradition. Something left or handed down by a predecessor.

What will Taoiseach Micheál Martin's political legacy be? He'll not have long in the big chair. He waited for a long time to sit in it, rode out the toxicity around his party which built up in the 21st century, and has staved off – for now – those who wish to see him toppled within Fianna Fáil.

It's fair to say that Micheál Martin is determined to make his relatively short time at the top of the Irish political tree count before he hands the warm seat back to Leo Varadkar in the next year.

The window of opportunity is short, but reputations last forever, and Micheál Martin apparently sees climate change as a way to cement his.

Housing has been a busted flush for successive governments since the great financial crash, while the twists and turns of Brexit navigation were largely handled well by figures in the previous government.

Smoking ban

He's got the national public place smoking ban in 2004 to look back on, and this was an act of political courage that has today saved lives, by any measure. It's a fine achievement, in the final analysis of 36 years in political office, but sullied by involvement in a political system that brought the country to its knees in financial ruin in 2009.

The old political cat still hasn't used up those nine lives however, and if the past two days are anything to go by, Micheál Martin is preparing to throw his chips in the highest poker stake political game of our time, climate change.

Climate activists in Glasgow on Tuesday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He's all in. Assembled Irish media in Glasgow asked themselves if they were imagining it – is it just me, or is he becoming really strong on climate change language, reporters asked each other.

Some even wondered aloud if he was turning into a Green as his political life enters the twilight years.

"You don’t have to be a member of any political party not to get this and understand this. I walk the countryside, I can see the intensity of what’s happening. I would be very keen on taking very practical steps to reverse the biodiversity loss. I think we can do an awful lot," he told reporters in response to his apparently-Damascene conversion to tackling the climate crisis.

St Paul moment

Even the most battle-hardened climate change warriors, cynical and weary after years of intransigence and lip service, wondered if Cop26 was a St Paul moment for the man from Turner's Cross.

Long-time campaigning journalist John Gibbons, loathe to suffer any fools and unfailingly uncompromising when it comes to greenwashing or vacuous climate language, had his head turned, tweeting he had to pinch himself at some of the strong rhetoric from the Taoiseach's mouth.

“We need to switch more to paying farmers to protect #biodiversity” says Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, who also rejects “scaremongering” in @farmersjournal about alleged massive job losses



Martin also slams Ag on water quality & wants more organic agri



This is BIG, folks — John Gibbons (@think_or_swim) November 2, 2021

Agriculture will have to do some of the heavy lifting, Mr Martin said in recent days, while transport and industry and every single person will have to play their part.

He has not deviated from the script, instead going for even stronger language on the urgency of climate action as each day passed.

For those (understandably) cynical, consider for a second where they were made – the eyes and ears of the world at Cop26 in Glasgow. If he fails to follow through, Micheál Martin will have perjured himself in the court of public opinion for all times – Micheál Martin may be a lot of things, but a fool he is not.