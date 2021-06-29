Q&A: What is actually happening with indoor hospitality? 

What is the Government proposing?

A delay in the reopening of indoor dining due to the risk of the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Government aims to have a plan in place by July 19 which will see a system implemented of a domestic Covid-19 certificate, enabling those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 to resume indoor activities.

How will it work?

We don't know. The Government has yet to come up with a plan. It says it will engage with stakeholders and unions about how this could be rolled out and report back in July.

It sounds like a logistical nightmare?

It will be "difficult", according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar "but not undoable". Representatives for publicans and restaurateurs say it's a non-runner, noting the same policy was rolled out in Israel early on before people simply stopped implementing it.

Queries have also been raised about the legality of such a system and the Attorney General is currently examining how a certificate would work.

What about people who have had Covid and are now immune?

Those who have recovered from Covid will be eligible for the certificate.

Who is going to police it?

We have no idea. The Taoiseach said the Government hasn't discussed fines yet, but it does not want to implement a "punitive regime".

So anyone eating indoors has to be vaccinated, but not the staff working indoors. Does that make sense?

The Taoiseach said he could see the contradiction, but that staff would be wearing masks and other PPE.

So why are diners allowed to eat indoors in hotels?

Hotels have been open since June 2, in stark contrast to pubs and restaurants, which has caused much upset in the sector.

At the time, the Tánaiste said he understood where people are "coming from but the rationale of all of this is a phased reopening".

"The whole point is we can't reopen everything at the same time so we're going with outdoor before indoor."

What do restaurants and publicans make of it all?

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says it is "astounded" at the Government’s decision to further delay the reopening of indoor dining while hotels and B&Bs have been open for almost a month.

It believes the Government's idea for a certificate is "discriminatory and unworkable as Ireland is not currently technologically ready to operate the EU-approved green travel certificate and yet there is a proposal to operate services based on vaccines at a national level".

"Such a practice of refusing access to goods and services in currently illegal under equality acts," a statement said.

What is Nphet's issue with reopening?

Nphet's warning to the Government is stark and says the Delta variant could, in fact, mean schools do not reopen in September, such is the severity of the situation.

In a "stark" and "grim" letter sent to the Government on Monday night, Nphet predicted we could see up to 2,170 Covid-related deaths across July, August and September as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

In a hammer blow to the hospitality sector, Nphet has also recommended that the Government should "pause" the reopening of indoor dining and drinking until they can put a "robust" system in place to prove that people have either been vaccinated or have immunity.

Is the Delta variant dangerous?

While not necessarily more dangerous, the variant is more transmissible and the key is the race between its spread and the vaccine programme.

The Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, was categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on May 10.

Research from Public Health England has also shown the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines among those who have only received one jab, though protection is higher for those who have received both doses.