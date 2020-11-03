Paul Hosford: To regain trust, this Government must go further than 'best practice'

When I was a younger man, I worked in that bastion of Irish entertainment, Xtra-Vision.

The now-departed video rental chain had a policy in place regarding late fees — if your debt was over €10 you had to pay something off to be allowed rent.

Every now and then, regular customers, or people known to staff, would benefit from our discretion. It was not best practice.

Last Saturday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar used that same term — "not best practice" — to describe his sending of a confidential document agreed with one trade union to a rival one headed by a personal friend of his.

In his statement, Mr Varadkar said that he regrets using an informal communication channel and "that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner".

Since Friday evening, when Village Magazine first made details of the matter public, there has been a number of arguments playing out.

Mr Varadkar himself has launched what the Irish Times called "The Trump Defence", that he could not have broken laws regarding confidentiality because when the Taoiseach does it, it is not illegal.

His surrogates have argued that the GP contract was a "great deal" and, if anything, Mr Varadkar was guilty of wanting the deal to succeed too much.

All over Ireland, local radio lines were jammed, such was the rush of Fine Gael TDs to defend their leader with the same talking points — the deal was public anyway, it was a win for everyone and no laws were broken.

Indeed, Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended his coalition partner by saying that the whole mess could have been averted if only the contract had been published sooner.

So, in a way, Mr Varadkar was not the Taoiseach giving potentially sensitive documents to a friend, he was fixing the paper jam of the civil service.

While few doubt that the revision of the GP contract was, on the whole, a good thing, Mr Varadkar's contention that the deal was public anyway holds little water.

If it was available, why did the leader of the country have to post a copy to the head of a union representing GPs?

Surely Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail could have obtained public information about his industry, published at least six days before, himself?

And why, then, did NAGP members seem so pleased that Dr Ó Tuathail had procured the document, 12 days after the outline of the deal was announced? Screenshots published by Village show NAGP members planning to "steal the thunder" of the IMO, which had negotiated the deal.

That Mr Martin accepts Mr Varadkar's assertion that he was merely acting in the public good begs the question: is this now acceptable at the Cabinet table? To share documents without the knowledge of the lead minister because you have deemed it the best course of action?

I do not know what motivated Mr Varadkar to send this document to the home address of Mr Ó Tuathail. However, Leo Varadkar is not a political novice. He understands better than most that optics matter. The perception that society is fair and functional matters.

For the public and trade unions to have confidence in this or any government, it must be seen as much as possible to be an honest broker, a good faith dealer.

To regain that trust, this Government must go further than merely "best practice", it must be unimpeachable.