Q&A: What went wrong in Leaving Cert errors? 

The Department of Education has found two errors in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

It is understood the errors will affect about 6,000 pupils, or 10% of candidates.

Q. What are calculated grades?

When schools closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Leaving Cert students were given the option of accepting ‘calculated grades’ or sitting written exams at a later date, when it is safe to do so.

Calculated grades were totted up the same way for all students, whether they have completed the established Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied, or the Leaving Cert Applied Programme.

Detailed guidelines were given to schools on how calculated grades should be issued. It’s a four-step system.

First, teachers were asked to use their professional judgement to give each student an estimated grade and a class ranking in their subject.

These marks were then considered by other teachers in the school to see if the process has been correctly followed.

It was then reviewed by the school principal.

Once the school principal was satisfied that the process has been followed correctly, the data was then submitted to the Department of Education.

Q. What went wrong?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that two errors have been discovered in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

The mistakes are being put down to a "coding error" in how the results are calculated which was uncovered by an American firm doing an independent assessment.

Around 6,000 or 10% of students who sat the exams will be impacted, with many of those having their grades revised up.

This may lead to them getting places on courses they initially missed out on - but it is unclear if they will be able to start those this academic year.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that the Minister for Education Norma Foley will make a “comprehensive” statement later today.

He said the statement will cover what occurred and the measures taken to rectify the issues.

“Above all, to ensure that we can ease as much anxiety as we can in relation to this,” Mr Martin added.

“Our objective has to be the students and how they receive this information.”