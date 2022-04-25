Oisin McConville: Kick outs hurt Armagh but they were convincingly beaten

Armagh had been built up - by some of us I suppose - when you looked at the wins over Dublin and Tyrone. I know it was only the League but they won those matches in different ways. You’re going to have to do that if you want to succeed in Ulster.

When Armagh went to Ballybofey, the decision to push up on kick-outs or to sit back on them proved to be the death-knell. Like every manager, you just make a decision and hope it works for you. It didn’t really work for Kieran McGeeney and Armagh, who lost eight of their own 13 at one stage.

If you look at the middle of the field you’d think Armagh are as apt as Donegal at fielding the ball, with the size of men in there. It didn’t happen. Anything that was 50-50 was won by Donegal.

After 25 minutes or so, Armagh led 0-5 to 0-4 and would’ve been happy with how it was going. Considering they’re famed for being strong in the second half of games, it was a decent place to be. The next 15 minutes - up to and in the immediate stage right after half-time - was where Armagh lost and Donegal won.

With the wind behind Shaun Patton Armagh were afraid to get bypassed and the Donegal goalkeeper was able to take a few chances in the second half, short or long.

Armagh didn’t work it out. Maybe it’s too simplistic to look at kick-outs as the main factor in deciding a game of a thousand facets. From an Armagh point of view they weren’t good enough on Donegal’s, or on Ethan Rafferty’s. Armagh were beaten quite convincingly. Things didn’t work out. The stats will worry Armagh.

Three down at the break was still not the worst but for me, the goal scored by Rian O’Neill was a legitimate goal and that’s not sour grapes. It came at a crucial part of the game, where they could’ve got momentum. There was no foul. Look, I don't want to have a go at the referee Maurice Deegan here.

I’ve said consistently for five or six years we need a second official. The play moves so quickly, referees are making decisions from 40 yards away. It’s not the fault of the referee. It’s the fault of the system. I know this won’t filter down to club level but it’s imperative at the top level.

Patton also made a good save from Aidan Nugent and Armagh missed half a dozen chances at that stage of the game. Armagh, if you’re to put them in a bracket, are a bit like Mayo in the way when a game goes frantic, it suits them more.

Donegal always seemed to have them at arm’s length. Some of that comes down to experience and Donegal have been there and done it at this level. I doubt Kerry as they seem to have lost too many big games and the same could be said for Donegal in recent years.

They’ve come up short before. However, they were very controlled against Armagh and it will do huge things for their confidence, especially with those younger players who all stood up.

All throughout the appeals, Donegal kept their eye on the ball. They opted to go without Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee. In hindsight - a great thing - maybe you would’ve wanted it left from an Armagh perspective. Coming to Ballybofey, though, without O’Neill, Nugent and Stefan Campbell would’ve been too much.

Armagh now fall into the qualifiers and there won’t be as much pressure on. Any of the hype will have disappeared and there will be negativity for a spell. The next part of the jigsaw is them getting down to it. But it’s four weeks away now and Armagh won’t have the same level of intensity compared with teams playing in the coming weeks. The qualifiers are not going to overly hurt Armagh, if they can get going.

Donegal can move on now but the worry for me is defensively. Armagh scored 0-12 but it could’ve been 2-16. That said, Declan Bonner’s team looked more cohesive than at any stage this year or last.

For me, they will be in an Ulster final against Tyrone. Before that, they have Cavan, who have a chance. Division 4 belies a team like Cavan. They were clinical against Antrim. Donegal will progress, for me.

Tyrone face Derry next weekend and the All-Ireland champions will have benefitted from the preliminary round. Tyrone and Donegal meet most years and the hurt of Donegal, who were in a good position last year before Michael Murphy missed a penalty and was sent off, could spur them on. Donegal have no fear of Tyrone.