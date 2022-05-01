Michelle Darmody: How to make meringues from chickpeas and rhubarb and pistachio nests

Rhubarb meringue with pistachio cream

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 07:31
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

Tomorrow, the first of May, marks the changing of the year. It is celebrated throughout the northern hemisphere as the beginning of summer, with ancient traditions often marking the day. In some parts of the country, May Flowers were picked by children the evening before May Day and arranged together to make posies or crowns. Or at times a hawthorn bush was decorated with strips of brightly coloured material, painted eggshells or candles and set in the centre of a village. The decorated bush was associated with good luck.

For those who do not eat egg, you can make the second recipe which uses the 'water' from a tin of chickpeas as a substitute. The viscous liquid, also known as aquafaba, mimics egg whites very well. There is a little bit of a knack to getting these just right: the chickpea water needs to be whisked to very stiff peaks, the same as you would whip egg whites. When whisking in the sugar, make sure there is no grainy texture left, the mixture should be very smooth and glossy, with all of the sugar dissolved into the aquafaba. These meringues are best served the day they are baked.

Egg-free meringue

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Aquafaba - the water from a tin of chickpeas - is the best ingredient for egg-free meringue.

Egg-free meringue

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 10 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 100mls chickpea water

  • 150g caster sugar

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 120°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

  2. Whisk the chickpea water until it forms very stiff peaks, it will take about three to four minutes.

  3. Turn the mixer to a medium speed and add the sugar a tablespoon at a time until it is well combined. The meringue should look smooth and glossy and should be firm enough to shape with a spoon or to pipe with a piping bag. You can use either method to make your meringues.

  4. I tend to use about a tablespoon of the mixture to make each meringue and shape them into a neat circle.

  5. Bake for two hours. Turn off your oven after this time but leave the meringues in the oven for a further hour without opening the oven door. Once cool enough to handle, place the meringues onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Rhubarb meringue with pistachio cream

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Elegant and delicious - the perfect summer dessert

Rhubarb meringue with pistachio cream

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 batch of meringue

  • For the rhubarb compôte:

  • 250g rhubarb, chopped into 2cm lengths

  • 20mls freshly squeezed orange juice

  • 20g golden caster sugar

  • 10mls honey

  • for the pistachio cream:

  • 100mls cream, whipped the stiff peaks

  • 50g of unsalted pistachios, shells removed and crushed or liquidised

  • 1 tsp of honey

Method

  1. Place the rhubarb, juice, sugar and honey into a saucepan over a low heat and simmer with the lid on for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

  2. Mix the cream, pistachio and honey.

  3. Fill the meringues with the pistachio cream and cooled rhubarb. Sprinkle some extra pistachios on top and serve.

