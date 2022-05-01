Michelle Darmody: How to make meringues from chickpeas and rhubarb and pistachio nests

Tomorrow, the first of May, marks the changing of the year. It is celebrated throughout the northern hemisphere as the beginning of summer, with ancient traditions often marking the day. In some parts of the country, May Flowers were picked by children the evening before May Day and arranged together to make posies or crowns. Or at times a hawthorn bush was decorated with strips of brightly coloured material, painted eggshells or candles and set in the centre of a village. The decorated bush was associated with good luck.

For those who do not eat egg, you can make the second recipe which uses the 'water' from a tin of chickpeas as a substitute. The viscous liquid, also known as aquafaba, mimics egg whites very well. There is a little bit of a knack to getting these just right: the chickpea water needs to be whisked to very stiff peaks, the same as you would whip egg whites. When whisking in the sugar, make sure there is no grainy texture left, the mixture should be very smooth and glossy, with all of the sugar dissolved into the aquafaba. These meringues are best served the day they are baked. Egg-free meringue recipe by:Michelle Darmody Aquafaba - the water from a tin of chickpeas - is the best ingredient for egg-free meringue. Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 10 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 100mls chickpea water

150g caster sugar Method Preheat your oven to 120°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment. Whisk the chickpea water until it forms very stiff peaks, it will take about three to four minutes. Turn the mixer to a medium speed and add the sugar a tablespoon at a time until it is well combined. The meringue should look smooth and glossy and should be firm enough to shape with a spoon or to pipe with a piping bag. You can use either method to make your meringues. I tend to use about a tablespoon of the mixture to make each meringue and shape them into a neat circle. Bake for two hours. Turn off your oven after this time but leave the meringues in the oven for a further hour without opening the oven door. Once cool enough to handle, place the meringues onto a wire rack to cool completely. Rhubarb meringue with pistachio cream recipe by:Michelle Darmody Elegant and delicious - the perfect summer dessert Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  25 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 1 batch of meringue

For the rhubarb compôte:

250g rhubarb, chopped into 2cm lengths

20mls freshly squeezed orange juice

20g golden caster sugar

10mls honey

for the pistachio cream:

100mls cream, whipped the stiff peaks

50g of unsalted pistachios, shells removed and crushed or liquidised

1 tsp of honey Method Place the rhubarb, juice, sugar and honey into a saucepan over a low heat and simmer with the lid on for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Mix the cream, pistachio and honey. Fill the meringues with the pistachio cream and cooled rhubarb. Sprinkle some extra pistachios on top and serve.