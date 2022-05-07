Michelle Darmody: Desserts made with ricotta are the right whey to go

When I visited Sicily, a few years ago, sitting having coffee outside a café I saw a small van pull up and deliver tubs of fresh ricotta to the proprietor. The van trundled further down the street and stopped at other businesses and then at homes delivering varying sized tubs of ricotta. I had known that the soft white cheese is a staple part of the local diet, but it was fascinating to see that it was of such importance it had its own delivery van.

It is understandable why the Sicilians love it so much; ricotta, an Italian whey cheese, is one of those ingredients that works well in savoury as well as sweet cooking. It can be stirred through a pasta sauce or seasoned, baked and served with olive oil and fresh bread.

Another lingering memory of Sicily is the delicious ricotta-stuffed cannoli that are served in almost every bakery. You say cannolo for one or cannoli for more than one.

For the cannolo recipe here you will need cannoli moulds and a deep fat fryer or large saucepan and a thermometer. When using any hot oil, it is advisable to take great care and to use tongs with heatproof handles to remove each cannolo from the bubbling oil. The cannoli moulds are metal tubes which you wrap the soft dough around, the mould is dropped into the saucepan with the dough attached. You then gently shake the cannolo off once the mould is cool enough to handle.

These are fiddly to make and take a bit of time, but the results are very tasty and for me bring back lovely memories of that hot summer holiday by the azure sea.

Chocolate ricotta cheesecake recipe by:Michelle Darmody This creamy dessert is indulgent and delicious and deceptively easy Servings 10 Preparation Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 0 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  Italian Ingredients For the base:

155g ginger biscuits, finely crushed

65g butter, melted

For the topping:

160g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

100mls cream, whipped to soft peaks

2 tsp cocoa powder, sieved

220g firm ricotta

80g golden caster sugar Method Line an 8-inch round spring-form tin with parchment. Stir the melted butter and crushed biscuits together until they are completely combined. Scoop into the prepared tin and press the mixture firmly into. the base. Place into the fridge until it is cold and firm. To make the topping: melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Set aside once melted — allow to cool to just above room temperature, it should still be runny but not hot. Fold the cocoa powder into the whipped cream and then whisk the ricotta and sugar. together Fold the cream and cocoa into the ricotta. Gently stir the chocolate into the mixture and scoop it onto the cooled base. Spread the mixture and flatten with a knife dipped into warm water. To firm it up nicely, place it into the freezer for about an hour and a half.