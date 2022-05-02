Michael Moynihan: Time for a combine for sportswriters

The NFL draft was on last week, the couple days’ horse-trading in which American football teams pick their top prospects for next year.

Some of their decision-making is based on results from the NFL Combine, where those prospects are tested on the 40-yard dash, 225lb (102kg) bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, pro-agility shuttle test, the three-cone drill, and so on.

That need not detain us here. What should detain us is the suggestion by the hosts of The Press Box podcast that there be a Sportswriter Combine instead, one in which hacks and reporters test themselves at the journalistic equivalent of the 40-yard dash, though not the 40-yard dash when the bill comes, ho ho.

My suggestions?

1 The 25-word opener press

Write a 25-word opener to a sports story against the clock, one guaranteed to pull the reader into the middle of the yarn even if they don’t particularly want to go there.

Aha, I hear you ask — what’s the gold standard?

Well, it’s a subjective one, unlike the 40-yard dash, but I have a favourite or two, like John Lardner’s immortal opener for a story about a magnificent boxer who died in 1910: “Stanley Ketchel was twenty-four years old when he was fatally shot in the back by the common-law husband of the lady who was cooking his breakfast.” This was later described by Red Smith — no slouch himself — as “the greatest novel ever written in one sentence”. I wouldn’t even disqualify it for being 26 words.

2. The three-laugh drill

This is to measure how quickly a hack can get in their sycophantic laughs when a manager meets the press after a game. There’s a touch of the ‘let him without sin’ etc about this with your correspondent, who can guffaw with false hilarity along with the best of them, but that means extra points for the reporters who insist on cutting through the (not very funny) noise and into the signal.

Kudos here to the man who listened to a hurling manager say the performance his team had just given was a great answer to the people who’d written them off and said they were wasting their time coming up here today, they got their answer today out there because they’d lose etc etc. “Yes,” said the reporter. “But you did lose.”

3. Pro-agility crowd scene

When reporters gather after a game to speak to a manager, particularly after a big GAA match, the environment can be hostile. Toxic, even.

Failure to use the Lynx that morning, overindulgence in garlic, overindulgence in Guinness, a raincoat so grimy it could stand up and ask its own questions — the scrum around a manager can be a challenging place for those with fragile constitutions.

Not to mention fragile ankles. Once, after a game in the football championship, the winning manager was telling us the performance his team had just given was a great answer to all the people who’d written (etc etc), when a radio reporter to my right started pointing at me and the other print journalists as the people who’d written (etc etc).

I got a rush of blood and tried a move I had last attempted chasing Barry Coffey around Bishopstown in a Kelleher Shield match. On that occasion I missed, thank God, but this time I made perfect contact just behind the ankle.

Years later I met the same football manager and he

reminded me of what had

happened. Sorry, I said, I didn’t think you’d seen it. I had, he said, but you left before I could ask you to show the lads in the dressing-room how to do it.

****

Will we see more of the coin toss?

You might have missed the little snippet in the paper last week following the two Munster U20 hurling semi-finals.

“The Munster U20 hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary has been fixed for TUS Gaelic Grounds next Wednesday, May 4 (7.30pm),” John Fogarty reported here.

“A neutral venue had initially been suggested but both counties agreed to a coin toss this morning, which Limerick won.”

This is interesting to the competing counties and their supporters, obviously, but is it also a sign of things to come in the wake of Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere?

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is obviously out of commission in the wake of the Ed Sheeran concerts last week, but it would have been interesting if a neutral venue had been pushed for this particular provincial final.

Why? Because of the implications for the bigger days coming down the road.

For instance, there’s a general acceptance that Limerick and Waterford are on course to contest the Munster senior hurling final — yes, I’m aware there’s plenty of hurling to be played still but those two sides have shown more to date than other sides, with all due respect.

If they both come through, where will that Munster final be played? Limerick and Waterford have often played championship matches in Cork, and in the normal course of events Páirc Uí Chaoimh would probably come into the reckoning again this year.

After the Páirc Uí Rinn controversy, though, will the Munster Council be in any mood to use a Cork venue?

Officialdom and a man for all time

Sometimes there’s a man, and he’s the man for his time.

This was one of the many pearls of wisdom we all picked up from The Big Lebowski, and every now and again we discover there’s a man who is the man for his time, and maybe all time.

I learned last week that in 2021, John Coates, then outgoing president of the Australian Olympic Committee, wanted to be on the organising committee for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics — so he drafted his own letter of recommendation for inclusion.

Among other points made in the letter, it states that it was “hard to think of anybody better qualified in the world of sport” to be appointed to the Brisbane committee.

Fair dues. No hiding lights under a bushel here, though it does seem a rather steroidal approach to the ‘don’t ask, don’t get’ lesson we were all taught as small children.

I don’t know much about Coates, though I note he stepped down as head of the Australian Olympic Committee very recently after 31 years in charge.

Officialdom.

Dyer serves up another ace

Geoff Dyer is the kind of discursive, impossible-to-pigeonhole writer your columnist loves — what other way could anyone look at a man who wrote one of the greatest books ever about jazz ( But Beautiful) and one of the greatest books ever about Where Eagles Dare ( Broadsword Calling Danny Boy)?

(Very well, the greatest book ever about WED)

Now he’s back with The Last Days of Roger Federer —which, despite the title, ranges far beyond the great tennis player. This isn’t the first appearance Federer has made in highbrow writing —think of ‘Roger Federer As Religious Experience’ by David Foster Wallace — but it’s surely the most enjoyable.

