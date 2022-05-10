Kieran Shannon: Qualifiers will offer a true gauge of Cork’s progress

For all the allowances we said we’d afford players and teams once sport would resume in Covid times on the basis of being grateful they were providing us with some sport at all, we were soon back to our normal judgemental selves, certainly well before normality itself returned.

The promised dispensations were never forthcoming, presumably because Covid hardly qualified as a variable considering it applied to everyone.

Among the condemned has been a familiar target: the Cork footballers. Last week Darragh Ó Sé departed from the traditional Kerry tact of coming to praise or plamás Cork by instead burying them. In his newspaper column he declared that the Cork footballers had been “a disgrace” over “the last few years”.

To give Ó Sé his due, it would have been fair comment circa 2018 when the county followed up on five previous disappointing championships by losing its last two games of the summer by a combined margin of 33 points.

In 2019 though the county and senior manager Ronan McCarthy appeared to be turning things around. After relegation from Division Two, they bounced back to hammer a Limerick team showing signs of a revival themselves, got within three points of a Kerry team that came within a whisker of denying Dublin the five-in-a-row, and in the Super 8s pushed the Dubs and Tyrone hard.

In the spring of 2020 they built on that momentum and the U20 All Ireland triumph of the previous summer. By blending some of those U20s with the Super 8s team, along with adding the highly-regarded Cian O’Neill to their coaching ticket, they steamrolled through Division Three in a manner that division has never known (and would rubbish recent suggestions that the county could do with operating at that level again in 2023).

Then Covid hit.

At first Cork did not seem affected by the lockdown. Indeed they seemed to be one of its great beneficiaries. Even though their protracted club championships meant they only had 13 players at training three weeks after collective sessions were allowed to resume, they memorably ambushed Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

What made that night all the more dramatic and significant wasn't that Kerry had been merely beaten; they had been knocked out of the championship. In hindsight though probably no county or team missed having the facility of a backdoor during Covid more than Cork themselves. Just as Peter Keane’s team were denied a shot at redemption after his namesake Mark’s latest strike, so too were McCarthy’s side when they were subsequently ambushed by Tipperary.

In truth Cork’s proper standing lay somewhere between those displays: while they weren’t quite as good as you’d think a team that beats Kerry would be, they were better than what they showed against Tipp. Another appearance in the All Ireland quarter-final stage wouldn’t have flattered them.

In 2021 they’d similarly have a small sample size of games to measure their true standing. Heading to Killarney last July they’d won four of their five competitive games that year despite having the longest injury list in football. That they had to play and survive a relegation playoff against Westmeath was more a quirk of the competition format than any poor display levels; had it been a conventional Division Two campaign where they’d have played teams in the north as well as the south of the country they’d have finished with at worst a 4-3 win-loss record, and quite possibly a 5-2 one, leaving them and Kildare nose-to-nose as to who’d win promotion along with Mayo.

Their second-half capitulation in Killarney though meant a mere unexceptional or disappointing season ended up being a calamitous one, at least for McCarthy’s continued viability as team manager, and the players’ reputation in the eyes of an Ó Sé and many more. Again, without a backdoor, there was no redemption. A season was essentially reduced to one game.

Killarney not only meant the end of McCarthy’s manful stint as team manager. His successor Keith Ricken and his management team also recognised it was the end of the Super 8s team of 2019 that was once meant to provide the nucleus of the next Cork team to seriously contend for All Ireland honours. And so some of the key men of that summer of 2019 – Connolly, Deane – moved or were moved on. Another phase of team rebuilding would be necessary, one which would mean before Cork would get better they’d first of all likely be worse.

Such was the case this past league. Again, even with a restoration to a full Division Two programme, Cork were somewhat unfortunate how the competition was rolled out, this time in its sequence of games. Their first five matches were all against more experienced teams and managements; in truth had they played Down and Offaly earlier in the campaign the alarm levels and spectre of relegation wouldn’t have been remotely as pronounced as they were on Leeside.

As it happens Cork finished safe and sixth in the division, essentially the 14th-ranked side in the country. A far cry perhaps from the teams and men of 2009-2012 who only knew what it was like to win league titles in spring and play deep into the summer, but not a world away from the 10th or 11th placings (fifth or sixth in the old Division 1A or 1B) of the Billy Morgan teams of 2005 to 2007 as they incrementally built themselves up into All Ireland contenders.

Last Saturday confirmed that Kerry are still in a different league to Cork and almost every other team bar five or six in the country, but it also hinted that Cork could be closing the gap. Last year they were only able to live with Kerry for 30 minutes (indeed they were ahead after 25 minutes) before being beaten by 22 points. This year they were able to live with Kerry for 50 minutes before being beaten by 12.

We are not saying that next year Cork will push Kerry for the full 70 minutes and maybe lose by only two points, similar to 2019. But it is realistic that over the next 12 months – including the next two – that they resume those 2019 levels of competitiveness to put themselves in position to become a legitimate top-six side throughout the second half of the decade.

Almost everyone who played for Cork last Saturday evening should still be around in two years’ time, as should a wave of players returning from injury. While John Cleary rightly realised that Cork could not again try to play man-to-man at the back versus David Clifford & Co, next year with the return of the likes of Seán Meehan and possibly Daniel O’Mahony to go with Maurice Shanley, Cork have potentially as many exceptional man markers in the game as anyone else.

The return of a wiser, hungrier Stephen Sherlock more than compensates for the absence of the magical but erratic Connolly. The prodigious U20s of 2019 like Cathail O’Mahony appear to be maturing, mentally and physically.

But Cork have to build on whatever momentum they’ve gathered instead of lose it as they have so often. To really push for promotion next year (by right it should be a case of either them or Derry going up with Dublin), they could do with a run or at least a major performance in the qualifiers next month.

Only twice (2013 and 2019) over the last decade have Cork exited both the Munster championship and All Ireland series respectfully and even then they were modest campaigns.

Of course they had no backdoor the last two years.

They have no such excuses this year.

The opportunity for their season to be defined by more than one game against Kerry or anyone else is there.

They need to take it.