Katie was only ever here to take part. Now she's taken over

It’s impossible to capture the enormity of New York City for anyone who hasn’t been swallowed up in its maw. The sheer size of it, vertically and horizontally, can distort both distance and time. In the old days you could try walking towards the Twin Towers from somewhere around Midtown and still find yourself gawping up at the very same skyline after what seemed like an eternity of sidewalks and traffic lights.

And that’s just Manhattan. One borough.

Some crooner used to sing that you could make it anywhere if you made it there. Truth is, if you make it in the Big Apple then you’ve already made it everywhere else and the city this week is, by all accounts, adorned with enormous adverts that are quite literally bigging up Saturday’s fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

We could go overboard here and ape boxing’s hyperbole by saying the place will come to a halt at the first bell. Let’s not. Conor McGregor headlined a UFC 205 bill at the same Madison Square Garden six years ago and, while it broke the gate record for sporting events at the venue, it left a footprint that was washed away like a sandcastle at high tide.

McGregor’s pull was undeniable at the time. If his star has waned almost ever since that defeat of Eddie Alvarez then it just adds to the wonder that it should have shone so brightly for the time it did. Taylor’s achievement in headlining a women’s boxing event at the famed MSG is, if anything, even more remarkable.

Unlike McGregor, she has done it while keeping her counsel. She has remained true to the monk-like warrior, the quintessential embodiment of the athlete who would rather brave ten ice baths than suffer the fiery depths of hell that is a press conference, and this is no small thing in a sport saturated by false bravado and ersatz hype.

Taylor is a sporting prophet with no need for words.

Compare that to McGregor whose boast that the Irish were ‘not here to take part but to take over’ was a masterpiece of spin but, as we all surely suspected even then, a declaration that was always going to be exposed as nothing more than bluster. It was a brag that, as with ‘You’ll never beat the Irish’, carried a heavy bang of insecurity.

And look at them now, two world-famous athletes on diametrically opposed paths.

McGregor is almost two years younger than the 35-year old Taylor but his career has been a punchline since Khabib Nurmagomodev did for him with a fourth-round submission in a UFC lightweight championship bout in Las Vegas in 2018. The suspicion with Taylor is that her best is behind her and yet she squeezes every last drop out of her talent.

New York this week is just another peak that no-one knew existed until she challenged it. She has blown the doors off the Olympics for women’s boxing and now she’s barging up the steps of the front plaza of the Garden whose backlog of greats - Elvis, Pope John Paul II, Muhammad Ali, Wayne Gretzky and, ehm, Maroon 5 - is so comprehensively male.

That Taylor, like McGregor before her, should make it so big in this Mecca of entertainment is particularly resonant in a nation that has always been so attached to America’s east coast by an umbilical call of emigrants stretching across hundreds of years. And not least because she is so rarely seen or heard.

In the old days, the diaspora existed back home only in the imagination and in letters airmailed home, or in snippets from newspapers. Taylor exists in a similarly second-hand state, her heroics only seen by most via Sky Sports News or social media thanks to her presence behind TV’s paywalls.

The satisfaction in seeing one of our own make it on Broadway is only highlighting the fact that we can't see her perform here and in the flesh. It’s over six years since she fought in Ireland, for various reasons, her last appearance coming at the Brandon Hotel and Spa in Tralee where she accounted for Queen Underwood.

As a send-off it, it fit the bill alongside so many of the other 39 fights she had already recorded on these shores. Bouts in community centres, sports centres, hotels and even on the stage of the Bord Gáis theatre. Fights in Bray, Mallow, Fermoy, Castlebar, Athy, Dungarvan, Listowel, New Ross and Cavan.

For years she dominated the amateur game globally while existing on the fringes of the Irish public’s consciousness but there was a glimpse of the bright lights in 2009 when she formed part of a glittering undercard to Bernard Dunne as he relieved Ricardo Cordoba of his WBA super bantamweight title at Dublin’s O2.

“Most people in Ireland have never really seen me so I’m really excited about it,” she said at the time. “I’m so used to boxing in front of about 20 people so 9,000 is going to be huge.” Her promoter Eddie Hearn said this week that it would be disappointing if Taylor retires without fighting again at home. Beat Serrano and it might be her last world to conquer.