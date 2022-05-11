John Fallon: Travers the Irish standout from EFL season

CHAMPIONSHIP
A sprinkling of tough love by Damien Duff seems to be extracting the best from his Shelbourne players.
Three months and 14 games into the Irish legend's first senior managerial spell and the predicted rollercoaster has ensued.
From the highs of being the only team to beat Derry City – away to boot – to downers such as drubbings at home to Finn Harps and Bohemians.
Players aboard the Duffer project were made well aware in the off-season of his demands, with early-morning training sessions a cornerstone of his regime.
Booking one of the gatherings for within five hours of returning from an arduous trip to Harps last Friday, particularly following a late defeat, could have tested the resolve of his troops but their buy-in was soon rewarded.
Duff's second order – that the squad assemble a social gathering that night – was warmly embraced, especially when a portion of the fines pot was assigned to fund it. Duff indirectly contributed to the stash, dodging double-standards by imposing a hefty sanction on himself for his recent red card at Dundalk.
For a rookie gaffer, the policy worked a treat. His reinvigorated Reds went out last Friday and ended their winless home record by beating Sligo Rovers 2-1 – crowning a day that began with news of Tolka Park being saved from demolition.
