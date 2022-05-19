Graham Cummins: Candystripes ahead of schedule but still need to sweeten their deals

Despite having the backing of billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty, their location handicaps Derry City when it comes to attracting players. Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins suggested that the club could be in market to add to the squad this summer after seeing his slide slip further behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers following the 1-0 defeat to Stephen Bradley’s side last week. But it will require O’Doherty to dig into his deep pockets if Higgins wants to attract the best players.

Right now when it comes to recruitment, Rovers will be the most attractive club for the best players in the league (apart from Derry natives). The Hoops are based in Dublin, have a large support base, are able to offer Champions League football and will be able to negotiate similar salaries to Derry.

Any player from Dublin or born close-by will want to stay in the capital, meaning were Derry to enter negotiations with a player who had the choice of staying in Dublin, they have to be prepared to offer the player a hefty salary to convince him to move north. Not only would they have to probably pay for the majority - if not all - of the player's accommodation, the player will also argue for the travel cost of when he does want to return home from Derry.

It is similar to Cork City when they were competing to sign the top players in the Premier Division. It was pointless even having the conversation with a player who lived close to Dublin if they knew that clubs like Rovers or St Patrick’s Athletic were also interested, as they knew it would cost too much to persuade the player. They were more willing to compete with Bohemians as they knew they could offer a substantial increase on what the Gypsies might be offering.

Even players from the southern half of the country will be more inclined to join a Dublin club than go to Derry because of the distance from their homes. I was once offered the chance to speak to Derry. I was called by a player on the team asking if I would be interested in speaking to the manager but I didn’t have to give it a second thought because of Derry's distance from Cork. My abrupt decision was nothing to do with Derry as a club because it is a wonderful operation, one that I admire and respect very much. It was purely down to the location.

For Derry to prise away a player from a Dublin club or ward off their attentions, they would probably have to pay at least an extra €150-200 a week and that is not including extra accommodation costs. All told, that could end up costing Derry close to €20,000 extra for a player (based on having to give him a two-year contract) than what a Dublin club would have to pay. All of which makes it clear the advantage that clubs like Rovers have - and the extra cash they can use on improving other areas/facilities in the club.

Another issue Derry have, and perhaps something players only start thinking about in their mid-twenties, is the sportsperson’s relief that professional players contributing tax in the Republic of Ireland receive after they retire. That tax has to be seen as a retirement nest-egg for players and the 40% tax back can turn into a very handsome lump sum when they retire. I would imagine that is something players have to consider when deciding to sign for Derry - demanding more finance from the Candystripes considering they would not be able to include any year playing for Derry when claiming their sportsperson’s relief.

On the pitch, Derry have been impressive this season. They have surprised me as I did not expect them to be challenging for the title. Higgins has been in charge for just over a year and he has a vision in place of where he wants to take the club. When clubs have wealthy owners, it is often the case that the manager will sign players he feels could bring immediate reward but not long-term success. That strategy is a very expensive one as the club will have to keep reinvesting in the squad to replace ageing players.

Higgins clearly has the backing and trust of the club to fulfil this plan. He wants to attract young, hungry players that will be able to play an attractive and intense style of football required in the modern game. He is probably ahead of schedule at this early stage but now that they are challenging at the top the pressure will be on to maintain it.

They have a big game against Dundalk tonight to make sure they remain looking upwards. Stephen O’Donnell’s side are starting to show their potential recently and will see this game a chance to increase the pressure on Derry for second place.