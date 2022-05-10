Elaine Loughlin: Conscientious objectors already limit services at our maternity hospitals

Those entrenched in what has become a fraught debate on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) should know that it doesn't take a group of nuns to prevent the delivery of women's healthcare.

In hospitals across the country, women are being denied access to services because of the conscientious objections of a few consultants or anesthesiologists, or perhaps a manager.

It has led some campaigners to refer to it as conscientious obstruction of termination of pregnancy services.

Likewise, it has been individual hospital managers who have made decisions on whether birth partners were given access to maternity hospitals during the pandemic and who forced pregnant people to be alone during labour and to attend emergency appointments or scans without support.

Postcode lottery

Women have been subjected to a postcode lottery of maternity services with different restrictions applied across the country.

While Covid measures have all but disappeared across wider society, restrictions remain in place in some maternity hospitals because managers have decided that this should be the case.

None of this can be blamed on any decree from Rome, it is down to people on the ground who are making decisions about the type and level of care.

There is now a fear that Covid measures, including a ban on partners attending pre-natal appointments and restrictions preventing the children of women from visiting after birth, may now simply become the norm

"Maternity restrictions are still a huge issue," said Krysia Lynch, chair of the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services (AIMS).

"Most people seem to believe that they cannot possibly still be in place, but they are 100% still in place. They are not helpful and not in the best interest of people who are giving birth.

"A lot of them have absolutely no evidence behind them, there's no risk assessments behind them. It's almost as if the system got used to them, and it's just maintaining them.

What Covid has shown us is that our maternity services are not equitable

"It shows us that we have units that are extremely ahead of their time, but we have other units that are extremely behind the time and there doesn't seem to be any way of changing that."

While those on both sides of the NMH debate are consumed by legal documents, convoluted ownership arrangements, and potential conflicts that may arise in five, 10 or 15 years, women right now are not receiving the care they should be entitled to.

"It's a patriarchal, misogynist system. It's almost like we are never trusted and we are always having to prove ourselves," Joanne Neary of Leitrim for Choice said.

"It's like we have come so far, but sometimes I question how far we really have come."

Service provision

Under Government policy, termination of pregnancy services requiring hospital treatment should be provided in all 19 maternity hospitals and units to "ensure appropriate geographic coverage across all areas of the country", but eight hospitals still do not carry out these services.

Sligo recently indicated it is to provide services and it is hoped that the number of hospitals facilitating termination of pregnancy care will increase to 14 by the end of the year.

A recent study, partly funded by the WHO, found that establishment of abortion services since the repeal of the eighth amendment has relied on "individual champions" among staff, but their motivation is not always sufficient to integrate abortion into existing clinical services and conscientious objection is a "persistent barrier" to expanding abortion services.

The research, which drew on interviews with 28 obstetrician gynecologists, midwives, psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, and nurses as well as a number of patients, found that unwilling staff were effectively blocking the rollout of services

“Most hospitals are providing. We still have a few because we have 19 maternity hospitals and legally, they're all supposed to be providing, but some of the smaller ones are not because the consultants and management are conscientious objectors," one midwife said.

Another midwife explained that objectors can place a burden on willing staff meaning they can be forced to work extra hours: “We're able to run the service, but [sometimes there is] a conscientious objector on shift who basically just blocks everything completely.

"So there was a night that I was on day shift, which is usually half seven till half eight and I had to stay in the hospital till 11 o'clock because the midwife that was coming on for night shift was a conscientious objector and refused to even go into the room."

Krysia Lynch, spokesperson for the Association for the Improvement in the Maternity Services: 'We have units that are extremely ahead of their time, but we have other units that are extremely behind the time and there doesn't seem to be any way of changing that.'

In healthcare settings where a large number of staff object to providing services the workload has also become too onerous for those willing staff, which has forced them to also opt out.

One anesthesiologist explained: “They were signing the conscientious objection forms because so many of their colleagues were refusing to perform procedures on moral grounds that a lot of extra responsibility was being placed on them to come in earlier and to carry all that workload and they didn't feel that it was fair.”

While getting the terms and conditions of any new maternity hospital right is essential, difficulties in our healthcare system are negatively affecting women in hospital wards today and are stopping others from accessing services.

"Everything is a fight. There are people involved in so many different campaigns, women involved across this country in so many different campaigns just advocating for very basic health care, access to basic health care," said Ms Neary.

