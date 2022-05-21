Edel Coffey: Our hobbies reveal a lot about ourselves 

“What are your hobbies?” The question took me by surprise. Hobbies? Do people still have hobbies, I thought?
I was at a party where I didn’t know many people and was engaging in the exhausting post-pandemic experience of making small talk when the question came at me out of left field. I fumbled around for an answer. Reading? Writing? But these things are my job. Would be a bit sad to say the thing you did for a living was also your hobby? My brain obligingly offered an alternative answer. What about the gym? No that wouldn’t do. I haven’t been to the gym since December 2021 and anyway, hobbies are supposed to be something you enjoy doing.
It’s not often I am lost for words and the question niggled at me on the drive home. The truth is, I couldn’t come up with any hobbies apart from reading and writing. But why did it irk me so much? Surely hobbies are for my retirement years or those mythical people who manage to organise their days and weeks into orderly chunks of time, the kind of people who swim 50 laps on their lunch break and return to work with perfect hair.