Donal Lenihan: Without key forwards Munster's task is all the more onerous   

Champions Cup talking points

Munster v Toulouse

What, if anything, has changed in a year?

An air of optimism surrounds Munster rugby of late. This is due, in part, to the appointment of Graham Rowntree as the new head coach, confirmation that the highly rated Mike Prendergast is joining the coaching ticket with Denis Leamy also poised to come on board. Whether by accident or design, there has also been a notable shift in attacking intent in recent weeks.

Saturday's game will signal whether that optimism is based on solid foundations or wishful thinking. Munster welcomed eventual winners Toulouse to Thomond Park at the round of 16 stage last year and pushed the French champions all the way without ever looking as if they might actually win.

That contest was played out in empty surroundings due to the pandemic. Thomond Park lies idle today for entirely different reasons. The staging of Ed Sheeran concerts over the last two nights has robbed Munster of a significant point of difference. That said, playing the game at the Aviva Stadium has offered over 30,000 Munster supporters the chance to create a unique atmosphere capable of lifting the men in red to new heights.

The only problem here is the Aviva, certainly on big international days, has become a hospitality venue with too many punters sitting back waiting to be entertained or on a constant procession to the bar throughout the game. Hopefully that will change on this occasion with the Munster faithful fully aware of their role in proceedings.

Munster have an opportunity to upset the odds today with Toulouse struggling to recapture their double winning form of last season. Their away performances throughout the Top 14 has been very poor, having lost their last six games on the road in that tournament.

Ugo Mola’s men did show their teeth last time out in Europe when they travelled to Ravenhill trailing by six points from the first leg yet managed to eke out a win, courtesy of a try with five minutes to go from the incomparable Antoine Dupont.

There’s a pattern here in that Dupont’s half back partner, Romain Ntamack, scored a try in the last minute the previous week against Ulster to reduce their aggregate lead from 13 points to six for that return leg. In the end, that proved crucial to their advancement.

The message for Munster from the two games against Ulster is clear. To beat Toulouse, you have to be fully tuned in for the entire 80 minutes. With the power Toulouse possess up front, coupled with the running and offloading threat they are capable of unleashing, Munster will have to defend with their lives.

Despite being in the contest for the vast majority of last year's game, Munster just couldn’t sustain their efforts. To win today, that needs to change.

Don’t die wondering

Much of the frustration this season surrounds the manner with which Munster have approached big games with a narrow, forward orientated focus that has consistently failed to produce once this team arrive at the knockout phase of competition.

Those frustrations are felt even more when Munster do show a willingness to stress opposition in the wide channels and put their defensive structures under pressure. With a back three of the in form Mike Haley, Keith Earls, and crowd favourite Simon Zebo, this Munster set up has so much more to offer from a creative perspective.

Zebo received only one meaningful pass in attack against Exeter Chiefs last time out and produced a sublime piece of magic to set up a superb try for Damien de Allende. The Springbok World Cup winner has found his best form of late and needs to be utilized more positively in attack. Due to a series of injuries and suspension this Toulouse three quarter line is nowhere near as penetrating as last season. In addition, Springbok wizard Cheslin Kolbe is no longer on board to destroy teams with his unique try scoring magic. Munster must seek to exploit that but their cause hasn’t been helped by injuries up front.

Without key forwards in Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes, who scored two tries against Toulouse last season, Munster have been left severely compromised against this gigantic Toulouse pack.

While the likes of Jean Kleyn, Jack O'Donoghue and Alex Kendellen are all playing out of their skin at present, the bench impact has been diluted significantly. By way of contrast, Toulouse can afford the hold three French Grand Slam winning forwards in reserve for a massive impact on 50 minutes.

As a consequence, Munster have to hit the ground running from the outset. Containment is out of the question. Ulster showed in their back to back games that if you can create tempo and play to the wide channels, try scoring opportunities will present themselves. They managed six over the two games, one more than Toulouse.

The return to arms of Joey Carbery who, after a succession of debilitating injuries, is finally rediscovering his best form. He must bring more variety to Munster in attack. His partnership with Conor Murray in the battle to control proceedings against Dupont and Ntamack will be crucial. To achieve that Munster must perform up front but the loss of those key forwards may well prove too much to cope with.

Leicester Tigers v Leinster

A sleeping giant is on the move

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick reminded me of the late Anthony Foley this week. Whether real or invented Foley, as captain or coach, always found a cause for Munster to latch onto in the build up to big European games.

Borthwick couldn’t help himself last weekend, bemoaning the fact that, while all of Leinster’s players were tucked up at home without a game since their 56-20, Round of 16, demolition of Connacht a few weeks ago, his front line troops were in full battle mode, securing a Gallagher Premiership semi final after demolishing Bristol 56-26.

Leinster too secured home advantage for the knock out phase of the URC, albeit in different circumstances, with a losing bonus point away to the Stormers in Cape Town. When the teams for today’s mouthwatering clash in Welford Road were announced yesterday, not one of the Leinster side that started in South Africa were included. By way of contrast Leicester field 14 of the side that accounted for Bristol.

Make no mistake, the Tigers team that takes the field today will not only be bristling at the prospect of taking on what they view as Ireland’s Six Nations team, disguised in blue, they will be driven even further from the stands by a voracious Tigers support who remember the days when Leinster were mere cannon fodder for them on their European visits.

Much has changed since Dean Richards was head coach of a Martin Johnson led side that beat all and sundry with ease. Having avoided relegation from the Premiership last season, Borthwick has worked wonders in awakening a sleeping giant that remain unbeaten across 13 games on home turf this season.

They have also enjoyed highly credible wins over Clermont Auvergne and Bordeaux-Begles on the road in Europe. Leinster take on far more than just the Tigers players today. They face a rugby institution desperate to reestablish past glories. The big question, however, is if Leicester’s limited approach and game plan will be sufficient to destabilize this powerful Leinster outfit.

Quality half backs at the mercy of the set piece

Borthwick, a future England head coach, has transformed Leicester in a very short space of time. He is forensic in his analysis of any opposition frailties and will have studied closely where Leinster came up short in Europe since last lifting the Heineken Cup in Bilbao in 2018.

Defeats to Saracens, in the 2019 final and 2020 quarter final, coupled with last season's loss to La Rochelle in the semi final, all revolved around set piece vulnerability and physicality in the contact area.

Given the focus point for Leicester’s revival under Borthwick has been founded on the clubs traditional strengths at the scrum, line out and maul, he will feel that his charges have the basic tools to create significant problems for Leinster.

The destruction that Tigers captain Ellis Genge created, legally or otherwise, at scrum time when he opposed Tadhg Furlong for England against Ireland at Twickenham last March will convince him that the Leicester scrum can ask serious questions of Leinster.

I’m not convinced. Ireland missed Andrew Porter badly that day in London. He is back at loose head to bolster the scrum as is Ireland’s first choice hooker Ronan Kelleher who also missed the trip to Twickenham.

Cullen knows exactly what’s coming and the Leinster front five, with James Ryan also returning after his recent issues with concussion, will be primed to face the inevitable onslaught at the scrum and line out maul that’s sure to come their way.

Leinster will have noted how Connacht’s well oiled attack created so many problems for Leicester in their narrow 29-23 pool defeat at Welford Road last December. While Leicester boast the best defensive record in the Gallagher Premiership and are difficult to break down, Connacht exposed their much vaunted defensive solidity, scoring two excellent tries in the process.

Johnny Sexton will have watched Jack Carty causing havoc that day by playing flat on the gain line. With even more attacking armory available to him out wide, Sexton will set out to do likewise. Leicester also kick a huge amount of ball with George Ford sure to test the Leinster back three with his trade mark spiral bombs with James Lowe and a comparative rookie in Jimmy O Brien potential targets.

Leinster’s only potential weakness is a lack of recent game time for a number of their players, something I’m sure Stuart Lancaster would have addressed in training over the last few weeks.

Overall Leinster appear to have too much firepower to fall at this stage.