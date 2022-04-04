Derval O'Rourke: tips to get moving

We all need to be reminded to move and to think up different ways to help ourselves do so. I started a ‘meet and move’ club recently which has been really fun. This week I’m chatting about movement and how important it is to make sure we get enough of it during the day. I have a delicious lunch recipe to get you in the mood for summer — and some much-needed time for yourself is on the prescription too!

More and more people are now working from home which is proving great for their cars and lost commute time, but not for their bodies. It is estimated that 44% of people are doing some type of hybrid work approach in Britain and Ireland but with this big change in approach to work has also come a change in our movement patterns.

I’m part of the percentage of people that works from home part-time and in the office part-time. The days I’m in the office I simply move more, my habits are far better. I’ve had to really start to think about this because the reality is I want to feel well after a day's work at home.

The more you move your body every day, the more your body will thank you for it! Have you ever noticed your sleep pattern going completely out of routine when you don’t move? The tendency is to want to move less on days where we are busy at the desk but the reality is that adding in movement will help sleep.

Here are five ways to get moving

* Stand to attention! If your job has you sitting for long periods of time, try to stand for portions of the day. When I’m brainstorming in the office, I stand, I can’t guarantee my ideas are better, but it really helps me focus! I like to put my laptop on a high counter to have meetings standing rather than sitting.

* When you’re waiting for the kettle to boil during your coffee break, take that time to do a little movement. Stretch out your legs and arms. A few stretches will really help you before you head back to your desk.

* Take at least a 15-minute walk during your lunch break — make it brisk to get the blood pumping. Ideally, meet someone to walk with: a walking pal will make you far more likely to do it.

* When you’re on a call, consider whether you can put the headphones in and take the call whilst strolling. (Won’t work if you’re on Zoom…..I’ve tried!)

* Put a reminder in your work calendar to get up every hour for 10 minutes and stand or stretch.

These are small but very effective ways to get some movement back into your day. We also burn more calories just by standing as opposed to sitting!

All movement counts and making even some small changes can have a really positive knock-on effect. You will sleep better, have a better appetite and the one I find most interesting is you will have more energy, not less! To quote Alanis Morrissette, 'Isn’t it ironic' that the less we move, the more tired we become?

Now if you’re wondering if you’re moving enough during the day, I’ll leave you with this great tip... Do you ever notice your hands and feet start to get cold when you’re sitting down? Well before you rush to throw the heat on again, get up and do a few jumping jacks/shake out your hands and feet and just move around for a few minutes. Feeling cold in your extremities (hands, nose and feet) can be a sign that the blood needs to move around the body more.

Wellness Tip: Take your time! So many of us are guilty of using our 'breaks' during the day to run errands or do housework. At least once a week, take your break and just do what you would like to do. Read a book, take a walk, meditate, have a lovely lunch by yourself. You deserve it!

Exercise: Jumping jacks! Do 10 jumping jacks. Then for a count of 15, walk on the spot. Repeat x 3. This is a great way to warm up those hands and feet!