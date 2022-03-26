Darina Allen: Cook for Ukraine with traditional recipes inspired by chef Olia Hercules 

Not sure about you but I can scarcely enjoy a meal without feeling guilty at present. I feel so fortunate to be able to wake up in the morning in my warm bed secure in the thought that it is unlikely that our house will be bombed before nightfall — I can’t get the images out of my head. Cold and hungry people trudging towards the border with the few possessions they can carry in sub-zero temperatures clutching a shivering cat or a terrified child.

No doubt, like you too, we were desperate to do something to help in some way so Rory, Rachel and I did an online cookery demonstration and raised over €13,000 for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. One of our students, Grainne O’Higgins baked brownies, invited people to help themselves and perhaps donate — her little project raised €128.