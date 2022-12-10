Mick Clifford: There's more than one way to corrupt politics

- 48% believe that corruption in planning has got worse with only 12% saying it has go better.
- 55% believe political donations “have a significant impact on how political decisions are made”.
- A majority of people believe that no political party is likely to implement meaningful reform in this area.
- Most people believe that no political party is likely to put the public good ahead of their own electoral interest.
- Trust in political parties in Ireland is very low. While Sinn Féin emerges as the most trusted party, only 18% of respondents expressed the view that they are trustworthy.