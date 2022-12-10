Mick Clifford: There's more than one way to corrupt politics

How corrupt is this country? For some, it’s worse than ever. That doesn’t equate with the known facts, but the perception of corruption can do serious damage in and of itself. Yesterday, Dublin City University’s Anti Corruption Research centre (ARC) published a report on perceptions of corruption in the state today. The report includes polls commissioned by the Red C company. Its findings are interesting and include:

48% believe that corruption in planning has got worse with only 12% saying it has go better.

55% believe political donations “have a significant impact on how political decisions are made”.

A majority of people believe that no political party is likely to implement meaningful reform in this area.

Most people believe that no political party is likely to put the public good ahead of their own electoral interest.

Trust in political parties in Ireland is very low. While Sinn Féin emerges as the most trusted party, only 18% of respondents expressed the view that they are trustworthy.

These results should be seen in light of Ireland’s position in the corruption perception index compiled by Transparency International. That pitches the state in 13th position out of 180 countries and is based on eight separate surveys and studies.

For the guts of ten years, I reported on planning corruption as details spilled out of the Flood/Mahon tribunal. What emerged was a scenario in which money was paid to politicians for planning, either as a political donation to which an unspoken understanding was attached, or, in a minority of cases, a bribe. Huge sums of money changed hands and while the donations were legal it was a blatantly corrupt system. Fianna Fáil politicians were the biggest beneficiaries, but plenty of Fine Gaelers dipped their beaks as well, and not a few independents.

Those days are gone. We don’t know what has replaced them, but it is safe to assume there is nowhere the same flow of money between business and politics today. Corruption doesn’t have to involve transactions. Favours can be done for those in closed circles, and often undoubtedly is, probably to a greater extent in more intimate societies such as ours. Systems that are not robust also open the door to various forms of corruption. Many would describe what emerged in An Bord Pleanála this year as corruption even though nothing illegal has been uncovered. The system within that organisation can be corrupted — so much so that it no longer functions as designed or public trust is eroded.

Today, money in politics is regulated in order to minimise the chances of soft corruption. The maximum donation that can be made is €2,500 but perceptions still exist that influence can be bought. Maybe so, but look at some recent incidents around money and politics for the nuances in such perceptions.

Last June, Fianna Fáil rushed through an amendment to an electoral bill to include provision for parties to run fundraising raffles. It was rightly described by the opposition as a stroke. Notwithstanding that, it’s not clear how much influence could be bought with a raffle ticket or two.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin registered another £100,000 from the estate of William Hampton. Mr Hampton, an eccentric Welshman with a history of mental illness, left £3m to Sinn Féin in his will a few years ago. The money could not be accepted by Sinn Féin in the Republic as it would be illegal under the updated laws, so it flows into the party’s northern coffers. A similar donation to any other party in this state would have to be rejected.

Last July, it emerged that an American woman based in Arizona left €386,129 to Sinn Féin. Lauren Harvey, a parks manager, was a frequent visitor to Connemara but, according to a Sunday Times report, nobody in Sinn Féin in Connemara that the newspaper contacted actually knew her. She was 60 when she died in a biking accident.

Raffles

Despite the sums and circumstances of the above donations, it was Fianna Fáil’s attempt to sneak in a law about raffles that attracted by far the greater cynicism which in turn begets perceptions of corruption. When it comes to money and politics the perception would appear to be that Fianna Fáil pull strokes, while Sinn Féin, already far and away the wealthiest party in the state, get lucky.

Notions of corruption also abound on social media. The preponderance of political comment on Twitter would have you believe that the country is governed by a kleptocratic dictatorship. This inevitably feeds into cynicism and in turn perceptions that hammer away at public trust in institutions.

There isn’t much that can be done about that, but there is plenty any government can do to build public trust and eliminate stray notions of corruption. For instance, oversight bodies such as the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) need to be given proper powers, something it has been requesting for years. Arguably, the limited powers of SIPO ensured that it did not probe into Leo Varadkar over his leak of a doctor’s contract for which he was investigated by the gardaí.

There is also a major deficit of transparency that leaves a vacuum into which conspiracy theories, and not all of them fanciful, can easily fit. Anybody familiar with the Freedom of Information process knows how many fences can be put in the way to stop the release of information to which the public is nominally entitled. Plans such as that compiled by former DPP Jim Hamilton into economic crime and corruption are being actioned by the government but solid results need to emerge to show that it is being taken seriously.

Rob Gillanders, co-director of the ACR in DCU, believes a lot more needs to be done in these areas.

“Look at the reports on planning corruption in Donegal, as covered in the media, that have not been released by successive governments,” he says. “There is a reluctance to share information, a sense that things are being held back. They might have good reasons but a lack of transparency drives how people see corruption. By contrast take a place like Finland, where there is a high level of transparency. Societies like that function better, particularly in terms of the ability to come together and act in the public interest.”

Whether or not the political will is there for such transparency from any of the main parties remains to be seen. Undoubtedly though, irrespective of the incidence of actual corruption, while perceptions of such continue to grow, there will be a price to pay over the long term. With liberal democracy in something of flux, tackling the perception of corruption takes on heightened importance.