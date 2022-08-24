Eimear Ryan: All aboard the managerial merry-go-round

Even though timelines have moved since Covid, it’s still hard to let go of the cultural implications of ‘the winter’ in the GAA. Traditionally a time to hibernate; to tour the cup around the county or to lick wounds; for intercounty players to go on holiday or drink a few pints; for players to brace themselves for pre-season; for teams to organise their management for the coming year.

There may be Halloween decorations in the shops (with Christmas frippery no doubt hot on its heels) but 2023 still seems like a long way off. Still, the managerial merry-go-round – the coach carousel, the gaffer game of thrones – is already in full swing.

News of Micheál Donoghue’s announcement as Dublin hurling manager for 2023 and beyond is a coup for the county. Arguably their most-high profile appointment since Anthony Daly, the Dublin hurlers haven’t since reached the heights – a Leinster title, a national league – achieved during Dalo’s tenure.

Dublin have shown flashes of flair and brilliance in recent years – they beat Wexford this year, and Galway in 2021 – but have not yet converted their burgeoning quality into true consistency. That will be Donoghue’s challenge, as well as generating a togetherness and a sense of buy-in to stave off further losses to the football panel. But that doesn’t happen overnight, and Donoghue’s low-key, cerebral approach might need a few seasons to pay off.

His appointment raises another interesting psychological question: what do you do, where do you go, once you’ve led your native county to the zenith and won an All-Ireland as manager? What managerial experience could top that? Do you go out on a high and retire to a life of punditry, like Nicky English? Do you give yourself a brand-new challenge by bringing your expertise to an emerging power in the sport, like Mick O’Dwyer? Or do you go back for a second stint with your native county and risk blotting your ledger? But that’s a risky move; not everyone can be a Liam Sheedy or a JBM.

Also coming back for more in 2023 is Davy Fitz, who will be settling in to a second shift with the Waterford hurlers. It may be a vastly different Waterford team to the one he presided over previously – Pauric Mahony, who debuted in 2011, might be the only panel member to bridge the twelve-year gap – but his reputation will precede him into the dressing-room. Davy’s achievements at Waterford the first time round are perhaps more impressive with the context of years.

It’s easy to forget, for example, that he only took over in June 2008 after the resignation of Justin McCarthy; to then lead them to their first All-Ireland final since 1963 was no easy feat. He’ll be without the services of Kieran and Shane Bennett for 2023, as both are heading to Australia, but his trademark passion may well be the boost that the league champions need for 2023.

Which brings us to the Tipperary kerfuffle. While I’m pleased, as a supporter, that Liam Cahill is in situ for next season – his success and connection with the younger generation of players will be significant – I’m still embarrassed at the way that Colm Bonnar was treated by the Tipp county board. If rumours are true, and Liam Cahill has been on the radar for some time, I can understand them wanting to manoeuvre him into place, but there was a more respectful way to go about it.

As it turns out, Bonnar has laid the groundwork for Cahill’s term – given meaningful game time and senior championship experience to young players like Craig Morgan, Paddy Cadell, Conor Stakelum, Conor Bowe, Ger Browne and Mark Kehoe. He will probably never get much credit for this, but it was necessary work, and a valuable foundation for Cahill.

Meanwhile, it’s a brand-new dawn in Kilkenny, with a youthful team of former players – Derek Lyng, Michael Rice, Peter Barry, Peter O’Donovan and Conor Phelan – coming in to fill impossible shoes. That Lyng, now 44, conducted his entire intercounty hurling career being managed by his predecessor is just one of the many impressive stats of Brian Cody’s longevity. If Lyng can avoid the dreaded David Moyes effect in his first season, he’ll be doing very well indeed.

He’ll no doubt encounter at least one former teammate in Henry Shefflin on the sidelines, but Michael Fennelly has departed the arena for now, his berth at Offaly still waiting to be filled. There was a flurry of excitement and rumour last week when it seemed as if Liam Sheedy and Eamon O’Shea might be being teed up for the Offaly job. I was excited for this appointment – Sheedy and O’Shea are both excellent at what they do, but never better than as a duo – but the rumour has since been officially quashed, so Fennelly’s successor is still to be confirmed.

Amidst all the managerial musical chairs, the question of money looms large. It seems pretty clear that some managers are volunteers but others are not. I personally would have no problem with managers being paid. Like being a politician or a priest, it’s an all-consuming job where you are never off the clock; where you’re always travelling somewhere or taking a call; where you have to man-manage and motivate forty personalities and keep your backroom team constantly calibrated towards the same goal; and finally, you have to deal with the media, both traditional and social. To expect someone to take all that on purely for the love of the game is expecting a lot.

The GAA’s official position seems to be to turn a blind eye to managerial compensation, but a far better option would be to acknowledge and regularise it. The GAA expects elite performance without elite compensation; it’s not the most sustainable model. It’s hard to think of a sporting organisation more obsessed with professional standards and at the same time more averse to professionalism.

Maybe the big story here, however, is not the managerial reshuffle but the Sunday Game reshuffle. With Kevin McStay, Colm O’Rourke, Davy Fitz and Micheal Donoghue re-entering the managerial arena, there are more than a few seats vacant. Has anyone checked in on Brian Cody’s 2023 plans?