John Fogarty: Several counties in management flux

It’s difficult to remember a time when there was so much upheaval in inter-county management circles. Over half of this year’s Liam MacCarthy Cup teams have yet to appoint a manager for 2023 or have done so in recent weeks, while a third of the football counties are in the process of or have done the same.

HURLING

Cork – One day after Kieran Kingston stepped down, the county’s 2020 and ‘21 U20 All-Ireland winning manager Pat Ryan was recommended and 24 hours later was ratified to take the helm. His management team is expected to comprise many of his under-age set-up and Waterford native Donal O’Rourke.

Dublin – The word is nobody has yet been spoken to about succeeding Mattie Kenny, who departed from the helm on July 6. It’s Dublin’s nature to keep things under a lid until the last minute. A plethora of names have been linked to the role including Eddie Brennan, Micheál Donohue, Davy Fitzgerald, Joey Fortune and Liam Sheedy.

Kilkenny – Now that the dust is settling on Brian Cody’s decision to step down after 24 years, the county’s All-Ireland U20 winning manager Derek Lyng and Henry Shefflin are the names most discussed. However, former selector and U20 boss Martin Fogarty is also considered a contender having finished up as the GAA’s national hurling development manager late last year.

Laois – Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett stepped down in mid-June and the two names currently being associated with the position are former Clare star Brendan Bugler and ex-Dublin and Tipperary hurler Ryan O’Dwyer.

Offaly – It has been claimed locally that Michael Fennelly’s term was not renewed. The fact is they have a vacancy and a progressive manager will be sought. As a coach, David Franks is one native who should be mentioned given his fine work with Ballygunner.

Tipperary – They did their business early but it wasn’t without controversy. Their cold jettisoning of Colm Bonnar won’t be forgotten but a year later than hoped they have their man in Liam Cahill with a strong management team including Pádraic Maher.

Waterford – To go outside the county again or stay within? Cahill was their first outside manager since Fitzgerald, who has been backed by a number of clubs having brought them their last Munster title. Derek McGrath has plenty of support too and ex-Laois manager Brennan and current Kerry manager and previous Déise captain Stephen Molumphy could also pique the interest of the selection committee. Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan and James O’Connor, who O’Sullivan opposed in this year’s All-Ireland senior club final, are viable local candidates too.

FOOTBALL

Antrim – Just over a month after parting ways with his native Meath, Andy McEntee succeeded Enda McGinley at the helm of The Saffrons.

Cork – In a move that had been expected, interim manager John Cleary’s position has been made permanent as health reasons prevent Keith Ricken from continuing in the role. An overdue appointment for the Castlehaven man, the question is just how many of Ricken’s existing management figures will be retained going into 2023.

Donegal – This year’s Ulster runners-up could have a manager in by now if, as Declan Bonner readily admitted, he knew he was finishing up after the qualifier loss to Armagh. St Eunan’s manager and former Donegal midfielder Rory Kavanagh and Malachy O’Rourke are being mentioned.

Down - They are on the lookout for their third manager in just over a year as James McCartan bid adieu after his second spell lasted one year in charge. Conor Laverty may just be the answer having been linked last season.

Dublin – We include them here as Dessie Farrell’s initial three-year term is up. He could be persuaded to remain on although Pat Gilroy’s name has been doing the rounds.

Longford – They took their time in appointing Billy O’Loughlin who quit after one season in charge due to work commitments. John Maughan may be an available option discussed by county board officials.

Mayo – The runners and riders to take over from James Horan are all confirmed with Kevin McStay’s all-star ticket attracting a lot of attention, although there is a question of there being too many chiefs on it. Manager of reigning county champions Knockmore Ray Dempsey, Castlebar Mitchels’ Declan Shaw and current Leitrim coach Mike Solan, who went for the role the last time it was available, are the other contenders.

Meath – Colm O’Rourke finally takes the reins with Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan joining him as selectors. Much speculation surrounds the rest of his coaching team.

Monaghan – For over a week now it has been touted that former Dublin coach Jason Sherlock will be the next man in after Seamus McEnaney brought an end to his second term in charge.

Offaly – Outgoing selector Tomás Ó Sé had been the hope but he now seems a strong contender to become the next Kerry U20 manager. The likes of Kevin Walsh could be suited to developing Offaly further after the end of Maughan’s reign.

Wexford – Having initially come in as interim manager in 2020, Shane Roche’s exit was confirmed. It's seven years since Jason Ryan left Kildare, 12 since he finished up with Wexford, but might he be interested in reclaiming the reins?

Ground rules for split season debate

The split season is dividing opinion as much as it has the sections of the GAA calendar and it has the potential to become nasty as both sides claim the other is being more aggressive.

In the interest of fairness, we are laying out the following three rules of engagement:

1. Discuss the split season when it has been completed. GAA president Larry McCarthy has come across as defensive about the measure but he would have reason to be prickly when only the inter-county element of the year has been completed. As GAA director of games administration Feargal McGill said earlier last year: “The one thing I would ask of club players is to be patient. In introducing a split season, we are talking about changing a culture and a way of doing things and it will take time for county boards to adjust competition structures and timings.”

2. Anti split season lobby must find solutions. At Congress earlier this year, Waterford proposed 16 weeks be designated exclusively to counties for the purposes of completing their championship programme. A motion that ultimately failed but was backed by the likes of Kerry, it illustrated the time constraints that counties are feeling despite having additional time as a result of the split season. Those who want the inter-county season extended into August or even September must come up with ways of finding more meaningful time for clubs. If it’s clubs going first or the club and county seasons running concurrently then fine. Otherwise, it’s just bleating.

3. Be prepared for compromise. There will be some, you know. It won’t be next season – McCarthy has all but ruled that out – but one or both All-Ireland finals will eventually return to August. Counties may have to thin out the championship structures. Might the day come when a county chooses not to participate in provincial club championships if deadlines impinge on the integrity of their own blue riband competitions? Don’t rule it out.

GAA now walking with Pride

From an organisation that was afraid to allow referee David Gough wear a rainbow wristband at a league game seven years ago, the GAA has come a long way in their support of the LGBTQ+ community. On Saturday, Ulster chairman Brian McAvoy along with the likes of ex-Armagh forward and the province’s head of club and community development Diarmaid Marsden took part in Belfast’s Pride parade.

Gough tweeted a photo of them with the words: “’Leadership is an action, not a position.’ What a statement by Ulster Secretary Brian McAvoy, walking at the centre and to the fore of today's Belfast Pride. Maith sibh uilig!” Admittedly, the GAA’s issue with the Meath referee’s gesture at the time was that it was seen as a political move ahead of the same-sex marriage referendum but it would be fair to suggest the association wouldn’t take the same stance now.

What changed wasn’t down to any one thing but former GAA president John Horan deserves credit for realising too many GAA members were walking alone. Speaking to “The Irish News” last year, Gough recalled his and former Cork star Valerie Mulcahy’s 2019 meeting with Horan: “John tells the story about looking at us from behind and that we could have been a usual couple leaving his office, but that he saw was two people who were struggling without the support of the Association."

A few months after that meeting and the GAA participated for the first time in Dublin’s Pride.

