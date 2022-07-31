Derval O'Rourke: 10 tips for coping with menopause

1.- make informed choices on your treatment options.
- You can catch Catherine at www.wellnesswarrior.ie
Look into your health. If there is something you have been putting off, get it done. A visit to the dentist, a GP check-up, getting your bloods checked, give your health the priority this week!
Lunges — standing with knees bent slightly — take a step forward and lower yourself down into a lunge pose. (If you struggle with knee exercises, have a chair beside you to lean on). Step back up straight and repeat with your other leg. Repeat 10 and do it twice. These are great for waking up tired legs.
Pea and mint dip
An easy dip best served with veggies and crackers.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
½ bag frozen peas
handful of fresh mint leaves
zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 garlic cloves
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 tbsp tahini
coarse salt and pepper
Method
Cook peas in salted boiling water until tender, 1 minute. Set aside to cool.
Pulse peas in a food processor with mint, lemon zest and juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and tahini.
Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil.
Serve with veggie batons and crackers.