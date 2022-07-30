Michelle Darmody: How to use oats for summer baking

Oats are one of Ireland’s wonderful edible assets. They are inexpensive, healthy and can be very tasty. Oats, in various forms, have been a staple in the Irish diet for centuries, having been brought to the island by the ancient Celts. As a grain it tolerates rain quite well, so is very suited to our climate.
Porridge and date cookies
When there is leftover porridge in the pot, this cookie recipe is a terrific way to use it up.
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 17 mins
Total Time 37 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
150g soft butter
120g light muscovado sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
300g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
200g cold leftover porridge
100g medjool dates, destoned and chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two flat baking trays with parchment.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly add in the eggs adding a spoon or two of flour as you do, to stop the mixture curdling.
Mix the flour and sieved baking powder and add this to the batter. Stir in the leftover porridge then the chopped dates.
Spoon about 16 dessert spoons of the mixture onto the prepared baking trays and bake for about 17 minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Berry bircher muesli
Try this for an easy, healthy breakfast or snack.
Servings4
Preparation Time 7 hours 0 mins
Total Time 7 hours 0 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
200g ripe berries
150ml cloudy apple juice
100g porridge oats
20g chia seeds
1 eating apple, grated
1 tsp honey – or more if you prefer
a small handful of mixed seeds
Method
Blitz half of the berries with the apple juice.
Stir in the porridge oats, chia seeds, grated apple and honey until well combined. Leave in a covered container in the fridge overnight.
You can stir a spoon or two of natural yoghurt or a little more apple juice if it has become too solid or if you prefer smoother muesli.
Scoop into four bowls and dress with the remaining berries and a sprinkling of seeds.