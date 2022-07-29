Caitriona Redmond: A one-tray roast chicken dinner to feed the family for under €5

The burden of the cost of living crisis is mainly being borne by the homemakers and those who bear responsibility for running the household. They are the people who are making micro calculations every week to get around the grocery shopping increases and trying to find the money to pay for the cost of going back to school, college, or even just get by.

This week Unilever announced a 10% price increase. It’s a brand that most of us associate with cleaning materials, and while they do make Cif and Domestos, they also make other brands like Hellmann’s, Magnum and Cornetto as well as Knorr. It’s a big sign that the prices of food and household items are going to continue to increase. There’s nothing we can do about these new prices. We either accept them and pay the price or don’t buy the products.