Gary Brennan: Kicking kings show the value of football's most basic skill

Sunday’s All-Ireland final wasn’t long done before talk began about this potentially being the beginning of a sustained run of success for Kerry. Much like the talk about the potential for Limerick’s hurlers to chase down five in a row.

Of course, it’s natural for people to wonder just how good a team might go on to be, but I’ve never understood the fascination with doing so in the immediate aftermath of victory, not least given how hard each of the respective winners were pushed in this year’s semi-finals and finals in particular.

There is little doubt that the age profile of this Kerry group lends itself to the potential for future success, and they now believe they know how to win. In the aftermath of the final, several referenced a feeling of relief and the sense of a weight being lifted off their shoulders, so they may well grow further in confidence as a result and develop into an unstoppable force.

But as they’re celebrating this week, managers and players elsewhere will be formulating ideas for 2023. Of course, each county has their own strengths they must play to, but Sunday’s final between two very similar outfits has given the perfect insight into what is now required to dine at the top table.

Excellent kicking

Kicking is a fundamental skill of the game which is often neglected because it can be one of the most difficult to master and can sometimes bring greater risk. The most pleasing thing about Sunday’s final and the championship in general was to see teams willing and able to kick excellently. Kerry and Galway are as defensive as any other but are also capable of getting up the field and penetrating via their kicking ability.

Notwithstanding the incredible brilliance of Shane Walsh and David Clifford (which we should never take for granted), there were plenty of examples of quality kicking – Graham O’ Sullivan’s first-half diagonal deliveries to David Clifford, or his threaded pass to Paudie Clifford which almost resulted in a goal. John Daly did likewise in finding Shane Walsh and Johnny Heaney. Cillian McDaid kicked exceptional points from midfield. Need I mention that none of these players are forwards? Everyone needs to be comfortable kicking the ball.

Perhaps only Kerry could go from kicking seven wides in the first half to just two in the second. They ended with the greater spread of scorers from play (eight compared to six for Galway). It shows the trust they have in their ability and technique. In an era where so many aspects of performance and preparation are catered for in backroom teams, how many counties have a kicking coach?

Someone who can help players make the technical adjustments needed to perform under pressure at the highest level. To some, this may seem completely obvious and be factored in to general coaching, but I’ve noticed a huge difference in the amount of time dedicated to striking in hurling, as an example, compared to kicking in football. There’s no doubt all counties are practising it but how many are getting it to the level where they can turn potential risk into huge reward?

You’ll earn every score against winners

It's widely believed that Kerry’s concession of goals has cost them All-Ireland success in the last few years. As Rory Gallagher demonstrated on ‘The Sunday Game’, Tadhg Morley (acting as a free man) actually had opportunities to press out on the ball at various stages on Sunday which he didn’t take, presumably because the priority was to maintain a presence in the centre and not concede goal opportunities.

Hence why Kerry conceded just one goal in the entire championship – and that was a sublime finish into a tiny window. Tyrone also only conceded one goal on their way to winning last year’s championship. Nobody sets out to concede goals, but some teams place more pride in their clean sheet than others.

Watch how Stephen O’Brien reacted when Johnny Heaney looked as though he was in for a first half goal – the Kenmare man might have been caught on his heels initially but his reaction to get across and block was an exampla gratis of what is required. With his block on Paul Conroy, the same man showed how teams at the top level make sure opposition earn their scores – protecting the highest percentage shooting zones with pride. Seán O’Shea got a block on Liam Silke early on. Yes, Shane Walsh pointed the 45, but again, that score had to be earned.

Galway, for the most part, defended likewise but the marks conceded will frustrate them – 0-3 from the red zone they protected so well.

Having a squad and using it

This is the most difficult one for managers. Players will only be ready to make an impact when they get experience but getting them that experience can be very challenging. Padraic Joyce and his team spent the spring making sure they got promotion from Division 2, with little or no room for experimentation in games that mattered.

Either they weren’t sure or didn’t believe that enough of their higher numbers could add to what was on the field. This will improve with time and more players being exposed to Division 1 football next year, but there’s no question that it was one small but significant difference between the two counties.

Mindset and Psychology

I noted with interest the credit afforded to a former teammate of mine, Tony Griffin, by Jack O’Connor and Seán O’Shea. Without knowing anything about the specific work he has done with Kerry, I can well imagine the huge positivity he brought – you can’t help but smile after talking to Tony.

As they were warming up for the quarter-final against Mayo, I spotted him bouncing around Croke Park kicking points like a young fella let out to play. That’s the sort of enthusiasm he brings. Several Kerry players and O’Connor himself referenced how enjoyable the year was. Of course. they will say that when they win, but it’s noteworthy all the same.

If a player is happy and enjoying himself, it’s amazing the resilience and belief that can be uncovered. Bernard Dunne fulfilled a similar role in the Galway camp and they demonstrated fantastic maturity in settling so quickly into the big occasion. When Kerry win, Tony’s role is emphasised, but had Galway done so, I’m sure Bernard would be taking huge credit also.

When you consider the esteem in which Caroline Currid is held in Limerick, it shows the importance of having someone players can talk to. All three have different qualifications and perhaps slightly different roles, but without them, I’m not sure any of their teams would be where they are.

Experience and Luck

Sometimes you just have to experience it to learn from it. Galway didn’t do anything wrong on Sunday but heading level into the closing stages with Croke Park heaving isn’t something you can mentally prepare for. If Joyce and co find themselves there again, they will be better for having experienced it. Kerry sure were. There’s also the rub of the green: could Séan Hurson have given a 67th minute free to Damien Comer prior to John Daly being penalised? It might have been lucky if he did, but sometimes that’s what’s needed.

X Factors.

After the exhibition performances of Shane Walsh and David Clifford, opponents may need to tweak their plans to deal with these X factor influences – while also looking to unleash their own. I have never seen anything in a final like the displays of these two men. Hopefully, it inspires many more.