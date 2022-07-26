Kieran Shannon: Jack O’Connor and Kerry earned their luck in this Championship

Although he wasn’t a great man himself to acknowledge the contribution of others who had gone before him (having not even picked up the phone to those he culled in the autumn of 2018), there was something quite sad about Peter Keane being barely mentioned on Sunday evening by his former charges or anyone else.

Maybe it would have been a bit much all right for Seán O’Shea to go all Peter Canavan and laud his former manager in the manner that Tyrone deity shone a light from the steps of the Hogan Stand on the work and legacy of Art McRory and Eugene McKenna.

McRory had been by a distance Tyrone’s best manager before the advent of Mickey Harte, McKenna one of the county’s finest-ever players. Keane, for all his achievements, would not have the same historical importance within his county.

Canavan had been speaking as the first Tyrone man to ever lift Sam Maguire. Last Sunday, while ending what constituted a mini-famine by Kerry standards, hardly qualified as a breakthrough of similar stature and which demanded the oratory and nods to yesteryear which a Tyrone 2003 or Clare 1995 did.

Last year when winning All Irelands was less of a novelty for Tyrone, captain Padraig Hampsey saved any references to Mickey Harte and all his heavy lifting for later occasions; the steps of the Hogan was neither the time nor the place. O’Shea was hardly being insensitive or inconsiderate by similarly restricting his praise to the existing management team and not its predecessors.

Still, as the evening went on and more and more players were being interviewed and pundits were opining and Jack O’Connor and his management was being increasingly heralded, we couldn’t help but spare a thought for Keane and proffer a penny for his thoughts, all the more so for how little he seemed to feature in those of the current camp or the RTE studio.

In many ways Keane can go down as an unlucky general and not just because he tumbled down Carrauntoohil only days after his team fell out of the championship.

In his first year in charge he barely put a foot wrong, bringing a young team to the brink of creating – or denying – history by almost beating the best team in history.

The following spring his team came out of the traps putting down the kind of markers that Jack O’Connor’s would in 2022. Just as Jack would later put great store in his team edging Mayo by a point in Tralee, Keane’s team would show their mettle and hold their nerve to win by that margin against not just Mayo in Castlebar but a rampant Galway under the lights of Austin Stack Park. Their only slip up was a one-point loss to Tyrone, again just like Jack this year.

Then came Covid, changing and disrupting everything. Your momentum. Your access to players. Your preparations. We told ourselves that winter that any football played that year would be a bonus, a gift. Everything was to be celebrated, no one was to be castigated, that was until Mark Keane put the ball in a Kerry net.

The following season teams and managers were similarly compromised for long periods. Keane and Kerry made a better fist of it than most, retaining the league, blitzing everything in their wake in Munster only then to lose by a point to the eventual All Ireland champions in extra time.

In Galway they had both the sense and the empathy to recognise that 2020 and 2021 hadn’t been your normal two years for a county manager or anyone else; you couldn’t judge or dismiss him on account of those two years. Thus Pádraic Joyce, who would have been the subject of some hard truths from his own players in their post-season review, was retained in Galway.

In Kerry no such dispensation or extension was forthcoming for Keane. Yet just like Galway their decision as to who to go with in 2022 has been completely vindicated.

In Jack O’Connor they recognised a general of the kind Napoleon favoured. And in many ways O’Connor has continued to have the kind of luck that escaped Keane. In last year’s semi-final Keane had to contend with losing David Clifford in extra time. In this year’s semi-final O’Connor didn’t have to contend with Con O’Callaghan. Either player, you’d have to think, would have been worth at least a point.

O’Connor has admitted that Kerry were off the required standard in the first half of Sunday’s final, prompting him to give them a jolt at halftime. Against a Dublin in 2019 that would have been too late. The altitude and opponent would have been far more unforgiving.

In 2021 Keane wouldn’t have had the games programme for his team to be adequately road-tested. With the league operating on a conference basis, they’d only get one game against northern opposition, an indifferent Tyrone team in a league semi-final in Killarney. By the time they’d encounter a second, Tyrone were a different animal, having come through the jungle that’s Ulster.

Often it takes a game, a defeat, to realise what some of your issues are. For Kerry, it took playing Tyrone’s defensive shape in championship to realise their propensity to take the ball unnecessarily into contact and lose it. They finally had a large enough sample of games to work from to know what they’d to work on. But Keane would never get that chance.

That opportunity would instead fall to O’Connor. And how he has optimised it and everything else with this group.

It’s one thing to recognise a team’s issues and flaws; another to rectify them. O’Connor did so by surrounding himself with a coaching team, largely made up of recent Division Two managers – Mícheal Quirke, Paddy Tally as well as himself, that drastically reduced the number of goals and turnovers Kerry cough up.

It can be forgotten just what a marvellous innate sense for the game itself O’Connor possesses. Watching Graham O’Sullivan pump ball into the Galway D last weekend triggered flashbacks of Tomás Ó Sé bombing ball into the same landing zone in 2004 and 2006, O’Connor having identified that just as Mayo’s fullback line wasn’t as accustomed to dealing with such high ball, the Galway goalkeeper wasn’t comfortable with it either.

And recognising now there is a forward mark, a luxury that wasn’t there back in Crowley’s and Donaghy’s time. The consensus prior to last Sunday had been that the advanced mark has done little for the game. After how it helped showcase the talent and increase the scoring return of the sport’s outstanding player, maybe that view needs to be revised. Either way it has been good for O’Connor and Kerry because he identified its possibilities.

His in-game coaching is exceptionally sharp, honed from coaching hundreds of colleges games all the way up to his time with Kildare, a stint that has been largely underappreciated by others but highly invaluable to the man himself. A more conservative and inexperienced manager would have opted to keep David Moran and Paul Geaney on beyond halftime, the pair of them being two of only four starters that had previously managed to get across the line in an All Ireland before. O’Connor didn’t flinch.

From his time with Kildare he also linked up with Tony Griffin who has connected with these Kerry players in a way his predecessors in that realm couldn’t. His interactions with them were both more sports-specific and person-centred.

O’Connor himself has a capacity to relate to and communicate with players; under Keane players wouldn’t be sounded out for their views anything near as often as they are under O’Connor. That extends to the clubs and their managers. By talking to and working with the clubs, and regularly releasing panel members to play county league games, he created a sense of goodwill and harmony that would not have been there in previous years.

And while O’Connor has not been quite as effusive as he was during his previous incarnations as Kerry manager, dealing with the media is not a chore to him the way it was to Keane.

On Sunday night he acknowledged that while they were under pressure to finally get over the line, he himself is at the stage where he is immune to it; if anything he has come to embrace it. That approach, along with his reputation as a winner, that sense Jack has this, alleviated the pressure for his players in a way Keane, for all his qualities, couldn’t.

Keane deserves to be acknowledged for how good and unfortunate he was. But in O’Connor Kerry have more than a lucky general. They have someone who has become a masterful, all-rounded one. Any luck he and Kerry got this year, they earned.