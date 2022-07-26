John Fogarty: Going back for Jack O'Connor is fully justified

In some circles in Kerry, they were inconsiderately described as “The Gang of Five” who unceremoniously dumped Peter Keane as Kerry manager to get in their so-called pal Jack O’Connor.

Then chairman Tim Murphy, vice-chair Eamon Whelan, secretary Peter Twiss, Munster Council delegate John O’Leary and the county’s coaching and games manager and ex-midfielder Donal Daly were charged with appointing a manager from this season.

When an outgoing manager has to be interviewed against others to retain his position, it is difficult not to liken it to constructive dismissal and yet the committee, as Murphy articulated, went to great lengths to ensure Keane had been given a fair shout.

But as far as his supporters in his own club like St Mary’s were concerned, it didn’t go far enough. They believed he had been treated shabbily, while Milltown/Castlemaine’s Linus Burke asked if O’Connor’s nomination was “already a done deal” and suggested the process didn’t “look as transparent as it should be”.

The possibility of conflicts of interest was also raised by Kilcummin’s Tim Ryan and David O’Brien of Listowel Emmets. While names weren’t mentioned, they largely pertained to Whelan being a selector to O’Connor when he was in charge of the minors.

But at that charged virtual county board meeting on October 4 last, former chairman Murphy held his ground, emphatically dismissing accusations of bias as “disgraceful” and “the lowest of the low” and O’Connor was ratified. Fifteen days later, a digital radio show apologised to Kerry GAA for claiming O’Connor had been selected before the formal process had begun.

In his annual report in November, Twiss condemned those who took aim at him and his four colleagues on the committee.

“Attempts by some to discredit the process and question the integrity of the selection committee were appalling, to say the least. Why someone or some group of people would deliberately set out to tell lies and spread misinformation, target members of the selection committee in order to undermine their credibility was quite shocking and disturbing.

"To those who acted in this way, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You were willing to discredit the good name of decent people (and) damage the proud name of Kerry GAA because they happened to hold a different view to yours”.

Ten months on from that board meeting, the conviction of the men to appoint O’Connor in the face of significant adversity has been rewarded with a first All-Ireland title in eight years.

Keane could possibly have achieved what was achieved on Sunday and he sure had rotten luck with last year’s All-Ireland semi-final but O’Connor didn’t just have pedigree, he had an ability to hit the ground running in his first season as he did in 2004 and ‘09. For a county and a group of players desperate for an All-Ireland, that was appealing.

Besides, O’Connor has impeccable timing. Returning as he did for the ‘09 season, he knew the ingredients were there for another All-Ireland at least. When he looked to take over the minors for the 2014 season, he would have been fully aware what he would have at his disposal were the best group of 16 and 17-year-olds that Kerry has ever produced.

Expressing an interest in the job as he did last year, the committee would have had to be under a rock not to know of O’Connor’s thoughts on the team as he articulated in the Irish Examiner podcast nor his aspirations for them. This bunch, he said, “has to win an All-Ireland, that team has to win maybe a couple of All-Irelands.”

That same October 4 night, there was an attempt to use the speculation about Tyrone man Paddy Tally coming in as a coach as a scare tactic to upset O’Connor’s anointment. The word “darkness” was used by one delegate in reference to his proposed management team.

Such ignorance looks even more foolish now as Kerry conceded one goal in five championship games, a better return than even Dublin’s five-in-a-row winning side in 2019.

While Diarmuid Murphy and Mike Quirke were announced as selectors, O’Connor would wait to officially confirm Tally as coach until after that meeting.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland yesterday, Tally’s revelation that O’Connor initially wanted him to work with Kildare this year may appear to contradict O’Connor’s claim he wasn’t planning to stay with the Lilywhites in 2022 but he would have been perfectly entitled to change his mind about remaining there.

Asked on Sunday about how the misgivings about Tally that night had aged poorly, O’Connor chuckled: “Sure there were misgivings about myself!”

As was the case in 2014, it is chairman Patrick O’Sullivan who has the Midas touch. His famous ability to fundraise, organise and mobilise have been pivotal to this success but the brave deeds of those who saw the merit in appointing O’Connor shouldn’t be forgotten.

Remembering that Cody interview

It’s one of those interview recordings you never want to delete. Brian Cody spoke to journalists for just over 10 minutes in the bar of the CityWest Hotel at 10:28am on Sunday, September 2014 but it was a remarkable 10 minutes.

Not all of it could be published, mind, such was the ferocity of the Kilkenny manager’s claims about referee Barry Kelly’s decision to award Tipperary a last-gasp free in the drawn All-Ireland final earlier that month but here, having won the replay, he felt free to damn it.

Asked if the replay was a better game, Cody opened by saying it was “because we won” but unprompted then addressed the free, which was awarded after Brian Hogan, who was in possession, ran into Pádraic Maher. John O’Dwyer’s long-range strike was deemed wide by a HawkEye review.

“At the end of the day, they were handed an opportunity with the last puck of the game the last day in the wrong to win the game. You are nodding your head now so you agree. They were handed an opportunity by a complete wrong decision. We didn’t speak about it the last day but it was criminal what was done the last day.

"And people can say that I am whingeing and moaning all they like but I am telling the truth here.” He continued: “If the ball broke and they put it over the bar, fair enough but you don’t hand a team a free puck and say 'lads, there you go'. It was like that." He concluded: “Now you have your story! Keep it simple lads now right!"

As the GAA were clamping down on negative comments about referees, Cody just about escaped a two-month ban for the incendiary comments but Kelly never refereed another championship game involving Kilkenny. Once again, he had won.

Meath wasn't too late for O'Rourke

Farewell then to the second and third members of RTÉ’s football pundit triumvirate as Pat Spillane retires from The Sunday Game and Colm O’Rourke finally meets the coalface with his native Meath.

It comes only a month after he ruled out taking up where Andy McEntee left off but that was only the latest occasion when he distanced himself from the role albeit having initially expressed an interest in it.

Eighteen years ago, he withdrew his candidacy as there were conditions to it that weren’t going to be met by the county board. They included a restructuring of under-age football in the county and a paid operations officer being appointed.

Speaking to the We Are Meath podcast in May 2020, the then 62-year-old admitted his best chance of leading the county may have passed him by.

“People don't seem to realise that I went for the Meath job at least two...I think on three occasions, and I've been turned down at all times. People say, 'Ah, he's not interested in managing Meath'. I actually went for the job and didn't get it.” He added: “Probably it's too late on that one as well."

There is little doubt O’Rourke will command respect for his deeds as a player and a club manager but the next appointments to his management ticket after Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as selectors will be keenly followed.

