Kevin Walsh: If Damien Comer plays well, Galway can win

It is logical that Kerry be favourites for the All-Ireland final but I don’t buy the notion that it’s written in the stars. There can’t be an inevitability about a result when the group of players in question have yet to get over the line, and indeed have fallen to poor defeats in games that possessed the same apparent predictability.

I’m thinking of the Munster semi-final against Cork in 2020 and last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone. And even before that, while they wouldn’t have been favourites, they had the All-Ireland for the taking against Dublin in the drawn game and couldn’t see it through.

Allow me too to go back as well to 2018, when the Galway team I had defeated Kerry in the Super 8s in Croke Park, keeping them to ten points until Clifford got a goal six minutes into injury time.

While a lot of the Kerry players were young then and are more experienced now, much of that experience is not a happy one. Plenty frailties have been exposed in the meantime.

The manner of the Dublin victory might be a watershed moment for them. You would ask why they wilted against a Dublin team that has regressed significantly in recent years without McCaffrey, Mannion, Cluxton, Macauley and O’Callaghan, but they will hope that having to dig deep after nearly messing it up will reverse a worrying trend for them.

I always felt they were the likeliest winners at the beginning of the season because they had probably held their ground, while Dublin had come back to the pack and the likes of Mayo, Tyrone and Donegal had slipped.

But as a Galway man, while I acknowledge Kerry as being the rightful favourites, I see a number of causes for optimism. Now Kerry could win comfortably too because we’re not sure of the value of the Galway form either, with Derry and Armagh been playing out of Division 2 or lower for the last number of years. Pádraic Joyce won’t want them to fall behind early like they did against both those teams for example. But they can win this game.

Kerry have made an attempt to address their defensive deficiencies, as Galway have, but I’m not sure they’re there yet in terms of the sweeper. They go man-for-man rather than passing off players in a zone but when the ball is less than a kick away, I’m not sure the sweeper is always in the right place to help mark the danger man or cut the ball out.

Derry paid the ultimate price when not providing that back-up to Brendan Rogers against Damien Comer. You have to know where the ball is coming from and not be running back. You have to be actually there. Let Comer get the ball one-on-one enough and Kerry fans will be sweating.

Kerry are a team that like to get it forward quickly and they’re quite good at that. Gavin White is particularly important in this area and if he is unavailable through injury, that would hurt them. They sometimes look like they don’t have any ideas when faced with the wall.

I’m not sure what form some of the older Kerry players have like Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien and David Moran for a full match and I wonder if there’s a question about the fitness of David Clifford after his injury. He was on the periphery in the second half against Dublin, after shooting the lights out in the first. There wasn’t much workrate and tackling from him. I don’t know if he is absolved of those duties or if that was down to fitness.

He did make the vital run to the half-forward line to win the free from which Sean O’Shea kicked his fantastic winner, however. He is the man that has to be stopped above all others. That Liam Silke picked up Shane McGuigan for Derry leads me to believe he will be given the job of shadowing the Fossa phenom but they may put Silke on top of O’Shea and go with Sean Kelly instead. Either way, you’d imagine one of the sweepers, if they play with two as they did against Derry, will drop back in front of Clifford to deny him possession as often as possible.

I would look to try get at the Kerry defence by leaving a couple of forwards higher up. Galway have been playing, initially at least, with 15 behind the ball and will probably do it from the start tomorrow, but they need to transition quickly and keep Comer up there with some support to give him a chance. That also gives Galway the opportunity to delay the quick transition the other way. But they will have to have practised it, going plus one in defence rather than plus two and making sure the outside line is solid, keeping Kerry outside the shooting arc.

I enjoyed reading how the sight of Shane Walsh tracking back was an indication of the great team spirit. There was a time when it was said his game was being ruined by having him take on such responsibilities!

But he also needs to be more visible in possession than he was against Derry if Galway are to move the ball quickly from back to front and kick enough scores to win.

Hopefully Galway have addressed the weakness under the high ball exposed by Armagh. We don’t know because Derry never tried to find out. Kerry will.

Galway won’t fear Kerry. Apart from the hammering in the League, when they went man-to-man, they have enjoyed plenty of success against Kerry. A number of them were on the U20 team that beat the them a few years ago, the likes of Paul Conroy was against David Moran when the seniors won in 2018 and it’s not like a load of Kerry lads of All-Ireland medals in their pockets.

Of course Paddy Tally was involved with us in 2018, getting ‘blamed’ for our defensive set-up even though he wasn’t involved in it at all! He will know some of the Galway lads but his influence on this game will be more about how good a coach he is than any knowledge he has of the opposition dressing room.

The big one for Galway is Damien Comer. If they can keep him up front with one other forward and get it to him quickly, while at the same time having their outside defensive line without the extra cover impenetrable, it is there for Pádraic and the lads. Damien is a massive threat and will keep Kerry honest. Reminding them of that threat early will make them wary, less intent on flooding forward to leave gaps for him to capitalise on. And he will, if given a sniff.

There are a lot of factors here, including countless intangibles such as the occasion, referee and more but that is key for me.