Michael Moynihan: All good things must come to an end

It wouldn’t be a column if I didn’t leave you all with some homework.
You may recall the documentary seriesshow that RTÉ showed a couple of years ago, winning great acclaim.
Crossing the Line, the production company that made The Game is now making a similar series on Gaelic Football and is calling on people to submit footage – home movies and the like - of Gaelic Football matches, training sessions, cup presentations, home-comings and events from times past. They don’t have to be All-Ireland finals: league games, people taking the bus to matches, post-game chats on the sideline. Anything football-adjacent.
Yours truly was involved with the hurling series and is now involved with the football. If you have a box in the attic with film a granduncle shot while home on holidays from the States, let us know and help to tell the story.
Don’t - repeat, don’t - send any footage. Email a brief description of what you have and we’ll be in touch. This is the email address to use - storyoffootball22@gmail.com - and this is the website (https://www.storyoffootball.com/).
Look forward to hearing from you.
