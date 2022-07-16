Michelle Darmody: These savoury tarts are the perfect summer meal solution 

Having a few blocks of pastry in the freezer can be handy. I generally buy pre-made puff pastry as it is very tricky and time-consuming to get right in a domestic kitchen.
You can get some good quality ones in the freezer section of larger shops. For a shortcrust pastry, I tend to make big batches every now and then and freeze it in smaller blocks.
It just needs to be taken out a few hours ahead of time and left in the fridge to defrost. I find the easiest way to store the pastry for the quickest defrost is in thin flat rectangles.
Puff pastry savoury tarts are nice for outdoor eating as you can cut them into whatever size slices you wish, little thin ones for handheld picnics or generous squares for a plated lunch.
I add a little honey to the onions and to the tomato tart as both are inspired by Mediterranean recipes where these ingredients tend to be sun-kissed and full of sweetness.
Sometimes in Ireland, our produce is not quite as ripe and tender, so a little honey brings out the natural flavours and sweetness. You can judge this yourself and omit the honey if you like.
Tomato Tart
Puff pastry savoury tarts are nice for outdoor eating as you can cut them into whatever size slices you wish, little thin ones for handheld picnics or generous squares for a plated lunch.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
- 400g of puff pastry sheets
1 egg yolk
4 tbsp crème fraiche
2 tbsp finely grated hard goat's cheese
1 tbsp finely grated parmesan cheese
3 tsp Dijon mustard
8 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, sliced thinly
2 tsp runny honey – optional depending on the sweetness of your tomatoes
2 tsp or a small drizzle of olive oil
Method
Lay the sheets of puff pastry onto the prepared tray and attached them together so you have one large rectangle. Pinching the edges of the pastry then pressing them down with the prongs of a fork will help them to stick. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and then brush with the egg yolk. Bake for five minutes.
Puff pastry savoury tarts are nice for outdoor eating as you can cut them into whatever size slices you wish, little thin ones for handheld picnics or generous squares for a plated lunch.While it is baking mix the creme fraiche, goat’s cheese, parmesan and mustard, season.
Spread this onto the pastry and lay the sliced tomatoes on top. Drizzle with a little honey and olive oil and sprinkle with cracked black pepper.
Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry is golden. Eat warm. If you leave it too long, it may get soggy depending on how juicy your tomatoes are.
Anchovy and Olive Puff Pastry Slices
Sometimes in Ireland, our produce is not quite as ripe and tender, so a little honey brings out the natural flavours and sweetness.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
- 400g puff pastry sheets
1 egg yolk
a dash olive oil
4 large onions, very thinly sliced
1 tsp honey
12 anchovy fillets
12 stoned black olives, halved
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment and preheat your oven to 190°C.
Lay the sheets of puff pastry onto the prepared tray and attached them together so you have one large rectangle. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and then brush with the egg yolk. Bake for five minutes then set aside.
While the pastry is baking warm the olive oil and sauté the onions, over a low heat, with a lid on for about twenty minutes until they are completely soft. Remove the lid and add the honey and some seasoning, continue to sauté for another ten minutes with the lid off until they are mushy and sticky.
Spread the onions over the parbaked pastry. Dot the anchovies and olives on top and bake at 180 degrees for about 35 minutes until the pastry is golden.
Handheld Chicken and Sweetcorn Pies
For a shortcrust pastry, I tend to make big batches every now and then and freeze it in smaller blocks. It just needs to be taken out a few hours ahead of time and left in the fridge to defrost.
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 37 mins
Total Time 47 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
- 600g shortcrust pastry
120g sweetcorn kernels
2 chicken breasts or thighs, roasted and pulled off the bone and finely sliced
150mls crème fraiche
2 eggs, lightly beaten
a small bunch of parsley, chopped
a small handful of sesame seeds
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Roll out just over half of the pastry and cut 12 discs that will fit neatly into a bun tin. You can grease and flour your tin or use paper bun cases. Place each disc into the holes in the tin and then place the tin into the fridge to chill. Cut out 12 more discs that will fit on the top. Cut a cross in the centre of each one and set them aside in the fridge as well.
Mix the sweetcorn, chicken, parsley, crème fraiche and most of the eggs together. Keep a little of the egg aside to seal the pastry and to brush on top. Season the chicken mixture and spoon it between the pastry-filled holes in the bun tin. Brush around the edges with the egg mixture, lay the pastry tops on each pie and pinch the sides so they are neatly attached.
Brush the tops with the rest of the egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds and cracked black pepper.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until golden and cooked right through.