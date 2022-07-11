Peter Jackson: Impossible to over-estimate what’s at stake on Saturday

Of all the Irishmen in all the world, only three know what it takes to win a Test series in New Zealand: a Dublin publican, a Belfast solicitor and a farmer’s boy from Antrim.

What Sean Lynch, Mike Gibson and Willie John McBride accomplished long ago ensures that they still stand apart in their twilight years as much as in days of yore. Come Saturday morning, the holy trinity of old Lions will be very happy to find themselves superseded at long last, not by three Irish players but 23.

Should that come to pass in Wellington, its sheer immensity will tower above the feat achieved by one Dub and two northerners more than half a century ago. They did it in the red of the Lions, aided and abetted by a few superstar friends from what was then the South Wales coalfield.

Where Lynch, Gibson and McBride could lean on the genius of Gareth Edwards, Barry John and Gerald Davies in clinching the 1971 series, Ireland will attempt to secure theirs strictly on their own.

It is almost impossible to over-estimate the magnitude of what’s at stake. Since their first international at The Oval cricket ground almost 150 years ago, no Irish team had ever beaten New Zealand on their own paddock, until Saturday.

As further proof of their avowed aim to be taken seriously as World Cup contenders in France next year, Johnny Sexton & Co. will push on ever upwards to conquering the rugby equivalent of Everest and K2 rolled into one.

They will demand nothing less of themselves, driven by a defiant two-word response to whatever the history book says to the contrary: So what?

The facts confirm that few arriving in New Zealand for a three or four Test schedule survive long enough for a shot at the summit. Fewer still get there.

Saturday will be only the tenth time that the All Blacks have been taken to a decider with a minimum three-match rubber still to be won or, at the very worst, saved. Ireland are the first European team to dare take them the distance.

In the six years before lockdown, France, twice, England, Wales and Ireland played 15 Tests in New Zealand and lost the lot. In 2005, the All Blacks reduced the Lions to such a tame bunch of pussycats that they lost by 67 points.

Ireland under Andy Farrell will settle for nothing less than another win to follow up the most emphatic of victories under the roof in Dunedin. That would make them the first single country to come home with a 2-1 since Australia at Eden Park 40 years ago when David Campese and Michael Lynagh were in their pomp.

Even the very best of the best of British and Irish have struggled in deciders. The 2015 Lions, the last to take the Kiwis all the way, escaped with a draw only because their captain, Sam Warburton, made his famously hopeful request to Romain Poite: ‘Could you possibly have a look at it.’ The French referee did take a look and made the astounding decision to reverse the last-minute penalty which would have given the All Blacks the formality of a pot-shot to win the series at Wellington in a stadium known affectionately by the locals as ‘The Cake Tin.’ Ireland will take painstaking care to avoid leaving anything to chance at the same venue, eager to contradict the popular theory that says you can’t have your cake and eat it…

All Blacks’ deciders in New Zealand:

July 8, 2015: drew with the Lions 15-15, Wellington. Series tied.

July 3, 1993: beat the Lions 30-13, Auckland. Series won.

Sep 6, 1986: lost to Australia 9-22, Auckland. Series lost.

Sep 11, 1982: beat Australia 33-18, Auckland. Series won.

Sep 9, 1978: beat Australia 30-16, Auckland. Series won.

Aug 13, 1977: beat the Lions 10-9, Auckland. Series won.

Aug 14, 1971: drew with the Lions 14-14, Auckland. Series lost.

Sep 18, 1965: beat South Africa 20-3, Auckland. Series won.

Sep 1, 1956: beat South Africa 11-5, Auckland. Series won.

Why was Ardea Savea a sacrificial lamb?

Even now, some 48 hours after the event, the mayhem over the unseemly departure of both New Zealand tightheads prompts a question more baffling than the South African referee’s refusal to grant Ireland a penalty try.

Why did Ardea Savea end up as the hapless but innocent victim of a scene which would have been absurd enough had it happened in a school 2nd XV fixture? A Test match temporarily suspended while officials counted the number of All Blacks on the field left the television audience watching in disbelief.

There is no doubt that referee Jaco Peyper, his assistants, the TMO and goodness knows how many more, arrived at the correct conclusion that 15 New Zealanders on the field was one too many. The millions mystified by the shemozzle included the world’s most decorated referee, Nigel Owens.

The Welshman told this column yesterday that he would be asking World Rugby, the game’s governing body, for ‘clarification.’

"I need to ask the question because I need an answer," Owens said. "There’s no question about New Zealand being down to 14 men but I don’t understand why Savea had to go off for the rest of the match rather than Dalton Papalii.’’

Papalii was sacrificed to enable the Kiwis to replace their binned tighthead, Ofa Tungafasi, with the substitute tighthead, Angus Ta’avao. After he had been rightly sent off for smacking head first into Garry Ringrose, the All Blacks summoned their one remaining reserve prop, Aidan Ross, and took Savea off on the understanding that they could bring him back.

Tungafasi’s return from the bin along with Papalii and Savea prompted Peyper to call for a head count. Savea was the last man the harassed All Blacks wanted to lose.

"Number eight was on for the red card," Peyper told skipper Sam Cane who looked suitably perplexed. "He has to go off."

As another former Test referee confided: 'Where’s Albert Einstein when you need him…?'

No Royal reprieve

Angus Ta’avao’s indignity at being sent off without seeing the red card because he was being led to the medical centre clutching a towel to his bleeding face evoked memories of the first New Zealand forward to be given his marching orders.

Cyril Brownlie made the original walk of shame at Twickenham for stamping on an Englishman in 1925, an unprecedented incident. The real story, though, happened at half-time.

Albert Freethy, a Neath schoolmaster who doubled up in his spare time as the pre-eminent referee of the time, barely had time to suck on his orange when an official handed him a note, explaining that it came from the future King Edward VIII of abdication notoriety.

"Suggest you reinstate Brownlie," it said. "Regards. Edward."

Freethy ignored the Royal plea although he must have been sorely tempted to send the future King a pithy reply asking: "Who’s refereeing this match? You or me?"

Anscombe helps deliver a hat-trick without precedent

On a weekend like no other when the three Southern Hemisphere superpowers lost to teams from this side of the Equator, one player deserves special mention and not just because his touchline conversion in Bloemfontein completed a hat-trick without precedent.

Gareth Anscombe had barely been seen on the big stage since his fusillade of penalties against Ireland won Wales their last Grand Slam in 2019. He then spent the next 30 months recovering from repeated knee surgery and resisting the recurring thought to call it quits.

Dan Biggar’s form had made him surplus to requirements for all but eight minutes of the Six Nations. As in Pretoria the previous week, Anscombe would have kicked nothing more than his heels had the captain not damaged a shoulder.

Anscombe made his entry with Wales mired in their own indiscipline and the Springbok reserves happy to rely on Handre Pollard’s penalties to win a match which had little to commend it.

The Junior All Black who switched to Wales on the strength of his mother’s birth took rapid stock of the distinctly unpromising scenario. Once he’d nailed an early penalty, it dawned on Wales that a converted try would probably give them a historic first win under an African sky and that they didn’t really have that much to beat.

The faintest flicker of a try had been beyond Wales until Anscombe produced a work of art in the shape of 20-metre pass floated to such perfection that it gave Josh Adams just enough room to squeeze in at the corner. The winning conversion was nothing less than sublime.

Europe’s Southern Hemisphere-beating team of the weekend

15 Hugo Keenan (Ireland).

14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales).

13 Garry Ringrose (Ireland).

12 Owen Farrell (England).

11 Josh Adams (Wales).

10 Johnny Sexton (Ireland).

9 Jack van Poortvliet (England).

1 Andrew Porter (Ireland).

2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland).

3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland).

4 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland).

5 Will Rowlands (Wales).

6 Peter O’Mahony (Ireland).

7 Josh van der Flier (Ireland).

8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales).