Colin Sheridan: Hurling final is a clash of eras, styles, and personalities

Twenty years ago, in September 2002, the good and the great of the golfing world landed on a 1,500 acre Irish country estate. The World Golf American Express Championship at Mount Juliet estate gathered together almost every one of the top 50 players in the world at that time - Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, David Duval, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh and, of course, Tiger Woods.

It was a glitzy, glamorous affair, with all that we have come to expect when it comes to famous people stopping by Éire en route to somewhere warmer - stout-drinking photo ops, sheep peering over hedges at famous people, a little bit of hurling, rain. Truly, there had never been a gathering on this island quite like it.

Yes, Ali had come in ’72, but he was by himself and there was little at stake. The Irish Open, in its late eighties Portmarnock pomp had always punched above its weight, attracting fields much greater than the purse it offered, but the WGC at Mount Juliet was some next level, G7 at Davos type of jazz. If carpets could talk, the one in the Thomastown clubhouse would crank out a decent memoir.

The timing of this event coincided not just with the rising of two Tigers - Woods, and the Celtic one - but with another empire, admirable in its excellence, formidable in its execution; Brian Cody’s Kilkenny hurling team.

Cody was in his fourth season as Kilkenny manager in September 2002, and, two Sundays before Woods won in Thomastown, Cody had claimed his second of eleven (to date) All-Irelands.

Kilkenny and Cody were a novelty then. Two All-Irelands in three seasons was hugely impressive, but few could have foreseen the dominance that was to come.

Nine more championships followed, the last in 2015. In the context of that genuine dynasty, the six dry seasons since have represented nothing short of a drought. For fifteen years, Kilkenny were to hurling what Tiger Woods was to golf.

They didn’t crash the car into a fire hydrant, either, they just ran out of steam.

Next Sunday, they go again.

They do so in the shadow of a looming giant. Twenty years on from the summit in Mount Juliet, the good and the great gathered once more in Ireland, this time at Adare Manor in Limerick.

If the WGC in Kilkenny was Davos, the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare was another level entirely - a level you hear whispers about and read in unauthorised books, but never fully comprehend because our poor, puny brains can’t process the wealth and the power.

There was of course more stout-sipping photo ops, more sheep peering over hedges, but, crucially, no rain. Tiger was there, his star still burning bright despite the ravages of injuries and time and hydrants, but this time he was rubbing shoulders with Limerick captain Declan Hannon and his teammates Gearóid Hegarty and Barry Nash and their manager John Kiely, fresh from their recent disposal of Galway.

The world of Woods and Kiely bizarrely linked by a common friend in McManus. Kiely must reflect he’s come a long way since winning a county Junior B hurling medal with Galbally in 1995.

As Woods chatted to the new kingmakers in Hegarty, Nash and Kiely, he would’ve been forgiven for asking whatever had happened to Kilkenny, assuming, as is the way of things, that they had been and gone, their empire nothing but a relic of a bygone era, of World Golf Championships, of David Toms, Michael Campbell and Bob Estes.

Yet, here we are, looking forward to an All-Ireland final between Limerick and Cody’s Kilkenny. His reinvention of a team 22 seasons after he won his maiden All-Ireland is extraordinary. Most people didn’t have email addresses when Cody took over Kilkenny, fewer had mobile phones. Half his current team weren’t even born.

One can only wonder what Cody thinks of Limerick. Of Kiely. Of JP and of walking around verdant golf courses two weeks out from All-Ireland finals.

Is he above thinking … let them walk, let them be interviewed and photographed with Tiger and Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan. Let them. We’ll show them. You would think, given how much he’s won and how he’s won it, that he would be above all that, but given the stare and the handshake/no handshake kerfuffle, we’ve come to know that there isn’t a morsel of information or happenstance that is insignificant to Cody.

Everything matters.

His team's demolition of a much hyped Clare was a masterclass in Codysim. For so long the hunted, this iteration of Kilkenny have become adept at waiting in the long grass, and Brian Lohan and Clare were prime for ambushing, especially because they were presented as the most attractive alternative to the relentless Limerick.

The prospect of a repeat of the classic Munster decider in a July All-Ireland final was understandably attractive for everybody outside Kilkenny, so much so the Cats were almost an afterthought.

The stock of Brian Lohan and Tony Kelly - through no fault of their own - had been on a crypto-like rise all year. You can only imagine it made their crash all the sweeter for Cody to savour.

Limerick, however, will be a completely different proposition. If Clare were pretenders, Limerick are a machine possessed with the same muscle memory for victory that Kilkenny once had. They rarely do off days, and when they do it only serves to highlight the depth of both their will and their resources. Kiely is the anti-Cody in many respects.

His players are enabled and emboldened. They have public profiles. They talk, and sometimes, they misstep, but on almost every given Sunday it’s been asked of them, they have delivered. To stop them, it will take someone who knows just how the great keep being great. In Cody, Kilkenny have just the man to figure it out.