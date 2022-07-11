Oisín McConville: Galway now have the football smarts that they lacked for too long

Because Derry had climbed so how high and so far and so quickly, the big question everyone was asking prior to Saturday was how far could they keep climbing? Had they already reached their peak? Was a semi-final the top of their mountain?

When you get that high, the last stage when the air gets thinner is always the hardest part of that ascent. I expected Derry to use different ropes and a different method of trying to scale that mountain but then again, why would Rory Gallagher and his management have doubted the tools and the methods which got them this far?

They didn’t. For the first 20 minutes, everything was going perfectly but the Brendan Rogers-Damien Comer battle neatly encapsulated the tone and trend of the match. Rogers was outstanding, kicking a couple of points but once Comer found his groove and began to get his hands on the ball, Rogers lost his footing.

It wasn’t a shock. When the sides met in the league in Owenbeg earier in the year, Comer gave Rogers bags of it. And Galway carried that confidence into Croke Park with them again on Saturday - they knew they had Derry’s number.

So much of what happened to Derry smacked of inexperience at this level, which is completely understandable. Shane McGuigan was an ideal case study. He has been brilliant all year. He’s an excellent player who I really like. He’s always prepared to do what is required, but I’d have loved to have seen his heat map after Saturday’s game. Because he spent way too much time away from the Galway goal, where he should have been.

He reminded me a lot of the situation Cillian O’Connor has often found himself in with Mayo, where he works so hard back the field but his team miss his presence closer to goal.

It makes for a fair comparison considering both teams have been so reliant on McGuigan and O’Connor, especially when they don’t have the same attacking back-up of the top sides. McGuigan worked tirelessly throughout but he looked like a player who had very little energy left then when Derry forced the turnover and he got on the ball.

That over-reliance on McGuigan was even more damaging when the Derry attack effectively contributed so little in the heat of Galway’s defensive resistance. A lot of those players are good footballers but they’re young and inexperienced and Derry couldn’t compensate for that shortfall.

They had been reliant on goals throughout this championship but apart from one early chance from Niall Laughlin Derry never even looked like breaching the Galway cover. The one time they did at the end, the game was long over.

You have to hand it to Galway with how they held their heads and trusted their own system because it looked early on that this could be a horror-show. They had a decent amount of possession but they kept going up the field and taking the wrong options, especially around their shot selection. And if you make the wrong decisions against Derry, it can be very draining.

Yet the change I saw in Galway against Armagh was fully evident again here. There is more steel there, plus they have the football smarts that they lacked for too long. Galway have always had the players and the class to be on this stage but they needed to marry those qualities with that other stuff to turn them into the team they have now become.

When other teams got in under their skin like Derry did yesterday, Galway were found wanting. But there is something different about them now in that Galway have almost finally grasped that the beautiful canvass they too often wanted to create in the past has to contain black paint, dark colours and plenty of smudges.

For Derry, it was a really disappointing end to such a brilliant season, especially only managing seven scores, which gave their detractors all the ammunition required to hammer the system which got them this far. Odhran Lynch took a lot of stick for how high up the field he played but he was playing to the instructions given to him. It’s a risky game but when you roll out that style, you have to show the faith in your keeper. When it breaks down, it’s not all on him.

Derry have become very comfortable with their gameplan and the next challenge now is to develop it and make it more multi-faceted. It just is more difficult to play that way in Croke Park against such a seasoned team.

Galway were tactically well set up but they were clever and smart too. In the second half, they made sure they always had a focal point up front. That changed the angles of their attack and brought different players into the game. It asked more questions of the Derry defence and the game started to open up more. And once it did, that pattern was always going to suit Galway.

Derry struggled to match that pace. Derry are phenomenally well conditioned but there are also many layers of conditioning. Athletically, they are in some shape but too many of their younger players didn’t have the power or the physique to match up to the top sides in Croke Park. A host of those players have been fast-tracked along because they don’t have the depth or alternatives of the top sides.

Making up that physical ground is just another step that Derry have to take. It’s easy to forget how far they have come, and how much belief they now have in this team. The support around the county won’t let them forget that they were a laughing stock a few years back before going on to win a memorable Ulster title this year, one of the hardest ever won.

For Galway, a good year is getting better but they still have a bit to travel. Despite all the brilliant scores they bagged on Saturday, the most important score of the afternoon was the goal Galway conceded late on to Lachlann Murray.

Galway will feel that he got in too handy but it was a nice reminder to them, especially when they look back on the video, that they’re not the finished article yet. It’s ok to say that the game was long over but you’re not entitled to any mental switch off in Croke Park. And if they do that in the final, Galway will pay a heavy price.

Yet Galway are there now and are fully deserving on their place in the final. And they have such a golden opportunity to win the Sam Maguire now that it’s scary.