Kevin Walsh: A few more tweaks and ultimate glory could be Galway's

Like all Galway followers, I am delighted that the footballers are back in an All-Ireland final after such a lengthy absence and am looking forward to the build-up now, which will be incredible.

As expected, the semi-final wasn’t one to excite the traditionalists but there is so much to digest from it. Pádraic Joyce and Rory Gallagher will have plenty to look at, though the Derry boss will be doing so in terms of adding layers onto the tremendous work he has already done with the Ulster champions to bring them to the next level.

For Pádraic, it’s about making some improvements for the final. He has shown his willingness to do whatever it takes, recognising what was required to win at this level even if it meant moving away from his own philosophy and Galway are now a step away from the Holy Grail.

And they were deserving winners. But it didn’t start well for them. I wrote on Saturday about the damage Brendan Rogers and Conor McCluskey could do on transitions for Derry and they had three points between them early on. They took their scores from recycling on a fast break and coming with the run on the right side.

McCluskey had a brilliant game right through. He completely nullified Shane Walsh and it is something Shane will be attempting to address as he will have another man-marker in the final. In that context, he showed fantastic mental fortitude to kick his frees but he needs to find a way to be involved in the general play more.

And there was no dirt about how McCluskey went about his job. There was nothing off the ball. He had the pace, he never lost balance and it was the optimum man-marking job.

It is funny now listening to be people excoriate Gallagher for how he sets his teams up. Galway were every bit as defensive. The very first play, they had 15 behind the 65. And though they gave up those first three points, you couldn’t be disappointed with your defensive system when you’ve conceded three points in 20 minutes.

It was just that they weren’t able to transition with any speed and I would leave one or two up on occasions to facilitate that for the final. You need to have an outlet ball.

Derry started to move away from their process and were forced to more as they had to chase the game, and the kickout strategies were different, but the difference between two teams doing largely the same thing was that Galway had Damien Comer.

Comer excelled. His hands were very good and he finished well. Crucially, he was able to make space because as good as Rogers was going forward, he defended Comer without looking at the ball. He needs to be coached to defend in a way that you can see man, see ball.

A good defensive set-up is great but you need to be actually able to defend inside on a 1-v-1. He should have been marking at an angle from the front, with a hand on the near shoulder but looking out the field. That means Comer can only run at one angle and that’s away from the goal.

Rogers was marking the centre of Comer’s chest. That meant a little shimmy from Comer bought him the yard. Rogers didn’t know when the ball was being kicked. It was directly responsible for the first goal as Rogers slipped because of the change of pace and direction.

It did surprise me that there wasn’t a sweeper in that position, and that within the system, Comer wasn’t double-teamed for all the bodies back there.

John Daly’s performance contributed to Comer's in that he stopped up Conor Glass and dispossessed him for the first goal and then provided the assist for the second. He also kicked an important point in the first half when Galway needed it.

There were two big turning points for me. The first came when Derry were 3-0 and they should have been maybe 5-0 or 6-0 up. I know Galway had registered a few wides but they were all forced shots from distance, from the sewer areas.

At around 20 minutes Derry made their first attempt at an eye-of-the-needle pass inside, via Niall Toner, which was intercepted. And a minute later, Damien Comer was kicking Galway’s first point. I mentioned how important it would be to be patient when faced with the blanket defence and the first time Derry went away from their process, they were punished. That was a grave mistake.

Overall, Galway made real hay from turnovers. There wasn’t much difference between the number of turnovers – I had it 18-16 slightly in Galway’s favour. But Galway scored 2-4 from theirs. Derry scored nothing.

Now part of that was that the Derry ‘keeper Odhran Lynch tried to play like Armagh’s Ethan Rafferty but he didn’t appear to have the same skillset as Rafferty. I’m not sure how much they worked on this roving goalie as a tactic anyway, as Derry never had a plus one defender behind, which Armagh always did. Also, as well as leaving Comer one-on-one for the second goal, Lynch actually went ahead of the man in possession into an already swamped area. It didn’t look like they knew what they were doing.

I introduced this as a tactic when I was with Galway with Ruairi Lavelle. I’m very much in favour of it. Of course there will be critics now saying that because of Saturday’s game, managers should never use it again but that’s rubbish. You just have to use it properly.

The second big period was with Derry going in 4-3 up at half-time. I know Shane Walsh’s 45 was definitely a point but should it have been awarded? Has this now opened up a debate about lots of other matches? Should Conor Glass’s attempted point have been looked into then?

Apart from that, how do we know that Galway would have attacked the next ball in the manner they did after the kickout, if Walsh’s point had been given at the time? There was a long time after the HawkEye that the decision was made to give the score.

Then, the two frees given to Galway at the start of the second half were soft enough and I thought one was a free out. Suddenly, having gone into dressing room leading by one, they were trailing by two and that was when they began to protect Rogers on Comer less, as they began to try to push forward and Lynch started to get involved in the play far more than he had in the first half.

It was also surprising, given what we had seen against Armagh, that Derry never put one high ball on top of the Galway full-back line and goalkeeper. Not even when they went six points down. I would have thought that would be a potential area to target from the start, to be honest but definitely when you were behind and had someone like Emmet Bradley on the field. That was shockingly poor preparation for me.

Derry have had a big year too and can improve in many areas as they maintain their development but it was a day in which Galway exerted their dominance as the game wore on and they were deserving winners. A few more tweaks, here and there, and the ultimate glory could be theirs.