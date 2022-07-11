Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Why I knew Seanie O'Shea would stand up when Kerry's need was greatest

As usual Kerry and Dublin delivered with a brilliant match that had everything. The pace and intensity of the contest was at a different level to anything I have seen so far in this championship. It will stand to Kerry for the final. There has been a serious impatience in Kerry to get a win over Dublin in championship.

As each championship loss was ticked off since 2009 that restlessness was increasing and was preoccupying the mind of an entire county and its supporters. The five in a row All Ireland minor wins meant there was talent coming but an acceptance that it would take time to overtake the best team of all time was in short supply.

Since the 2019 final the Kerry players have matured physically and football wise. This was evident in plenty of the physical exchanges yesterday when men in green and gold were able to move Dublin players out of the way and retain possession under serious duress. In previous battles this was not the case.

The disappointments of 2020 and 2021 has deepened their resolve, built resilience and hardened the determination. Unfortunately for Kerry there was no silverware given out yesterday, but they have taken a huge step in this year's championship and in their own journey as a football team.

One of the key aspects that I enjoyed most yesterday was the willingness of players to step up when the need was greatest and to deliver in the clutch.

There were so many examples of this. Sean O’Shea’s match winning free is a good starting point. When Seanie placed the size five I backed him to kick it. Why? A hundred small reasons. There were so many reasons for him to miss it. It was a monster kick into an awkward breeze with so much riding on it and with fatigue a significant factor at that stage of the game.

He had been peripheral in the second half. But I backed him to get it because I know the way he practises and hones his craft, like all free takers. Unfortunately that often isn’t enough when it comes to match defining and possibly era defining moments. Principally the reason I knew he would get it is that I know him and I know his character.

He is made for moments like that. From the moment he came into the Kerry squad in 2017 it was clear he had the right stuff. Shane Ryan had sauntered up the field for the free but Seanie sent him packing. He will have been delighted to get the chance to atone for the penalty miss. I watched him closely after that miss and I was so impressed with his body language. He didn’t allow the miss to affect him, or if he did he certainly didn’t show it.

This maturity comes with time and experience.

He isn’t the only player from Kerry to have developed their character and personality. Late in the match Dublin had all the momentum and energy and after Dean Rock’s equaliser they looked as if they were going to do what Dublin have always done for the last decade and go on and win it. They were squeezing up and when Shane Ryan looked up the field kickout options were few and far between.

On two occasions Briain Ó Beaglaoich courageously presented himself to Ryan for a short kickout and drove out with the ball to lift the siege. One of these interventions led to the O’Shea free. Similarly Paudie Clifford was immense in the second half. He was constantly available for ball, knitted their sporadic attacks together and got two hugely significant points.

There was no hiding which was great to see. It is all well and good playing well when your team are cruising but when the game is on the line it is always informative to watch out for the players that are looking to get on the ball and make things happen.

I was very impressed with the Kerry defence again. Yes, Cormac Costelloe got a great goal that probably wasn’t even really on but other than that they found it very hard to score. Dublin only converted 14 of their 25 scoring opportunities. While they might be disappointed with some of their shooting I would credit the Kerry backs for putting on so much pressure on each and every kick.

They also forced a number of big turnovers in the centre of the ‘D’ with discipline, numbers and strength. There was a real thou shalt not pass attitude by the Kerry rearguard led by the immense Tadhg Morley.

The trust that they now have amongst themselves is clear and great to see. They swap who they are marking regularly and cover for each other. The sweeper rotated throughout the match and this again worked well. They will face a very different and more potent threat in the final but they are ready for it, collectively and individually.

Dublin once more showed us why they were so successful in the last decade. This team is naturally coming to the end of its cycle but they again went down fighting like the champions that they are. Dessie Farrell and his management team deserve a lot of credit for the issues they fixed at half time, and they managed to win the second half 1-7 to six points.

They went back to basics and started to do all the things we associate with them. They cut down the space at the back and limited Kerry to six second half points. They really upped the intensity scoring 1-1 from turnovers and they also managed to get two points off the Kerry kickout. They won 100% of their own kickout and scored a further four points from this.

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny drove them on with a vengeance. Bearing in mind the medal haul of that triumvirate it is impossible not to admire and appreciate their efforts. McCarthy forced a couple of big turnovers, kicked a point and lead from the front. He was heroic and defiant to the last.

He reminded me of the way Aidan O’Mahony performed for us in the 2016 semi final. Dessie will probably wonder if he should have had Paddy Small on sooner, if not started him as he was menacing and direct when introduced. When a game is lost these are the things that naturally will float around your head. I know well!

We now get to look forward to a repeat of the 2000 final, which required a replay to separate the sides. Bearing in mind the way Galway can setup and the fire power they have up front it will be a very different challenge for Kerry. One health warning for Kerry is that since Dublin made their breakthrough in 2011, the team that beat them in the semi finals of 2012, 2014 and 2021 did not finish the job and lost the final.

I am quite sure Jack and the management will have this well covered and the natural euphoria that comes from beating that great Dublin team will be parked straight away as they eye up the big prize in a fortnight.

(Compliments to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the statistics).