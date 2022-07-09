Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Plots, twists, terms and conditions. Kerry to edge it

Before a ball was kicked this season, tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC semi-final was flagged as the game that would decide where Sam Maguire would reside for the winter.

Galway or Derry will have something to say about that but tomorrow's victors will be in a great position to win the big one in a fortnight. Amazingly there are still plenty of question marks over both teams which adds to the sense of intrigue and uncertainty around this All-Ireland semi-final. Sunday is a massive opportunity for previously unproven players at this stage of the championship to make a name and establish themselves as real front line stars for Kerry and Dublin.

Now that we are at penultimate stage the referees know they won’t get the final and they tend to let the match flow. This lends to an exciting contest but can also edge towards mayhem. All of these little factors count when the teams are so even and will hopefully deliver another classic encounter.

As we begin to drill deeper into Sunday's semi-final, read on for three key factors.

Jack the Competitor

Jack O’Connor at his best is a serial champion who simply loves winning. He is the ultimate competitor. This is not surprising at any level of sport, least of all at the top end. This desire to win burns deep and doesn’t just apply to Kerry. He was the same when it came to Dromid, Coláiste na Sceilige or when he played golf.

When I was a selector with Jack I golfed regularly enough with him. He is self taught and a serious golfer. He is a single figure handicapper and has been as low as 6. While he has an unusual swing the ball goes where he wants it to and he has a short game to die for. On the other hand I was hacking away off 18 and am inconsistent at best. The good days are good but the bad days can be interesting. To underline his competitiveness, when I played against him there was no hope of getting a shot off him. Zero. 3/4 of the difference Jack? Forget about it. Off we would go, usually on Jack’s home course in Waterville, and the match would take the shape of any match anywhere in the world, where a low handicapper plays a high handicapper, in a flat match.

Jack would accelerate off into a lead and win easily. He would derive as much satisfaction out of it as if he was after beating Shane Lowry. Once when on a training week in Portugal, while the players rested Jack and Alan O’ Sullivan took on Ger O’Keeffe and myself in a few fourballs. Alan and Ger are very good golfers as well. The first couple of matches were governed by Jack’s rules, so no shots were divvied out and the lads beat us comfortably. Ger was playing ok, I was playing cat.

Eventually the last day out we negotiated two shots on the front and two shots on the back for me, out of Jack. Needless to say this was the day I caught fire, played well and made the shots count on a few occasions. Myself and Ger won pulling up. Jack was disgusted with the loss and sour for the rest of the day about it. It was hilarious and obviously Ger was piling it onto him which didn’t help his mood. I think Jack was crankiest about the fact he had given us the shots in the first place and felt hustled. He loves winning but hates losing. 2011 hurt him deeply and he will feel he has had to wait a long time to put the record straight and will relish the opportunity that tomorrow presents, as Kerry try to get the genie back into the bottle.

Do not underestimate the power this kind of motivation can have, coming from the Bainisteoir. While accepting he won’t kick a ball tomorrow he has set the tone for the last fortnight, indeed for the last six months and this is the game he will have been targeting from the off. He has never lost an All-Ireland semi-final and he won’t want to start now.

Sweepers, Plus Ones or Man on Man.

A huge area of intrigue for me tomorrow is how Kerry set up defensively and how Dublin deal with it. An obvious feature of their success so far this season has been the deployment of Tadhg Morley as a sweeper to protect the full back line and guard against goals. While he has excelled it is also fair to say that all of the Kerry backs have been playing really well and are defending better in one-on-one situations.

Dublin’s approach to this system will be telling. With two teams that like to play six forwards up it is hard to engineer a sweeper. It can be a case of who blinks first. When we played Dublin in their pomp to engineer a sweeper we had to play with seven backs. The 'plus one' didn’t work as it meant leaving either James McCarthy or Jack McCaffrey free to bomb up the field. The negative of playing with seven backs was it freed up Cian O’Sullivan at the other end. While not ideal it was a trade off we were willing to make. Back then if we played six on six they were happy to play us on those terms. They had a stronger squad at the time and always backed themselves to beat us in a toe-to-toe shoot out. We had to be pragmatic and realistic in our efforts to turn them over. They also prided themselves on being able to create the 'plus one' in open play.

The power dynamic has started to shift now though and if either team elects to play with seven backs on Sunday it will probably be Dublin, even if that has not been part of their DNA in the recent past. As happens with most teams when playing Kerry they withdraw at least one player to deal with the David Clifford threat. Mayo didn’t do this in the League final and paid the price.

Interestingly though when a team withdraws a forward it plays into Kerry’s barrow as it frees up Tadhg to play his role. It’s a Catch 22 situation. Will Dublin have the courage to go six on six at the back in their efforts to complicate matters for the Kerry rearguard? It will be hard for them to create a plus one (most likely Jonny Cooper) because if they drop off, either Briain Ó Beaglaoich or Gavin White they can hurt them attacking from deep.

If Dublin play with six up will they station Ciarán Kilkenny at 11? Tadhg will have to mark him tightly from there, something he has done effectively in the past particularly in the 2017 League final. However that leaves Kerry without their firefighter in front of the full back line. It may fall to the likes of David Moran to play deep as he did against Tyrone last year.

There are plenty of tactical conundrums for both teams. If Dublin elect to play Brian Howard in the forwards but withdraw him as an auxiliary defender it frees up Tadhg as the sweeper. It will be fascinating to see how Dublin attempt to disrupt him should this situation unfold. In 2016, to negate Cian O’Sullivan’s influence we played Kieran Donaghy full forward, but stationed him further out than normal in the centre of the ‘D’ 30 yards from goal. This was to occupy O’Sullivan but also it meant Kieran was a target for long balls kicked from much deeper than usual. Additionally Colm Cooper and Paul Geaney played really deep and close to goals behind him and this created some space for them in the right area of the pitch. It worked, but Kieran got injured early in the second half which didn’t help our cause.

Could Dublin try something similar with Con O’Callaghan (if he plays) tomorrow? So far in this championship they have played with their three full forward line players narrow and deep, with their starting positions in the small square. To confuse Kerry they may elect to play Con outside of Tadhg to create pockets of space inside. While I appreciate all of this may sound a little like overkill, it will be a critical feature of the game and could be the deciding factor.

Kickouts: Evan Comerford v Shane Ryan.

As usual kickouts will be hugely significant. The team with most possession gets to dictate the terms of engagement. Rightly or wrongly both teams will feel they can get at their opposite number and do real damage from their kickouts.

While this has yet to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt both have wobbled on a few occasions, not to the point of catastrophe but just enough to allow the scepticism to linger. Interestingly against Cork, Evan Comerford was getting his kickouts off ultra fast. Most of the time he had the ball on the tee and gone in five to six seconds.

He was chipping it to Eoin Murchan or Lee Gannon who were bombing up the field and before Cork knew it Dublin were advancing on their half back line again. Ordinarily I feel that to generate quick attacks it is better to win the ball long and move it from there. Such was the speed of Dublin’s transfer from back to front last day out that it makes that point moot.

Kerry’s approach to this will be interesting. I imagine they will try to tag their opposite number to prevent the chip out happening in the first place but when it inevitably does they will retreat towards the 45m line to keep as many players as possible between the Kerry goals and the ball. The last thing they need in this situation is to have five or six players on the wrong side of the ball ten seconds after scoring. This happened to Cork on a regular basis. If Dublin are successful in getting these short kickouts away repeatedly, it is almost impossible to generate momentum with a couple of scores in a row. Instead the forwards are chasing back the field, getting sucked out of shape and burning energy going the wrong way. A much better scenario for them would be to score, force Dublin long from the kickout, win this and get another score from there. That’s when the pressure will come on and it will present an opportunity to really squeeze and test Comerford. This was the pattern in the second half of the Kerry v Dublin league game in Thurles during Covid.

Dublin will also look to target Shane Ryan in a similar fashion. I will be interested to see if they press as aggressively as they have done in the past, or will they be conscious of minding the house and not leaving too much space behind. In the 2019 final replay he got 100% of his own kickouts which was remarkable. It was 83% against Mayo in the quarter final a fortnight ago. Those kind of numbers will most likely get the job done for Kerry and will be what they are targeting tomorrow.

It took a replay to separate the teams in the final in 2019 and in the meantime Dublin haven’t beaten Kerry, albeit it has only been a few league games. Kerry are three years further down the road and should be in a great place in their football and physical development that readies them to take that final crucial step and win a big championship match against the Dubs.

Dublin have regressed in the meantime and the strength of their squad is not what it was. Going by these parameters it points to a Kerry win but it’s not that simple. It never is with Kerry v Dublin. Dublin’s winning experience, their consistent delivery in the clutch and the bit of a chip that they have on their shoulder as alluded to by Brian Fenton after the Wexford game means they are extremely dangerous opponents, who will not relinquish their hold over Kerry easily.

Still, I expect Kerry to win. Their time is now.