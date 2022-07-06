Donal Lenihan: Successful All Blacks are lifting the mood of a country

If you think things are challenging at home at the moment, the last week in Auckland proved that things are even worse over here. This beautiful city has become a bit of a ghost town with a vast swathe of cafes and restaurants closed as a result of continual lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Added to that, the centre resembles one gigantic building site with the disruption caused by construction of a new underground rail link system for the city and its surrounds making it difficult to navigate your way around the streets, even on foot. Started in 2016 the City Rail Link is the largest transport infrastructure project ever to be undertaken in New Zealand.

The amazing thing is that the main thoroughfares were in a similar state of disruption when I was last here on the British and Irish Lions tour five years ago. The impact of the protracted disruptions caused by the construction program coupled with the pandemic - the city was in lockdown down at one stage for 107 days - has had a devastating effect on businesses.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was spoken of in revered tones all around the world for the manner with which she initially dealt with the global pandemic, managing to keep Covid out of the country for more than a year and containing small outbreaks as they occurred. In effect she cut the country off from the outside world by closing its borders, a process which worked spectacularly for a while and, initially at least, was supported by all.

Having impressed all and sundry with the respectful and sensitive manner with which she responded to the shootings by a terrorist gunman on two mosques in Christchurch in 2019, which resulted in the death of 51 people, her approval levels were at an all time high at home and abroad as covid took the world by storm.

Not any more, with her ratings dropping from a high of 65% at one stage to around 34% now. There is major concern over the state of the economy with huge numbers of the young population opting to emigrate.

Listening to the news bulletins, you feel like you have been transported back home. The cost of housing is a major issue, especially in Auckland and the capital Wellington, where property values have escalated dramatically in recent times. The opportunity for first time buyers to get on the ladder has become increasingly difficult, while the cost of living has had its sharpest rise in over 30 years. Sound familiar?

The New Zealand public has suffered on a number of fronts but, in the midst of a storm, looked to their beloved All Blacks for comfort. The fact that they were beaten on three occasions last season, including a first-ever loss to Argentina, just fed into the spiral of doom and gloom throughout the country.

Since the dawn of professionalism, New Zealand have been the game's most consistent team with a winning percentage that peaked during Steve Hansen’s reign in 2015 at 93%. The one blemish on the country’s aura of superiority was the fact that they had failed to win a World Cup since lifting the inaugural trophy in 1987.

Graham Henry’s side eventually addressed that when stumbling over the line against a French team that had succumbed to Tonga in the pool stage and were on the brink of elimination, by the narrowest of margins, winning 8-7 in Eden Park in 2011.

With Hansen’s men retaining the trophy in magnificent fashion in 2015, the air of invincibility attaching to the All Black jersey reached a new high. A third consecutive World Cup success looked almost certain when they hammered Ireland in the 2019 quarter final in Japan until England produced their best performance of the professional era, winning 19-7 in the semi final.

At least with the All Blacks there’s always the feeling that redemption is never far away. The arrival of the global pandemic four months after that inglorious defeat to Eddie Jones’s men in Yokohama, and the consequential absence of big crowds being able to attend test matches, left the fanatical New Zealand public more desperate than ever to see their heroes in the flesh and back to their dominant best.

That’s why the NZRU decided to play the opening test of this series in Eden Park last Saturday with the house full sign posted within days of the fixture being announced. Ireland have never been that big a draw in this country but our recent run of success against them has served to change the ground rules, adding a new edge to proceedings in the build-up to the opening test.

A noticeable air of uncertainty hung over the New Zealand side but Saturday’s convincing victory over this highly-rated Irish team, scoring six tries in the process, went a long way towards addressing some areas of concern, not least in their set piece efficiency.

The pressure is now on to repeat the dose in Dunedin next weekend. Perhaps the most noticeable and significant difference between the touring Irish squad and their opponents over the opening two games is the skill levels that come so naturally to the home players.

A bit like the way most young kids in Kilkenny can be seen with a hurley in their hands from a very young age, their New Zealand counterparts grow up with a rugby ball always at hand and can make it sing.

While you might expect as much from those deemed good enough to don the full All Black jersey, the manner with which the young Maori players kept the ball alive, in traffic and under pressure, in Hamilton last week offered an early insight into just how comfortable all their players are on the ball.

Discussing this very point a few years ago, Graham Henry referenced New Zealand’s ability to rescue what looked like a certain first ever defeat to Ireland in Dublin in 2013, trailing 22-17 in injury time, Ryan Crotty came to the rescue with an incredible try in the corner.

“That great try,” Henry said in an interview, “I don’t know how many passes it took to make it. 25? Catch-pass. Catch-pass. Catch-pass.”

If one pass had been misplaced, if one catch had been fumbled, the ball would have gone dead and the game would have been over. A simple skill, perfected.

Think back to last Saturday night with Ireland trailing 7-5 but playing really well. A promising attacking opportunity was unfolding out wide. Under pressure from the New Zealand defence, Johnny Sexton’s pass to Garry Ringrose went slightly behind the Irish centre.

Ringrose fumbled the ball initially before regathering and, unsteady on his feet, delivered another poor pass to James Lowe who stumbled when reaching out, trying to gather. With the ball breaking loose, Sevu Reese immediately adjusted from having to smash Lowe in the tackle, scooping up possession, before sprinting 60 metres under the posts.

That breakdown in skills under pressure proved very costly. With Ireland temporarily losing their composure, not helped by seeing their captain having to leave the field immediately after that intercept try, New Zealand seized the moment. Recognising a temporary loss of composure in the Irish ranks, New Zealand immediately upped the tempo to score two more tries in the key 10 minute period before half time. That’s what they do.

The two games played on tour to date have opened everyone’s eyes, especially those playing here for the first time, to the silken skills and counter-attacking rugby they make look so easy at times. The young guns who lined out against the Maoris in Hamilton should be better prepared and more in tune when the two sides meet again in Wellington next Tuesday. It will be interesting to gauge the level of improvement delivered on the night.

Likewise, the senior squad will recognise that, having absorbed a four-try body blow before the break in Eden Park, to bounce back and match their hosts, point for point, in the second half shows what they are capable of. That has to be the starting point for Saturday.

New Zealanders have endured a lot of hardship over the last two years but seeing the All Blacks perform with something approaching their true form last weekend has served to lift the mood of a nation. It’s up to Ireland to prove they’re not quite the finished article just yet.