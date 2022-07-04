Triple Crowns have never counted for much in Garden of Eden

The results arrived by morning, noon and night from places scattered across three continents and a distance of some 7,000 miles.

All day long they told the same old story, that for all the fanciful promises to the contrary some things never change - like soggy summers and Ireland losing in New Zealand.

This time, in the City of Sails on Auckland’s Pacific shore, it was supposed to be different. The visitors duly went full steam ahead on their voyage as if hellbent on achieving something truly titanic only to run into icebergs all around them, fore and aft, port and starboard.

Triple Crowns never have counted for as much as a dime in New Zealand’s Garden of Eden.

No sooner had Ireland been holed amidships by four tries in 16 first-half minutes than England were way down the Swanee river in Perth to the amusement of Australians the world over. That the Wallabies played most of the match with 14 men after Darcy Swain had overdone the ‘we-hate-Poms’ thing by treating Jonny Hill to an old-fashioned Liverpool kiss made it all the more amusing.

One mile up on the High Veldt in South Africa, the heroic Welsh went gloriously close to redefining the meaning of sport as a funny old game by putting together the most hilariously outrageous pair of consecutive results: losing at home to Italy, then daring to beat the Springboks at their holiest shrine.

Divine intervention for the world’s No. 1 team in the lofty citadel named after Pretoria’s founding rugby father, Loftus Versfeld, came in the shape of Dan Biggar’s deliberate knock-on. His gratuitous act of indiscipline invited emergency goalkicker Damian Willemse to deny Wales the most honourable of draws with the last kick.

Darkness had fallen when the final result came through from a remote corner of Argentina in the foothills of the Andes where the Pumas sent Scotland off to think again.

Southern Hemisphere 4, Europe 0, a complete reversal of what happened in this neck of the woods last November.

It may well be about to get a whole lot worse. With another four matches this Saturday and four more the Saturday after that, the opening whitewash poses a sobering question: Can Ireland or England or Scotland or Wales win a single match between them? Is one really one too many?

Veteran coaches of tours south of the Equator swear that the first of a three-match series offers the best chance, that winning thereafter becomes less and less likely. The temptation, therefore, is to suggest that Ireland’s best shot has gone, along with everyone else’s.

Watching their implosion evoked boyhood memories of a footballing genius from Belfast who rarely failed to find the right words for every occasion.

Danny Blanchflower, captain of the revered double-winning Spurs of the early Sixties, once said as manager of a limited Northern Ireland team: ‘’Everything in our favour is against us. So, lads, let’s equalise before they score.’’

His mastery of the whimsical could have been applied verbatim to Saturday night at Eden Park. Pre-match facts tended to support the theory of an away win. Hadn’t the All Blacks lost three of their last five matches to Ireland? Worse still, hadn’t the ravages of Covid wiped out at least three players and their two principal coaches?

Everything supposedly in Ireland’s favour counted for nothing. Keith Earls’ early try saw to the bit about equalising before conceding or, in the All Blacks’ case, before they brought the house down.

The ransacking resulted in Ireland shipping 40 points or more for the sixth time in their last ten Tests in New Zealand. Typically, the All Blacks were underwhelmed by a night’s work fractionally above their 22-point average home win over Ireland.

Why get excited when it was nothing more than par for the course.

Hard to keep up with Jones’ twisted take on red cards

Rather than confess that his very ordinary team had been grossly flattered by a two-point defeat when it could easily have been 22, Eddie Jones blamed the red card which takes some understanding given that it belonged to Australia, not England.

‘’Whenever you get a red card, the referee evens it up,’’ he said. ‘’That happens in every game I’ve seen. One team gets a red and the opposition gets evened up because they’re nice blokes, referees.’’

It must, therefore, have been a crying shame that England didn’t get a red card of their own if only to alleviate their suffering. Jonny Hill could not be faulted for a lack of effort in that respect, shoving both open hands into Darcy Swain’s face, an incident which he followed up by pulling the Aussie’s hair.

It provoked Swain into a head butt for which he marched. Hill ought to have gone with him for a second yellow but England at least did their unwitting best to ridicule the nonsensical temporary red card in Super Rugby which allows teams to replace sent-off players after 20 minutes.

The Wallabies’ convincing victory despite spending the majority of the match with 14 men ought to ensure that the 20-minute red never sees the light of day at international level.

Meanwhile Japan’s 23-man squad against France in Tokyo may well have set a record of sorts, containing as it did more players from beyond the Land of the Rising Sun than those born in it.

They had a South African formerly of Munster on the right wing (Gerhard van den Heever), an Australian centre (Dylan Riley), a Tongan left wing (Siosaia Fifita), a Tongan prop (Asaeli Ai Valu), a pair of locks from Australia and South Africa (Jack Cornelsen, Wimpie van der Walt), a flanker from Thailand (Ben Gunter), a No.8 from Tonga (Tevita Tatafu) and a captain from New Zealand (Michael Leitch).

Three more imports came off the bench: fly half Shane Gates from South Africa, second row Warren Dearns from New Zealand and back rower Faulua Makisi from Tonga. Twelve out of 23 seems a bit much and says an awful lot less about the legacy from Japan’s unforgettable hosting of the last World Cup.

Folau makes second coming

Of all the 30-somethings recalled to the big stage over the weekend, one passed largely unnoticed. Israel Folau made his second coming for Tonga against Fiji in Suva almost four years after his last sighting as probably the best attacking full back in the game.

The Wallabies sacked the self-styled Christian fundamentalist amid global uproar over homophobic remarks posted on social media. A new rule allowing players to swiytch allegiance after a three-year absence from international competition cleared the way for Folau’s ancestral right to represent Tonga.

Despite reclaiming All Blacks Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, Tonga lost 36-0. Folau hardly got off the ground. The pastor’s son lasted less than half an hour before retiring hurt, long enough to qualify as one of the younger members of the senior citizens on duty over the weekend.

The Oldies XV: 15 Israel Folau (Tonga, 33), 14 Keith Earls (Ireland, 34), 13 Juan Imhoff (Argentina, 34), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland, 32), 11 Gerhard van den Heever (Japan, 33), 10 Johnny Sexton (Ireland, 37 next week), 9 Danny Care (England, 35); 1 Cian Healy (Ireland, 34), 2 Augustin Creevy (Argentina, 37), 3 Francisco Gomes Kodela (Argentina, 36), 4 Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales, 36), 5 Sam Whitelock (New Zealand, 33), 6 Dan Lydiate (Wales, 34), 7 Michael Leitch (Japan, 33), 8 Josh Navidi (Wales, 31).

Drop kicks hitting new heights

The resurrection of the drop kick soared to new heights over the weekend, each one at altitude. Dan Biggar’s long-range missile for Wales required the TMO, Ireland’s Joy Neville, to track its flight path before confirming that the ball cleared the crossbar.

A few hours later in Juyjuy, more than a kilometer above sea level close to Argentina’s border with Chile and Bolivia, Scotland’s stand-off Blair Kinghorn hit a goal-line drop out which, to the player’s obvious amazement, found touch 65 metres away.

What they said

1) Peter O’Mahony, Ireland’s acting captain and one of the game’s true warriors: ‘’It was a great Test match.’’

What? When it was all over by half time… ?

2) Sam Whitelock after New Zealand’s beating in Dublin last November: ‘’No excuses. They were just better than us. It hurts me to say that. We must make sure we hold onto that feeling because we don’t want to feel it again.’’

Free of pain, at last.

3) Clive Woodward pre-match: ‘’This is a good England team and one I think will win by five or six points.’’

Clive Woodward post-match: ‘’England have been on a downward spiral since the 2019 World Cup final.’’