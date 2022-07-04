Michael Moynihan: Images from 1980s GAA dressing rooms show what modern game has lost

A trip down memory lane last week when Maidhcí Ó Súilleabháin of Nemeton posted some terrific images online.

They included pictures of All-Ireland final winners and losers from the eighties, and it was an understatement to describe them as rich texts. Not just in and of themselves, but in comparison with the modern All-Ireland experience.

For instance, the amount of blood staining the jerseys of players like Brendan Lynskey and Teddy McCarthy was striking. Nowadays with the attention paid to health and safety - correctly - it’s rare enough to see a bloodied warrior reel from the pitch and reel back on; in that time it was a rare game which didn’t have some player fountaining blood out of the middle of his forehead in a game at some point or other.

Bring back the glory days of pitch side/dressing room post match interviews! Covered in blood, no bother. 1986 @OfficialCorkGAA v @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/t6DKjdhuD5 — Maidhcí (@maidhci) June 29, 2022

Helmets were optional, never mind face masks. Imagine that.

What was also remarkable was how many of the photographs came from footage that was clearly shot inside the dressing-rooms of Croke Park.

This may come as a shock to younger readers, but there was a time when the winning dressing-room was accessible to the media after an All-Ireland final. Not just accessible, in fact, but open to a camera crew wandering in and filming people who had just had achieved their ultimate sporting triumph, and who seemed blasé about the camera filming their every move.

A classic of the genre was a couple of minutes’ film posted by Ó Súilleabháin from the aftermath of the 1986 All-Ireland hurling final; it showed us RTÉ’s Ger Canning quizzing Johnny Clifford while Cork players and officials milled around in the background, some of the former in hoodies.

Those hoodies: we may think of the eighties as a decade lost to fashion, but the Cork subs’ red and white hooded tops would do very well in today’s sportswear market.

In addition, Offaly’s Damien Martin sports a beautiful ‘keeper’s jersey in another photo; Brendan Lynskey’s classic Gaillimh 1986 jersey, stripes along the sleeves, is another gem, despite the fact that it’s soaked by a pint of the player’s blood.

Post match dressing room scenes from the historic @Offaly_GAA 1981 All Ireland hurling final victory. Wouldn't it be amazing to have this type of access once more? pic.twitter.com/xCsMYmydcS — Maidhcí (@maidhci) July 1, 2022

Seeing those hurlers bask in the afterglow of an All-Ireland final win is all the more refreshing because of the absence of self-consciousness. In the age of the smartphone that’s something many sportspeople can’t afford to be; in the age of player Instagram feeds it will never come back. C’est la vie.

As mentioned above, the great Johnny Clifford is seen in one clip happily dissecting Cork’s win for Ger Canning live on television. In the background Kieran Kingston can be glimpsed, a couple of decades before taking on Clifford’s role at the helm of the Cork team.

Kingston stepped down from that role over the weekend after an eventful couple of years which included last year’s All-Ireland final defeat by Limerick: the contrast between the emotions after 1986 and that Sunday in 2021 could hardly be greater.

On the latter occasion, however, he still came out to face the media afterwards and give his thoughts on the match, difficult though that was. That’s not something any manager wants to do, and it’s not something every manager can do.

But the Tracton man was always able to do the right thing.

Any chance of a ticket price cut to offset increasing costs?

Always happy to receive correspondence here. Always. Including the time a man felt inclined to send me detailed directions to a car park in the midlands where I would learn ‘something to my benefit’.

I didn’t want to learn what it might be like to get squashed into the boot of a car en-route to a black mass, so I gave that one a pass, but I appreciated the invitation.

A couple of communications landed into the in-tray during the week pointing out that when I listed out the counties involved in last weekend’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals I didn’t include counties from the north.

No insult was intended - I thought that those travelling from, say, Crossmaglen to Croke Park (distance 61.6 miles, my computer tells me) weren’t facing quite the same hike as anyone going from Castletownbere, for instance (236.7 miles according to the same source).

In fairness, anyone travelling from Coleraine to support Derry last weekend had a stiff trip ahead of them (159 miles even); unlike the Armagh lads they have that trip to make again this coming weekend.

Those supporters will hardly be complaining, given they’re back to see their side in an All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, but the point made last Monday still stands.

Three of the four counties remaining in the championship will have supporters travelling from the very edge of the island at a savagely costly time. Any chance of a small cut in ticket prices at this late stage to offset the costs of those loyal supporters?

Paul Mescal's GAA shorts to be auctioned off

If you have some spare cash hanging around, perhaps you’d like to pick up the shorts which gently cradled the undercarriage of Normal People star Paul Mescal?

I refer to a pair of shorts signed by the Normal People star which are to be auctioned off to raise money for Ukrainian filmmakers.

As a report in these pages stated during the week the shorts “are the same style as the ones worn in the series by Bafta winner Mescal, prompted the creation of a number of internet memes and led to luxury Italian brand Gucci designing imitation pairs.

“The Normal People auction is being organised by Orla Murphy, who set up the Filmmakers supporting Filmmakers group in March and has since raised more than 10,000 euro to support filmmakers impacted by the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”

Best wishes to those fundraising for this worthy cause but my eye was drawn to the description of “the signed blue and yellow GAA shorts”.

Blue and yellow? Surely the true Irishman-abroad experience is not revealed so much by the old standard-setter in this category, the beige socks inside the sandals, but the stark-white O’Neill’s shorts (county colour piping optional), designed specifically to set off the spectrally pale legs with the fine blue tracing of veins?

Having blue and yellow shorts sounds suspiciously . . . not fashionable, nor even fashion-adjacent, but maybe fashion-cognisant. Don’t forget, those snow-white togs were good enough for Paul himself when off-duty. Which means they’re good enough for all of us.

Ed Yong’s plea for empathy with the animal kingdom

With the day that’s in it - check your calendar - I was thinking of a book about America, but a couple of people have recommended something different to me - An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong.

The difference between animals’ experience of the world and ours is stunning. Dolphins’ echolocation can find a human body in water but can also detect hard objects inside the body, like the skeleton.

A bee can detect a very faint electrical charge around a flower. A catfish carries taste buds all over its body.

There are plenty more surprises where that comes from, but the larger point is Yong’s implicit - and explicit - plea for empathy with the animal kingdom. And how the super sensitivity of their senses can be counterproductive in a world dominated by humans. Recommended.

