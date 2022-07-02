Enda McEvoy: 'It should be Clare. Just one slight problem. The identity of the other crowd'

It should be Clare tonight. What could possibly go wrong for them? Let us count their myriad virtues.

They’re not notably young but they’re notably vibrant. In a championship of the semi-comatose and the barely competent they’ve been fun and fresh and purposeful, a blast of air in a retirement home of patients shuffling around just waiting to be put out of their misery. They’ve become to the second half of the season what Waterford were to the first half, potential claimants to Limerick’s green and iron throne.

They’re unbeaten in normal time. They possess the wit and nous to solve their own problems, as shown against Wexford. Like their predecessors of a quarter of a century ago they’re loaded with leaders. The boss, similarly, resembles yer man from back then and the substitution a fortnight ago of Rory Hayes after eight minutes was a sign not of managerial panic but of managerial decisiveness and confidence.

Confidence in himself and his judgement. Confidence in Cian Nolan to make a better fist of things than Hayes had. Confidence in the bench and in the power of the pack. Trust the project.

It should be Clare tonight, then. Just one slight problem. The identity of the other crowd.

This is Cody. This is Kilkenny. This is an All Ireland semi-final. These things matter.

For all their manifest limitations the undercats know what to do. They retain their old instincts if not quite their old punch. The hiatus since the Leinster final will not be an issue. They’ve spent 20 years minding that particular gap.

Mention of their sos is germane because in the fortnight between the Wexford game and the Leinster final someone got hold of Kilkenny and coached the bejasus out of them.

Reprogrammed them. Instructed them in the joys of the short ball as opposed to the pointlessness - and points-lessness - of the long delivery. It didn’t transmogrify them into Cody’s 2006-09 pride and joy but it sufficed to see off Galway.

A month pregnant with potential further improvement has followed, which brings us to the meat of this evening’s affair. The issue is nothing to do with how good Clare are; we know the answer there. The issue concerns the efficacy of their opponents’ training regime – their coaching regime, rather – since June 4th and how rigorous it needs to have been in order to put them in with a shout here.

If the fortnight between the Nowlan Park debacle and the provincial decider yielded a discernible Kilkenny uptick, which is in no way to overlook how dismal Galway were in Croke Park, what further blessings might two additional fortnights not prompt to fall from the heavens?

Forget the law of averages in this instance, though. The question of whether Kilkenny, or anyone else, can lose three All-Ireland semi-finals on the trot is not one to be entertained at any length. Of course they can.

Cork ran the legs off them last year. Waterford ran the legs off them the year before. At least the mobility of Mikey Butler and Michael Carey renders them less vulnerable to pace now. It is a step forward.

Should all come to all, moreover, the temptation for Eoin Murphy and his full-back line in view of Clare’s defensive travails two weeks ago will be to go long and dump every second ball somewhere between the 20-metre line and the edge of the square. That is strictly In Case of Emergency stuff, mind. Route One is not a viable 70-minute thoroughfare for Kilkenny. They ought to know that by now.

Something more imaginative is called for up front, not least because that old favourite metric of asking which players from each side would make the other side makes for chastening reading from a Noreside angle. Of Clare’s front eight at least four – David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan – walk onto Kilkenny’s starting XV.

Does a single member of Cody’s front eight, give or take Adrian Mullen, make the Clare equivalent? Seriously? Even the most obvious candidate comes with an asterisk. Brian Lohan would happily fit TJ Reid in somewhere but not at 11. He has TK. He doesn’t need TJ.

Eoin Cody scarcely makes the crossover in view of the blanks he drew versus Wexford and Galway, albeit any plea of extenuating circumstances is legitimate. Starved of possession to the extent the Ballyhale man was against Wexford, even peak-era Eddie Keher would have failed to score. In any case half of the Kilkenny forwards don’t make their ownstarting XV in every second match.

Clare hit 1-24 against Darragh Egan’s team. Kilkenny hit 1-18. Make of this what, if anything, you will.

Kilkenny possess patently the better goalie, as Limerick will tomorrow. Again, make of this what you will.

Some other Clare virtues. More pointscoring power than their opponents. Greater variety in attack and more outlets. More to offer off the bench. Form. Momentum. No repeat of the physical and mental decompression required after the mangle press of the Munster final. No repeat of the inevitably disruptive ensuing disciplinary saga.

The voice of logic says that Clare, with all these horses running for them, should win.

Another voice, no less logical, counters that an outfit with such a profile are bespoke tailored for Kilkenny to grab in a headlock, as Limerick were at the same stage of the competition in 2019, and that a serendipitous evening in the last 30 metres of the pitch should push Cody’s troops over the quota.

Maybe Clare. Maybe.

**********************

An item of hurling journalistic lore by way of laying our scene for tomorrow.

Four decades ago on the morning of an All Ireland semi-final the late Sunday Tribune headlined their preview thus. “Galway haven’t a prayer”. Result: Galway 4-12 Kilkenny 0-13.

It woz the sub-editor wot dunnit, naturally. The unfortunate hurling corr, a shrewd and eminent Corkman, had, as he would point out years later, penned a perfectly sober, on the one hand/on the other hand piece. The formbook insisted as much, given that Cyril Farrell’s troops had run Kilkenny to four points in the National League decider three months earlier.

That was then. Is it appropriate to hold that Galway have a prayer now? If so, why and where and how?

Match previewers usually take good care to indulge in a spot of what might be termed calibrated calisthenics. We exercise those aforementioned hands, the one and then the other. We bend over backwards to highlight chinks of light which even a screaming underdog might succeed in leveraging. We try, in short, to cover our asses.

Constructing a plausible narrative for the current maroon iteration is another day’s work.

You saw the Leinster final. It took a modicum of winning. They couldn’t muster more than 0-17.

You saw the All Ireland quarter-final. Play it another nine times and the June 18th instalment may well have been the only one where Galway win, as they did via a combination of muscle memory and Cork’s profligacy. A similar conjunction of the planets will not suffice to see them through even if Limerick post, say, 16 wides, as they’re well capable of.

Three years ago the reigning All-Ireland and Munster champions, walked out of the traps on a Saturday evening at Croke Park. It cost them the match. It cost them the All-Ireland. It cost them consecutive MacCarthy Cups.

They will not walk out of the traps again, which doesn’t mean that the challengers, with their edge in match fitness, may not lead with ten or 15 minutes gone. But lead with ten or 15 minutes left..?

Every now and then the formbook fibs. If Henry Shefflin’s charges are not nearly as horribly mediocre as they looked in their two most recent outings, however, they’ve done an excellent job of hoodwinking us (and possibly him).

Their age profile is another cause for concern. Clare aren’t that young; Kilkenny aren’t that old; Limerick are in the sweet spot; Galway have passed the sweet spot.

There comes a day in the life of some teams when their officer cadre suddenly grows old together. It is not a leap to visualise such a fate befalling the underdogs tomorrow.

That said, Daithi Burke’s shoulder on Seamus Harnedy was a useful reminder that they remain the one team in the land capable of getting down in the ditch with Limerick and giving it back in spades. It is a good starting point but no more than that.

The absence of Gearoid McInerney would remove one of their load-bearing partitions. Conor Whelan cannot be condemned to plough a lone furrow yet again, meanwhile, never mind to do so tracking away from goal, but the imperative to stiffen the middle third risks stretching the supply line to him.

As a slight caveat, the champions have been outpointed in normal time in each of their last three outings. Limerick folk will reply that this constitutes much ado about very little, seeing that their three goals helped outweigh Tipp’s 0-23 and that the fixture in Ennis mattered in terms of pride but not points. Fair enough.

Perhaps the MacCarthy Cup holders have a lost a little edge - and very possibly only temporarily so. More likely they’ve ascended to such an ethereal plane of understanding as to be able to do just enough to win and in any case have as usual been keeping their powder dry for Croke Park. Expect them to be refreshed for the break following a domestic campaign whose structure obliged them to rise it on three occasions (Cork, Waterford and the final).

There’s an even more obvious reason for their reduced scoring output. No Cian Lynch.

His return provides an echo of a remark made on the recent demise of Charlie Watts. Some drummers go for power (yer John Bonhams, yer Cozy Powells); others, like Watts, go for feel. Lynch hails from the Watts school and his absence inevitably removed the gossamer subtlety from Limerick’s attacks.

They’ll keep creating scoring chances here. Should it prove to be an afternoon of high wastage that won’t bother them; they’ll continue shooting. If it keeps on raining the levee’s going to break.

Bar the eternal question of their discipline there are few ifs and buts about Limerick. There rarely are. About Galway there are far too many ifs and buts, and even if Shefflin conjures an obdurate, seasonal-best performance Limerick are not the kind of team to be carrying ifs and buts into battle with.

The holders could win by seven or eight if minded. It is conceivable they’ll be satisfied to win by four or five. Either way, 36 years later, Galway still haven’t a prayer.