John Fogarty: Battle of the Brians: Does Cody see himself in Lohan?

Like columns of granite, they will stand on the Hogan Stand sideline on Saturday evening. The baseball-capped Brians, full-backs of distinction, will radiate their certainty while giving not a metaphorical inch to the other. The Cody glare versus the Lohan stare.

The former will cajole and applaud, adding spittle to the palms from time to time; Lohan opting for the Richie Bennis pose, pushing the hips forward or wrapping his hands behind his back and pushing his weight onto his toes, as if to anticipate an incoming ball when his headgear of choice was red.

Neither will be afraid to cross the whitewash but exchange a cross word? Having faced and beaten him twice, Lohan likely won’t be ringing Anthony Daly for advice as he was fond of doing when Daly oversaw county teams. Daly would know plenty about sideline psychological warfare with Cody but these two managers seem too alike.

You can’t imagine Lohan sledging with Cody like Daly did in the 2011 Division 1 final. “You’re a long time trying to bate me now, Antnee,” Daly recalled Cody saying to him in the game. Instead, Saturday’s fire will smolder. If there’s a point to be made, it’ll likely be kept to what’s in front of them.

Neither man particularly seems to care what people think of them. The only way Cody could have rubbed the Leinster final win more into Henry Shefflin’s face was to grab him by the scruff of the neck and push his head into the Croke Park sod that evening.

Cody was exaggerating when he later claimed it to be “a great night for Kilkenny hurling, that’s for certain” but then that was the point. One of the county’s favourite sons had upped and left them and had been taught a lesson.

In February, Lohan openly criticised his corner-back Rory Hayes after he struggled against Rory O’Connor in the league meeting with Wexford in Ennis. “Yeah, Rory Hayes won’t be happy with his first half performance, 1-4 scored off him and three frees. It’s an awful lot to be conceding for a corner-back.” Four months later, he whipped off his Wolfe Tones clubman against the same opposition after just over seven minutes.

Last week, it was highlighted Davy Fitzgerald chose not to mention Brian Lohan’s name on The Sunday Game Live. He had done so as Wexford manager when the teams locked horns but as Clare boss Lohan has rarely if ever referred to his friend turned foe publicly.

The last reference we can find is seven years ago when he called for a root and branch review of Clare hurling and suggested clubs should have been asked about Fitzgerald remaining on as Banner manager even though he had two years remaining in his term. “I think the motive was to get Davy in for another year but the clubs would probably have supported that anyway. Maybe there would have been one or two dissenting voices but that’s not a bad way to have it.” Shefflin’s name hasn’t been uttered by Cody in any interview either as if to do so would be a concession of sorts.

In Lohan, Cody probably sees some of himself. That same utter, unspoken, unyielding ferocity. Lohan will never repeat the achievements of the man 17 years his senior but the aura he had as a player has carried through to management.

Maybe there is more love for Lohan from his own people than there is for Cody. Coming off the Thurles field last Saturday week, he was feted by supporters.

A first All-Ireland semi-final appearance in four years has strengthened that connection but only silverware will enshrine it. The reverence for Lohan has led to some revisionism. Many unfair comparisons have been made between the Donal Moloney-Gerry O’Connor era and Lohan’s, the latter generally being regarded as a rescue never mind an advance. As much as Lohan has had to emerge from two pandemic seasons and as much as the pair set their sights much higher, two Munster final and one All-Ireland semi-final appearances wasn’t the worst of returns for his predecessors.

Fitzgerald claimed an All-Ireland title in his second season and in his fifth and last the county’s first Division 1 honour in 38 years. Ger Loughnane struck gold immediately but then no opposing team’s shadow cast as long as Limerick’s back then.

None has stretched like that of Cody’s Kilkenny but these days he stokes embers. Lohan will be out to douse them. Cody wouldn’t expect anything less.

McGeeney must look at own squad culture

Credit to Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney for condemning Sunday’s brawl and saying he wants nothing to do with it, but it’s not as if he could do an Arsene Wenger and claim he didn’t see it as footage showed he was yards away from the scene.

A nod to him too for acknowledging this is not the first time this season that some of his players have been involved in such a flashpoint. “I suppose this year that’s two of them we have sort of been in, it’s unfortunate.”

He may appear to be referencing the end of the final round league game against Donegal but there was also the closing stages of the Division 1 game against Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds when Greg McCabe along with four of the visiting team were given their marching orders for acting dangerously towards an opponent. McCabe now faces a two-match ban as a result of being sent off again on Sunday.

McGeeney did attempt to mitigate Armagh’s behaviour, though. “I know we're getting the blame for a lot of it. When you're the new kids on the block, people don't like you stepping up to the top table, and they like to shove you back down again."

McGeeney’s version of Davy Fitzgerald’s “smaller fish” doesn’t stand up to scrutiny when they have so much form in this area. Undoubtedly, two tangoed. Galway taunted too and also instigated some of the incidents during the game but when the common denominator in these controversies is Armagh then McGeeney must first look at himself and his men.

Whatever additional punishments are handed out by the GAA to the teams, it is incumbent on McGeeney to impose discipline himself if Armagh, playing a lovely brand of football, are to actually win something.

Horan couldn’t dream it up again

With a second Olympian cycle of a term concluded, James Horan departs and Mayo were nowhere nearer to an All-Ireland title. No other manager brought them closer to one since 1951 and none have conjured as many great memories for the county’s loyal if weary following but there were going to be tough questions these coming weeks.

If Horan had ducks, they would have drowned this year but that doesn’t mean he would have avoided critiquing. When Mayo were making the same mistakes over and over, an audience with the clubs was in the offing.

Peter Keane had a similar difficult season last year when Kerry came to the GAA’s rescue and gave Tyrone another week to prepare for their All-Ireland semi-final and yet he knew it was a game they simply had to play. There was not much sympathy shown to him for all his lucklessness.

Who knows if Horan’s future rested in the hands of his leading players, some who might also have called it a day or intend moving on – Lee Keegan obviously has the ability but does he have the heart for one more season and interestingly Oisín Mullin’s name remains on the Geelong Cats’ squad list on the AFL club’s website.

Horan has already overseen a major personnel overhaul but contemplating another one and with more dissent in the county than before, he probably didn’t have the appetite to dream it up all over again.

