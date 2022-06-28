Donal Lenihan: This tour could not be better timed for Andy Farrell

The question on everyone’s lips after Leinster suffered shock defeats in last month's Heineken Champions Cup final and URC semi-final to La Rochelle and the Blue Bulls was what impact those reversals would have on the Irish side and whether, in the long run, they will prove a help or a hindrance to Andy Farrell and the national cause.

Perched high up in the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles on the day of the Champions Cup decider, close enough to engage in a bit of banter with Ronan O'Gara throughout the contest, Eddie Jones was observing with his entire England coaching team.

They watched with interest as O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan succeeded where Jones and his expensively assembled coaching ticket failed when England lost 15-32 to Ireland at Twickenham last March.

With 12 of that victorious Irish squad starting for Leinster, Jones and his cohorts were offered a vision of how to stifle the formidable, free-flowing, Leinster/Ireland machine for the cost of a few match tickets.

When former South African World Cup-winning coach Jake White repeated the dose, employing a similar blueprint with the Bulls at the RDS a fortnight later, the ripples of those unexpected defeats spread far and wide.

Watching intently from the other side of the world, another experienced band of All Black coaches, led by Ian Foster, were taking notes on how so many of the players they are about to face in the forthcoming three-test series fared in the lead-up to this tour.

Time will tell whether those reversals ultimately prove more beneficial to Ireland’s opponents or to Farrell and his management team in the knowledge that all opposition may now be duped into a very specific approach when it comes to playing Ireland.

From that perspective, this tour could not be better timed for Farrell. With about 14 tests, depending on World Cup warm-up games, before Ireland launch their 2023 pool stage in Bordeaux, Farrell has been offered the ultimate proving ground in assessing the skill set, character, and make-up of his potential World Cup squad.

Excluding the global event in Japan three years ago, Ireland haven’t toured in the normal sense since winning a cracking three-test series against Australia in 2018. Touring is invaluable in that it takes players out of their comfort zone, exposes them to challenges they normally don’t face with their provinces, and examines how they cope in an often hostile environment.

Farrell knows this better than anyone, hence his desire to push for two additional midweek games against the Maori All Blacks, despite the impact those contests will have on a squad building up to a massive test the following weekend.

He has been down this road a few times already with the British and Irish Lions and knows the strains and demands placed on players and coaches by those midweek games. At least that additional pressure is self-imposed and is a brave call made for all the right reasons. Whatever the outcome of this five-game adventure, everyone will return home wiser for the experience.

Farrell won’t be the only one feeling the heat over the next few weeks. Foster and his entire coaching team are under considerable pressure here in New Zealand having lost their most recent tests, against Ireland and France, on their last two appearances in November.

It doesn’t matter to a fanatical rugby nation that their players were on their last legs on that European tour, having already spent seven weeks in Australia, in a strict Covid bubble, playing out the closing rounds of the Rugby championship.

An additional game taken on by the NZRU, purely for financial reasons, against the USA in Washington en route to Europe, added even further travel demands on the players in a game that proved a complete waste of time, an embarrassing 14-104 mismatch.

New Zealand is an unforgiving rugby environment, regardless of whether you are the host or visitor. Foster was already under the microscope coming into this series before a positive Covid test yesterday forced him, his forwards coach John Plumtree and defence coach Scott McLeod into isolation. The New Zealand rugby public don’t do excuses so Foster’s absence from the coaching box on Saturday won’t insulate him in any way if Ireland win the key opening test.

As a consequence of the coaching disruptions Joe Schmidt, who was due to join the New Zealand management team after the Irish series, has been called up by Foster to oversee the team preparation for the series opener. Given his vast knowledge of this Irish squad, that development won’t help the visitors' cause.

When the job as All Black head coach became vacant when Steve Hansen stepped down after New Zealand lost their World Cup semi-final to England in Japan, the majority of the New Zealand rugby public, over 70% in one major poll, wanted the highly successful and popular Crusaders coach Scott Robertson installed. Razor, as he’s affectionately known as over here, is the people’s choice.

However, the NZRU have a history of opting for continuity when appointing their head coach and, more often than not, select from within the existing coaching team, as they did when promoting Hansen when Graham Henry retired after winning the 2011 World Cup.

Foster fulfilled that criteria when appointed in 2020 but hasn’t proved a popular choice. It hasn’t helped his cause that results have been inconsistent, that New Zealand suffered their first-ever defeat by Argentina under Foster’s watch in the 2020 Rugby Championship or that he carries none of the charisma of Robertson.

Then again Henry and Hansen weren’t exactly laugh a minute characters either. With Razor leading the Crusaders to a fifth successive Super Rugby title only two weeks ago, the former All Black is more popular than ever right now.

With so much at stake, the next few weeks should prove fascinating. Farrell’s Ireland, despite many similarities outside of just personnel, is different to Cullen’s Leinster. For a start, they tend to resource the breakdown with more bodies.

The addition of Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne up front also offers a different physical dynamic to Leinster even if neither is a real behemoth in the mould of a Will Skelton, Paul Williemse or Eben Etzebeth. Then again New Zealand don’t have those bruising locks either, relying instead on the magnificent athleticism provided by veteran second rows Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, supplemented by Whitelock’s hardworking Crusaders partner Scott Barrett.

Recent history has taught us that while a team can have a very distinctive style and individual point of difference, you have to be prepared and ready for the day your opposition, like La Rochelle and the Bulls did to Leinster, find a way to nullify your key strengths.

After a very productive season that has already delivered a third defeat of New Zealand in our last five encounters, a Triple Crown and a second-place finish to Grand Slam champions France in the Six Nations, Ireland enter this summer test window ranked fourth in World Rugby’s pecking order.

Fifteen months out from a World Cup hosted by the French, test series being hosted simultaneously over the next three weeks by New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa against Ireland, England and Wales respectively, is primed to offer a more accurate, post pandemic, guideline as to where Farrell’s men currently sit in the global pecking order.

Tomorrow an inexperienced Irish side is set to launch the tour against a powerful but novice Māori All Black team in Hamilton. They will be tasked with setting the standard of performance necessary to take New Zealand opposition out of their comfort zone and ask questions many of the young Maori players aren’t exposed to at Super Rugby level.

Whatever happens over the next few weeks, Farrell will return home wiser and far more informed than when he left Dublin Airport last week. With the World Cup beginning to come into sharp focus, a window of opportunity opens in Hamilton tomorrow morning for a number of this Irish squad.