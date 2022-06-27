Colin Sheridan: What if we had a rival, breakaway championship?

As the birds circled over Croke Park on Saturday evening, their squawking presence gave hope to the possibility that some

Hitchcockian drama might unfold. Alas, the only thing the old Master of Suspense would have been proud of was the mini-psychodrama that played out whereby the Cork footballers, game and resilient, managed to trick those watching into believing this was a contest for anything more than 20 minutes.

Dublin looked indifferent, disinterested even, and still managed to win by eleven. Cork were as honest as they were wasteful. As thrashings go, this was a curious one. A slow burn. Less Psycho, more Strangers on a Train. In the end, the only mystery was what happened to the Croke Park hawk who usually patrols the skies and keeps the seagulls away.

The football itself was as predictable as an episode of Blue Bloods.

It’s not their fault, of course. The sustained excellence of Ciarán Kilkenny and Johnny Cooper is something to be celebrated, not sneered at, but, for those of us born outside of the capital, and, moreover, paid to opine on such matters, one can’t but daydream how different Gaelic football might be if, say, a disruptor as radical as LIV Golf appeared on the scene and offered to shake things up, to “grow the game”.

To grant the wishes of the disgruntled, of which there are many, and bankroll an alternative reality never thought attainable by even the most ambitious of thinkers.

In this hypothesis, replace LIV Golf’s nefarious backers - the Saudi state - with some altruistic Irish billionaires who love Gaelic Games but are tired of the status quo, the bickering, the lack of growth, the administration, so tired they propose a surrogate, a breakaway championship, and with the support of the players union, they get enough teams to make it happen. Yes, comrades, it’s 2026, and the Amateur Association of Gaelic Games (AAGG) is launched.

The GAA's worst nightmare. A rival, breakaway championship. A panacea to every imagined ill.

What would they offer, this philanthropic group of Gaelic Games loving billionaires (lets suspend any suspicion as to how they accrued their billions for the purpose of this frivolous exercise)? A dome for every county. Generous travel expenses and educational grants that ensure, even enhance - the amateur status of their players.

An “image rights'' financial pool, shared equally amongst its members. Thirteen-a-side. A short, compacted playing season - NFL style - ran over consecutive weekends. A draft that farms out young, great talent to the weakest counties for a period to promote competition. Finals played over weekends in late summer, festivals of hurling and football and culture and music (finally laying to rest The Dropkick Murphys). Each county would have a CEO, paid a decent wage from a centralised fund, a salary commensurate with his or her abundant qualifications for the role, as well as their considerable responsibilities.

All games would be televised on a free-to-air streaming channel. All made possible by the billionaires and their bottomless pit of cash (all written off to tax, naturally).

The caveat would be each county would have to resign from the GAA, renounce their status, commit their allegiance to the new Amateur Association of Gaelic Games. Women's games would fall under this umbrella, too. Equal rights and equal share. There’d be fly-on-the-wall documentaries. Mandatory press briefings by managers. No dummy teams! There’d even be a gonzo style, body swap TV show where - for three pre-season games, local journalists swap with intercounty managers to run the team, while the managers try to file copy, create content, and report on what’s going on behind the scenes.

Who would join? Would Dublin? Or, like Tiger Woods (who was reportedly offered an eye watering sum to join the LIV golf tour), would they resist, claiming the moral high ground of tradition and legacy, quoting Cusack and P.W. Nally in their statement of support for an organisation that backed them when they were at their weakest?

On the evidence of last Saturday night, why would Dublin move? Rich already, their cup spilling over in terms of both finance and talent, any levelling of the playing field a new championship might offer would hold little incentive for a team that continues to enjoy an existence so comfortable, they could win matches while their full forward line sip gin and tonics (the large ones, in those fish bowl glasses with cucumber and wild elderflower) in between phases of play.

No…Dublin would definitely stay. They have it too good not to.

What about Mayo? They too would resist a move. I say this not as a biased native son, but as a pragmatist well versed in the guilt only the put-upon can feel. Bound to a perpetual Stockholm Syndrome, they would be too loyal, too obedient a prisoner to legacy and to abandon a dream now 71 years in the dreaming.

The cellar door has been opened many, many times, and the county has stood frozen, blinded by the sunlight, too bet and broken to walk towards it. No, Mayo would stay, choosing chaos over calm, An oath sworn in blood, green and red.

Kerry would jump, keen to step out of Dublin’s shadow. Offering a ‘yerra, sure we’ll see what it’s all about” by way of a backwards glance. All of the six counties would go, delighted at the notion that they won’t have to flither each other over and over before inevitably losing an Ulster final to the same team they will eventually lose an All-Ireland semi final to, while Kerry and Dublin sip G&Ts. Donegal would stay put, for the exact same reasons.

Leitrim, Carlow, Louth, Waterford - all wooed by talk of domes and shotgun starts - would all gladly take the chance on change. Galway, too, after an extended courtship and the added promise of the addition of a four berth helipad at Pearse Stadium, would take the soup.

Admittedly, this hypothesis is more science fiction than a Hitchcock thriller, but watching Dublin offer death by a thousand cuts to Cork in a quiet Croke Park served to inspire nothing but the most absurd daydreams.

Increasingly, on days like these, there is nothing else to do.