Éamonn Fitzmaurice: A lot done by Jack O'Connor and Kerry - but a lot more to do

If Armagh against Galway was the party at Croke Park yesterday then it felt for periods as if Kerry and Mayo was the hangover. Much of the boisterous Armagh support left en masse at the end of their game and that combined with the rain showers flattened the electric atmosphere. The second game was an error ridden arm wrestle that never really flowed, even when Kerry kicked for home in the final quarter. To be fair to both teams the delay to the start of the action must have been challenging. Even something like the pre-match meal which would be timed to the minute to help maximise performance would have a knock on effect. The teams probably had contingency arrangements built into their planning but it is still far from ideal.
The Munster champions are where they want to be, but with plenty to work on. While two weeks is a short time, with two and a maximum of three ‘work’ sessions to sort out any issues, yesterday provides the players and management with invaluable context. They are no longer in a vacuum wondering where they are at. They now know and will appreciate there is work to be done. First to the positives. In a strange way it was a mature performance from Kerry. Yes there were a huge number of errors in their play (turning the ball over 24 times) but there was no sign of panic and they stuck to the plan. Rather than focusing on the mistakes they kept resetting and thinking about the next ball, the next play. In the past there have been days where the mistakes snowballed and the resilience to keep at it was lacking. Even when things weren’t going fully to plan the work rate remained at an admirably high level, with them scoring 1-11 from turnovers. David Moran’s second point resulted from a turnover on Lee Keegan forced by Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford on the sideline. It perfectly symbolised that work rate and it came at a crucial stage that provided Kerry with the impetus to push for home. Once more they kept a clean sheet and limited Mayo to 13 points. There were some fine individual displays from Tom and Graham O'Sullivan, David Moran, Sean O’Shea, David Clifford and Paul Geaney. All of the subs impacted. As is his wont Joe O’Connor gave great legs when he came on and that role for him could be significant from now on.
With all that said I feel the train south may have been a small bit flat yesterday evening. Management and players would be happy with the result but all realise that they need to be much better next day out. Some of the old issues remain, in particular taking the ball into contact unnecessarily and getting turned over. Their shooting accuracy was at 68%, scoring 19 times out of 28 chances. As the championship enters its penultimate weekend that will have to pushed into the high seventies at least. Another area I think they will have a think about is their approach to the opposition kickout. They frequently had a zonal press in place to force Rob Hennelly long. Mayo read it well and drifted into pockets of space between the zones, with Eoghan McLaughlin particularly effective at this. It allowed Mayo to get out and Kerry spent plenty of time chasing back the field after their opponents. They may finesse this for Dublin or look on a more man on man approach. While neither Kerry or Dublin were at their best this weekend I expect a totally different game in a fortnight. They tend to bring the best out of each other and we can look forward to another cracker that will undoubtedly take on a life of its own.
For Mayo it must have been a long drive west yesterday evening. As usual they showed up and performed with bravery and went at Kerry, primarily in the first half. Ultimately as had been suggested beforehand their play in the final third left them down. The stats make for grim reading with them kicking 13 points from 32 chances, a conversion rate of 41%. Their main men Matthew Ruane, Cillian O'Connor and Diarmuid O'Connor were guilty of some of these and it sucked the life out of their challenge. At the end of the match as they loitered around the mouth of the tunnel there was a poignant moment between James Horan and Lee Keegan as they acknowledged each other warmly and with respect. For Mayo’s sake they will hope at least one - if not both - of them are there when they resume in 2023. There will be the inevitable speculation now around the future of some of their senior statesmen but they will take time to reflect.
It is hard to know where to start with the Armagh and Galway game. It had absolutely everything. Plenty of the coverage will focus on the fracas at the end of normal time but I would prefer to focus on the football. Free for all aside both teams were an absolute credit to their clubs, counties and respective managements. They died with their boots on with many of them cramping up by the end. The conditioning of these players is frightening so it underlines the lengths they went to in their efforts to win the match. Galway should have sealed the deal in normal time and the concession of those late goals will be something they will be looking closely at in the lead in to the Derry match. Their penalties were of the highest standard though. In a recent challenge match against Clare the game was stopped on two occasions for both teams to rehearse the penalty shootout as they readied themselves for their quarter-finals. Kudos to both managements for this forward planning and it paid off for Galway yesterday. These details count as teams go deep in to the championship. It is one thing having a penalty shootout at the end of training, it’s quite another to try and do it against a different team with fatigue as a factor. Their penalties were of the highest order. For Armagh it is a tough pill to swallow. They broke the golden rule of penalty taking by not hitting the target and they paid the ultimate price. As Galway look forward with excitement to Derry a further issue they will focus on is their game management. At the end of normal time Shane Walsh was in possession as the clock ticked towards the conclusion when he elected (unsuccessfully) to play a Hollywood cross field pass to Matthew Tierney. Armagh broke down the field and won the free that Rian O'Neill converted magnificently. Even though Tierney was open and Walsh is a self confessed instinctive footballer there are situations that need to be managed. Think Ciarán Kilkenny in the same situation. While it is important not to coach the magic out of a player it is essential to know the time when to try something like that and the time to take a beat. As we cast a quick eye forward to the semi final weekend all four teams will fancy their chances from here on in. Kerry and Dublin both got the job done without playing at the top of their games, Derry were exceptional on Saturday, albeit against an underperforming Clare and Galway displayed resilience and guts that we haven’t seen from them for a while. It’s all to play for.