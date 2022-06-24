John Riordan: North America's World Cup could be hotter than Qatar

Last weekend, we hit the six month mark from the World Cup final in Qatar. A lot has been made about how that feels unnatural and wrong. Just the other day, Colin Sheridan captured it nicely in these pages about how World Cups provide “a cadence, a rhythm and a rhyme. A soundtrack to our summers”.

He’s right and he writes it so well. Our football body clocks are way out of whack. In the natural order of things, we should be starting the Round of 16. There should have been a shock exit or two. There should be a fortnight’s worth of strong storylines, good goals and bad haircuts.

We are bereft of extra spicy celebrations and geopolitical frenzy; of the best looking kits and the worst studio analysis.

We had to make do last week with watching gripping slugfests between low quality teams bidding to overcome the final hurdle and become the 31st and 32nd teams to qualify for Qatar: a penalty shootout win for the Australians against poor Peru and a dour defensive display by the Costa Ricans which sent New Zealand packing.

What was informative about watching those games was how tough playing in the Qatar climate at this time of year would have been. At almost 11pm at night, it was still in the 30s Celsius, down significantly, admittedly, from the 40s of the daytime in Doha (all according to my google search from the relative safety of air conditioning in Brooklyn).

The All Whites looked to be having a particularly torrid time of it. They were behind after three minutes and spent the next 90 plus trying to break down a Costa Rican backline backstopped by Keylor Navas. It was exhausting watching them.

With about ten minutes to go, Newcastle United striker Chris Wood created a decent chance in tight space. The big forward had already been denied a first half equaliser which was chalked off - probably rightly - for a tackle leading up to the cross. He was a physical and emotional wreck by the time this latter chance fell his way and there was nothing in the legs to help him trouble Navas, I don’t know anything about the team’s preparation leading into this game and how arduous the domestic seasons of the New Zealand players had been but they looked exhausted all the way through.

You have to imagine that any World Cup-bound players and coaches tuning in last week can look ahead to November and be glad of the cooler temperatures they can expect.

But it’s very odd that Qatar saw fit to bring the four teams to Doha in order to stage the final pair of qualifiers during their summer. It was a revealing move which only served to underline the most significant footballing grievance sparked by the decision to host the 22nd World Cup in the desert: the widely unpopular switch to a winter event.

What’s done is done and on the same day that the Premier League fixtures for this uniquely divided season were announced on one side of the Atlantic, FIFA were on the other side looking ahead to the following World Cup and the logistics of the big show being hosted jointly by the US, Mexico and Canada in four years time.

Now that everyone has settled into the reality of the Premier League season stopping and starting again, there was the welcome confirmation that the beloved St Stephen's Day slate of games would not be tampered with and a less congested festive season program would follow.

Meanwhile in New York, Gianni Infantino was at the headquarters of News Corp as a guest of Fox Sports who own the World Cup broadcast rights in North America. He was there to announce the 16 successful host cities for 2026.

It wasn’t without controversy - it never is when it comes to FIFA. When the joint bid of Washington DC / Baltimore fell short, the reaction was stunned silence among the dignitaries whose acceptance party in the nation's capital went south fast.

But there were well-earned victories for the work that went into campaigning for the 11 venues in the US, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

It will be an unprecedented three-nation extravaganza and it will be even more groundbreaking in terms of the size of the event: 48 countries competing.

In terms of the scope and the geographical reach, we’ll be almost back to Russia proportions. For all the justified criticism of Qatar, it has the makings of being the most player- and fan-friendly World Cup of all time when taking into account the close proximity of the stadiums to each other. 2026 will be a return to the inconvenience of long haul travel.

But I’m more worried about where we will be as a climate in America. Taking Canada and Mexico out of this question for now, the US is dealing with adverse weather conditions that could well have intensified by the time the first World Cup teams land to prepare.

It will prove highly necessary that the games in Dallas and Houston are set to take place indoors. Houston residents are facing record high temperatures and drought conditions this weekend. Their baseball team has played indoors since the 60s, housed back then at the world’s first ever large scale indoor sports arena, the Astrodome. It’s been too hot in H-Town forever but it’s only getting worse.

Given the fact that 3pm is probably the latest a game can kick off in the timezone that encompasses Atlanta and the Texas cities, the teams will all desperately need the protection of the roof for their games. But what about their camps, their training sessions and their human need to escape the confines of their hotels.

And then what about the fans, melting in the fan zones before trudging to the stadiums while the sun is high in the sky.

It was great to see Kansas City get the nod but the $50m worth of improvements for Arrowhead, the home of the NFL’s Chiefs, will not include a roof. It’s just not that kind of space. The Missouri city is among many midwestern metropolitan areas which have suffered an uptick of extreme heatwaves, slowly and menacingly sweeping over them in recent years.

For the past ten days, KC has been on the wrong side of 30 Celsius. Records are being beaten everywhere during a summer already dominated by extremes from high temperatures to unprecedented flooding. At one point last week, 100m Americans were impacted by severe heat and, scarily, heatwaves have started earlier than they normally should.

I worry too for the overly exposed MetLife Arena which sits on the Meadowlands of Northern New Jersey, a swampy section of the state which tends to be three or four degrees warmer than Manhattan at the height of summer.

It’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat of the bags of water thrown at Ireland players in Florida during the 1994 edition but at the very least, we will have to come to terms with the fact that the best players in the world won’t be allowed to perform to the best of their abilities.

Tonight in Denver - another host city in 2026 - Game Five of the Stanley Cup finals will see the home side, the Colorado Avalanches, enter the clash with a 3-1 series lead over the holders, Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Wednesday night, soon after Nazem Kadri scored an overtime winner for Colorado, he bemoaned the state of the ice he and his team mates had played on at Tampa Bay that evening.

Incredibly, the extreme temperatures outside were seeping into the state of the art arena and making the ice less than optimal for proper play.

“That’s what happens when it’s 105 degrees in Florida in June,” Kadri said in his post game interview.

Maybe we’ll be lucky and June 2026 will somehow encounter a respite from the climate disaster which is tightening its grip on the US and everywhere else. And maybe the players will be able to train and prepare in facilities that will be built to cope better with the heat and other extremes.

But maybe we’ll have to accept that 2022 won’t be the last year that a painful decision to move the World Cup to November and December will be required in order to counteract the increasingly brutal Northern Hemisphere summers.

@JohnWRiordan