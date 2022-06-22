Eimear Ryan: Freetaking is a fickle act where bad omens always hover

Last weekend was a tough one for goalkeepers and freetakers, those most specialised and thankless of roles. For both these figures on the pitch, a ‘good’ performance requires nothing short of perfection. A goalie can be having a fine game with inch-perfect puckouts and flawless handling, and then one fumble or mistake can cut the proverbial legs out from under them. A freetaker can have a 90pc conversion rate and still, if their team loses by a point or two, they will lose sleep.

Both Clare and Cork toggled between freetakers, something which always makes me anxious. It’s great to have to have multiple lads capable of doing the job; not so great to flit from one to the other mid-match. Tony Kelly is an excellent freetaker but is going through a strange period where he’s deadly accurate in full flow, but stuttery from a stationary position.

It’s as if he has to be in motion to access his magic. And as much I was happy to see Hoggie take the field, I was also sorry to lose Conor Lehane from the narrative, whose comeback has been one of the feel-good stories of 2022. I hope we see both of them again next year.

I come from a short line of freetakers. My father took the frees for Moneygall in the seventies; my older brother was the freetaker at underage level through minor. I was also my club’s freetaker, off and on, from under-12 onwards. It’s a subtle, fickle art; not everyone is cut out for it. I certainly wasn’t, but I’ve taken enough frees in my time that my heart is always with the taker as they’re standing over the ball; I’m always wishing them a fair wind.

When you’re a kid, and you have a decent strike and skill level – i.e. you can hit the ball without handling it – you will usually be handed this responsibility. And then it kind of sticks. By the time everyone else is well able to hit a free, you’ve already accrued all this experience. You tend to keep the job, even if you’re not temperamentally suited to it. You build the practice into your week – going to the pitch alone with a bag of sliotars, spraying them out to different angles, keeping score in your head.

In freetaking, skill is secondary; it’s mostly about nerve and habit and consistency. About focus. You want to strike through the ball – momentum is what gives you the distance – but not so much that you lose balance and pull it back too far. It’s about visualising the white flag before you even bend to lift it. You cannot, even for a second, allow doubt to flood your mind.

It's psychological. Ritualised. You need a routine to settle you. It’s a practice that lends itself to superstition and also, if you’re not careful, to bad omens. (If I nailed the first one, I’d be fine; if I missed it, however? My form for the rest of the game was anyone’s guess.) Basically, it’s a confidence game.

So far, the championship has been free-flowing to a fault; matches haven’t devolved into freetaking contests, as some fans might have feared. Still, it’s one of the controllables, and the teams that have it mastered give themselves the best platform for success. It’s why you’d be backing Limerick, with their one-two punch of Diarmuid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane; it’s why it’s impossible to ever discount Kilkenny, with TJ calmly swinging them over. I might dig out the bag of sliotars, for old time’s sake.

***

Heartwarming story of the week: the courage of Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy in coming out, and the steadfast support and affirmation he’s received from his teammates and the public alike.

It’s still incredibly rare for sportsmen to come out mid-career. There have been a few examples of late: the NFL’s Carl Nassib in 2021, and Jake Daniels of Championship side Blackpool FC in May of this year. The scarcity of examples, relative to other public realms like the arts or even politics, suggests that there’s something uniquely difficult about coming out as a sportsman. For all the progress made since marriage equality, there are still some arenas where it’s not safe to be yourself.

It was heartbreaking, for example, to hear McCarthy say that he considered giving up professional rugby; the idea that in order to fully express one part of your identity, you have to close off another. On the flip side, it was incredibly moving to hear him say how much lighter and happier he felt – that for him, coming out was a positive experience. Jake Daniels made similar remarks, saying that the day after he came out to his family, he scored four goals against Accrington Stanley. Being able to show up as your whole, authentic self is huge.

At moments like this, I’m always hopeful that it will give others in sport the permission to come out. Seeing someone else do it and not only survive, but thrive; witnessing their teammates lend support rather than shun – all of that is hugely encouraging. When Dónal Óg came out in 2009 there was a sense of hope that it would be easier for other high-profile hurlers and footballers to follow his example, but 13 years later no other male intercounty player has done so.

I keep saying ‘male player’ because, thankfully, this is not a problem that exists within women’s sport, in which there are numerous examples of out and proud women. Often, they are some of the biggest names in their sports, from power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird to our own Kellie Harrington.

It’s not sport that’s homophobic; it’s men’s sport, specifically. Perhaps part of it is that the very existence of women’s sport challenges conventional notions around gender and heteronormativity. In a heteronormative world, it’s men who have agency, who display aggression and competitiveness; women’s sport upends that. But conversely, men’s sport creates a sort of macho trap for anyone who doesn’t adhere strictly to a certain mould. More power to Nick McCarthy for holding the door open.