Michael Moynihan: Football boots and the Circle of Life

A few years ago I bored readers here with a milestone, one we all face at some stage if we engage in field sports - even though we rarely recognise it for what it is while it’s happening.

I was referring to that singular watershed, the day you buy your last pair of football boots.

This is a day that is always on the horizon once your feet stop growing, and your parents stop having to talk to you about your boots.

You know the speech, the one where they’d say to you that a size too big is fine because you’re only 13 and who can be buying a pair of football boots every six months for a galoot with feet that are growing like that do you think I’m made of money, etc.

When that era ends you only get a pair of boots when you need them, and soon you pick your own kind. And a day comes, eventually, when you realise you don’t need to get another pair of boots because the boots you have, one stud missing and leaky as they are, will do you even if you're just falling in somewhere as a coach or selector. The point is you don’t need them for active service any more, and they were the last pair you had to buy.

And then you think to yourself, if I’d known that was the last pair then I’d maybe have made more of a big deal out of the occasion. You find you’re warming up a couple of lines from Field Of Dreams that seem apposite to the situation you’ve gradually, not suddenly, found yourself in.

(“You know we just don't recognise the most significant moments of our lives while they're happening. Back then I thought, well, there'll be other days. I didn't realise that that was the only day.” Burt Lancaster, not Kevin Costner.)

What you didn’t realise, though, is that there was a last day for someone else as well along the way. The day when someone said to themselves, or to another person, that you were big and hairy enough to get your own boots; that meant there was a last day along the line for someone to enjoy the small pleasure of buying football boots for you. And with you.

I’m here to tell you there’s a light at the other side of this particular tunnel, because in recent years I’ve had a different milestone: buying a first pair of football boots for your offspring.

This experience comes with accompanying events that serve as madeleines for yourself even as others fail to recognise their significance. The first time you press down on the toe of the football boot which has been wedged onto your child’s foot and say they’ll need a bit of room and sure when you think about it they’ll be wearing football stockings anyway . . . well, expect to find yourself transported back a few decades to a time when you were the child with a dubious expression and the new adidas boots, and expect that realisation gives you pause.

(The above section may be unfair to those who work in the boot-fitting sections of our sports shops, who may be more attuned to the sudden nostalgias of their middle-aged customers than I presume: “Trevor, watch out for another fifty-year old having an existential crisis with the Puma mouldeds there.”)

The general point stands. You buy those first boots for them and start that cycle all over again.

And all over again you begin to appreciate what that cycle meant for the people who bought you your first boots. What the start of the cycle meant. And what the finish meant.

Clubs like Ringmahon fighting the good fight

Last week someone pointed me towards Ringmahon Rangers on social media, and the Cork soccer club’s travails with theft.

Fencing worth thousands of euro was stolen from the club grounds last week; after an appeal on social media the fencing was found nearby, with the club thanking members of the public for their support, as well as local gardaí for their efforts.

There’s something particularly galling about this kind of crime because it strikes at the heart of what a community is trying to do. The vast majority of people who get involved in sports, and clubs like Ringmahon Rangers, do so to offer others a chance to get the same enjoyment as they did from the sport or activity concerned.

There’s little glamour involved, and plenty of headaches, but if those people don't do that work, thankless though it is, then generations lose out on rewarding experiences - particularly younger generations.

For that reason it was good to see this story end happily for Ringmahon Rangers, one of the organisations fighting the good fight.

My Watergate moment at Mahon Point

I see that it was the 50th anniversary of the break-in at the Watergate building over the weekend. There was a picture on social media of the two reporters who became synonymous with the story, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, at the newspaper which broke and pursued the story,The Washington Post.

I mention it here for two vaguely sporty reasons. Years ago I was in Washington, and a contact at thePostbrought myself and my wife on a tour of the newsroom. He pointed out where Bernstein and Woodward sat, if we wanted to sit in the chairs.

Then he pointed out the sports section in a far corner, but added: “We won’t go over there, though.”

“Why not?”

“If they hear you write sports, they’ll want you towork.”

The second ... in the middle of one of the Cork GAA strikes I had to meet one of the protagonists at short notice, but where?

It suited him to meet up in Mahon Point, but in the covered section of the car park. Discreet.

When I got there, I was beaming in a slightly manic way, and explained to him that it was like a fantasy come true for me, to be meeting someone in an underground car park, like Woodward meeting Deep Throat in Washington in 1972.

He started backing away slowly at the word ‘fantasy’ and the interview was conducted across 10 yards of concrete.

I was going to say that Robert Redford hadn’t had that to contend with in the movie version, but I thought better of it.

