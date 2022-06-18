Suzanne Harrington: Plunging into the ethical void of 'bureacratic Britain'

As the British Foreign Secretary berates our Tea Sock for not doing as she demands, causing Mee Haul Martin to declare the situation with our neighbours as “a new low”, the British Tea Sock has lost his second ethical advisor in two years. This latest ethicist quit because he couldn’t find any. Ethics, I mean. None. Not even down the back of a Partygate sofa, alongside a stray champagne cork and someone’s bra.
Which would be laughable, until you look at what the British Home Secretary has been up to. She’s been trying to deport people who have risked much and lost everything to claim asylum in the UK – to Rwanda, a place not famous for its human rights. Only a last-minute intervention from the European Court of Human Rights, which swivel-eyed Brexiteers had to be reminded was established by their beloved Winston Churchill rather than the dastardly EU, kept the planes from taking off. Inside were a handful of exhausted, terrified, helpless people.
To get an idea of what people go through to claim asylum in Europe, it’s worth reading The Naked Don’t Fear The Water, by Matthieu Aikins, a Canadian journalist formerly based in Kabul. Aikins was able to pass as Afghan when he went undercover with his Afghan friend Omar on an underground odyssey from Kabul to the EU – Omar had worked as a translator for the US Forces, and been promised safe passage to the US.
Instead, he was stonewalled by US ‘bureaucracy’, but couldn’t stay in Afghanistan as he risked being killed by the Taliban. So he came to Europe illegally, with his friend Aikins documenting every heart-stopping moment – people smugglers, safe houses, squats, lorries, airports, overcrowded boats, hunger, exhaustion, illness, arrest. It took almost two years.
Omar’s story, extraordinary in its bravery and resilience, is bog-standard. Right now, as you read this, there are about 9,000 Afghans who worked directly for the UK forces in hiding in Afghanistan with their families, afraid for their lives, as British ‘bureaucracy’ sits on their asylum claims.
Germany, according to its new ambassador to the UK, receives more asylum seekers in a month than the UK does in a year. Yet the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, wants to remove this fundamental human right; she wants to criminalise asylum seekers, and send them to Rwanda. Dog whistle racism equals Tory votes, for which they are desperate, as their Tea Sock flounders in an incompetent swamp of his own making. To distract, he deploys attack dogs like Patel.
The supreme irony is that Patel’s own parents fled Uganda – which borders Rwanda - before mad dictator Idi Amin expelled all Ugandan Asians in 1972. In a 2020 radio interview, she admitted that under her immigration policies, her own parents would not have been admitted to the UK. Instead, Mr and Mrs Patel not only entered the UK safely and legally, but gave birth to a Home Secretary who would have sent them back to their deaths. If only they’d used a condom.