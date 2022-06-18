Suzanne Harrington: Plunging into the ethical void of 'bureacratic Britain'

As the British Foreign Secretary berates our Tea Sock for not doing as she demands, causing Mee Haul Martin to declare the situation with our neighbours as “a new low”, the British Tea Sock has lost his second ethical advisor in two years. This latest ethicist quit because he couldn’t find any. Ethics, I mean. None. Not even down the back of a Partygate sofa, alongside a stray champagne cork and someone’s bra.

Which would be laughable, until you look at what the British Home Secretary has been up to. She’s been trying to deport people who have risked much and lost everything to claim asylum in the UK – to Rwanda, a place not famous for its human rights. Only a last-minute intervention from the European Court of Human Rights, which swivel-eyed Brexiteers had to be reminded was established by their beloved Winston Churchill rather than the dastardly EU, kept the planes from taking off. Inside were a handful of exhausted, terrified, helpless people.