Darina Allen: How to make the perfect boiled eggs and soldiers

Occasionally, I get asked questions like what’s your favourite food? Difficult - depends on what’s in season…

What’s your favourite kitchen utensil – Easy, my little non-cheffy serrated kitchen knife or what ingredient could you not do without in your kitchen?

Without hesitation, my response would be eggs.

Surely eggs are the universal fast food….

Can you think of anything more versatile?

I'm obsessed with eggs, the colours, breeds, flavours…

Eggs are among the most nutritious foods on the planet, they contain a little bit of almost every nutrient we need in a perfectly sealed package. Eggs have the highest quality protein of any food, second only to lactalbumin protein in mother’s milk.

However, there are eggs and eggs….

I, of course, am biased so I think that the very best come from my very own hens, free-range and organic who live happy lives, feasting on kitchen scraps scratching and pecking in our grassy haggard, drinking fresh spring water…..

They reward me with the most beautiful eggs with rich yolks and curdy whites.

You too can have eggs like these if you keep a couple of hens in a chicken coop and move it around your lawn.

Here at the Ballymaloe Cookery School, we have about 650 hens in several flocks. Heritage breeds are bred to be reared outdoors not confined to cages. Sounds like a lot but we need that number to produce enough eggs for the students to use in their cooking. We sell what little surplus we have from the Farm Shop here at the Cookery School and our stall at the Mahon Point and Midleton Famer’s Market.

Eggs are incredibly good value for money. There are those that contend that organic eggs from hens that range freely on grass are fed organic feed with no GMO additives or chemicals, should realistically cost €1.00 each…

When you consider that two or at most 3 boiled eggs provide a satisfying and deeply nutritious supper for €2 - €3 euros.

If it’s not possible to keep a few hens of your own, go along to your local Farmers Market and buy directly from a poultry keeper.

Ask if they would like you to bring along your food scraps to feed their hens. In many of the U.S Farmers Markets, local people bring along their food waste to be composted and buy back compost a few months later to add to the soil in their gardens.

From the cook’s point of view, the world’s your oyster…

It’s all about starting with the best and freshest eggs.

Think of what you can do, boil, fry, poach, steam, bake, coddle…

Freshly Boiled Eggs and Soldiers recipe by:Darina Allen Mothers all over the country cut up fingers of toast for children to dip into soft-boiled eggs. In our family we call them ‘dippies’. Servings 1 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  5 mins Total Time  10 mins Course  Main Ingredients 2 fresh free-range organic eggs

salt and freshly ground pepper

a few pats of butter

1 slice of fresh best quality white loaf bread Method Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil, gently slide in the eggs, bring the water back to the boil and simmer gently for 4-6 minutes, according to your taste. A four-minute egg will be still quite soft, five minutes will almost set the white while the yolk will still be runny, 6 minutes will produce a boiled egg with a soft yolk and solid white. Meanwhile, toast the bread, cut off the crusts and spread with butter. Cut in fingers. Immediately the eggs are cooked, pop them into egg cups, put the dippies on the side and serve with a pepper mill, sea salt and a few pats of butter.

Make a French omelette in 30 seconds or if you want to add a filling, it will take 45 seconds.

Make a little frittata or tortilla or a larger one to feed the whole family.

You’ll need a few eggs to make a savoury quiche or custard tart.

How about a tender, wobbly cheese or Grand Marnier soufflé to impress your guests.

Whip up a classic homemade Mayonnaise, Hollandaise, Béarnaise or Beurre Blanc, all within 5 minutes.

Make a jug of thick gloopy custard to drizzle over a rhubarb tart or crème patisserie to fill some eclairs or profiteroles.

Whip up a few Crêpes or Pancakes, a Crème Caramel or Brûlée.

Clafoutis…and on and on it goes.

Give me a few eggs and I’ll feed a family or entertain deliciously in just a few minutes.

Thai Fried Egg Salad recipe by:Darina Allen A totally delicious salad with Thai flavours. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  15 mins Course  Main Ingredients 2 organic eggs

extra virgin olive oil

50g (2oz) chopped spring onion

2-4 ripe tomatoes, cut into quarters or eights depending on size

2 inside sticks of celery, thinly sliced

1/2 cucumber, halved, quartered and cut into chunks at an angle

3 tbsp, roughly chopped

flaky sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the dressing

2 tbsp palm sugar

1 tbsp water

3 tbsp fish sauce

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1-2 bird chillies, thinly sliced

To serve:

coriander sprigs

flaky sea salt Method Pound the palm sugar with the water in a pestle and mortar until dissolved. Add the fish sauce, lemon juice, garlic and chilli. Taste - it should be sweet, sour, salty, hot and spicy. Heat a wide frying pan over a high heat. Add the oil, when it starts to smoke, crack the egg into the oil, it should sizzle. Cook for 1 or 2 minutes, flip over and cook on the other side, the edges should be crispy. Drain on kitchen paper. Put the onion, tomato, celery, cucumber and coriander into a bowl. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix the dressing and pour over and toss gently to coat. Cut into bite-sized pieces and scatter on top of the salad with an extra sprinkling of coriander and a few flakes of sea salt.

A simple French omelette takes 30 seconds to make or 45 seconds if you’re adding a filling. Here at the Ballymaloe Cookery School, the students never believe me when I tell them this, they have their watches primed and ready to catch me out! In no time they are turning out tender, golden 30-second omelettes themselves. The secret is to have the pan hot enough and to use clarified butter if at all possible. Ordinary butter will burn if your pan is as hot as it ought to be. It’s also important to use the right-sized pan, otherwise, the omelette will be too thick or thin and consequently overcooked or undercooked, so use the pan size specified below for a two-egg omelette. Your first omelette may not be a joy to behold but persevere – practice makes perfect! You’ll be an omelette whizz in no time, never stuck for a yummy meal.

A Classic French Omelette recipe by:Darina Allen Your first omelette may not be a joy to behold but persevere – practice makes perfect! Servings 1 Course  Main Ingredients 2 fresh organic, free-range eggs

2 tsp whole milk or water

1 tbsp clarified butter or 1 tablespoon olive oil

filling of your choice (optional)

sea salt and freshly ground

black pepper Method Line up all your ingredients – this all happens so fast, there won’t be time to go searching for something once you start. Warm a serving plate in a low oven. Meanwhile, heat a 23cm (9 inch) omelette pan, preferably non-stick, over a high heat. Have your chosen filling and a spoon ready beside the cooker, heated if necessary. Whisk the eggs with the milk or water in a bowl until thoroughly mixed but not too fluffy. Season with salt and pepper. Put the warm serving plate beside the cooker/hob because you won’t have time to go looking for it while the omelette is cooking. Add the clarified butter or olive oil to the hot pan. As soon as it sizzles, pour in the egg mixture. Tilt from side to side to cover the base of the pan. It will start to cook immediately, so quickly pull the edges of the omelette towards the centre with a metal or plastic spatula, tilting the pan backwards and forwards then up and down for another few seconds so that the uncooked egg runs to the sides. Continue until most of the egg is set and will not run any more. The centre should still be soft and moist – don’t worry, it will be perfectly cooked by the time it gets to the table. If you are using a filling, spoon the hot mixture in a line across the centre of the omelette, horizontal to the pan handle. To fold the omelette: flip the omelette edge nearest the handle of the pan over the line of filling, towards the centre. Then change your grip of the handle so you are holding it from underneath, this will make it more comfortable for you to hold the pan almost upright so the omelette can roll towards the bottom of the pan. Half-roll and half-slide the omelette onto the plate so that it lands folded into three. Serve immediately with a salad of organic leaves and a glass of something delicious.

TOP TIP: For a delicious school or office lunch, slide the omelette into a toasted baguette. Add some leaves, maybe a tomato salad and some relish.

Clarified Butter

Melt 225g (8oz) butter gently in a saucepan or in a Pyrex measure in a low oven 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2. Allow it to stand for a few minutes, then spoon the crusty white layer of salt particles off the top of the melted butter. Underneath this crust there is clear liquid butter which is called clarified butter. The milky liquid at the bottom can be discarded or used in a white sauce.

Clarified butter is excellent for cooking because it can withstand a higher temperature when the salt and milk particles are removed. It will keep covered in a refrigerator for several weeks.

Cheese Soufflé Omelette recipe by:Darina Allen A perfect soufflé omelette is a special treat and takes only a few minutes longer to make than a French omelette, but it is well worth the effort. This is definitely a forgotten skill, and Irish farmhouse cheeses in particular are utterly delicious. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  15 mins Course  Main Ingredients 3 organic eggs, separated

salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp finely grated cheese – Gruyère, Parmesan, Irish farmhouse cheese or a mixture

1 tsp finely chopped chives or spring onion tops (optional)

25g (1oz) butter

omelette pan, preferably non-stick, 23cm (9 inch) in diameter Method Whisk the egg yolks until light. Season well with salt and pepper, and add the cheese and chives, if using. Whisk the egg whites until they hold a stiff peak, stir a little of the whites into the yolks, then very lightly, very carefully fold in the rest with a metal spoon. Melt the butter in the omelette pan, shaking it gently so that the sides are covered with butter, too, and as it foams add in the egg mixture and level it off with a palette knife. Cook the omelette very gently for about 3–4 minutes. The bottom should be golden when you lift the omelette with the palette knife to have a peek, and it should have started to fluff up. Then put the pan under a grill about 10cm (4 inch) from the element. Cook very gently for 3–4 minutes longer, until the omelette is well risen and just set. Remove at once, loosen the edges with the palette knife, and if you want to fold it over, first score it lightly across the centre. Then turn it out gently onto a hot plate and serve with a green salad.

Green Gooseberry and Elderflower Clafoutis Clafoutis is a sort of fluffy custard, a base for whatever seasonal fruit you can lay your hands on. Servings 8 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  45 mins Total Time  55 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 15g (generous 1/2oz) soft butter for brushing the dishes

5 organic eggs

100g (3 1/2oz) caster sugar

75g (3oz) plain white flour

115ml (generous 4fl oz) cream

420ml (scant 15fl oz) whole milk

1 tablespoon elderflower cordial

1kg (2 1/4lb) gooseberries

4 elderflower heads

50g (2oz) caster sugar – for sprinkling over the gooseberries

25g (1oz) pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped

icing or caster sugar to sprinkle

softly whipped cream to serve

28cm (11 inch) round terracotta dish or similar, brushed with soft butter Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4. Whisk the eggs with the caster sugar in a bowl. Sieve in the flour, add the cream, milk and elderflower cordial and whisk to mix (make sure there are no lumps). Pour half of the batter into the buttered dish. Scatter with the topped and tailed gooseberries and lay the elderflowers on top. Sprinkle generously with the 50g (2oz) caster sugar. Pour the remainder of the batter over the fruit. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes. Scatter with the pistachios and continue to cook for another 5 minutes approx. or until the clafoutis is puffed and golden. Sprinkle with icing or caster sugar. Serve warm with lots of softly whipped cream.



Variation: Rhubarb Clafoutis



Substitute 1kg (2 1/4lb) of rhubarb, cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces. Sprinkle with sugar. Substitute 1/2 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract for elderflower cordial and proceed as in master recipe.

HOT TIPS

Green Gooseberries and Elderflower

Green gooseberry and elderflower are a flavour combination made in heaven. They are both in season at the moment. Make a simple syrup – equal quantities of water and plain white sugar – say 225ml (8fl oz) of both. Add 4-5 elderflower heads, bring to the boil and use to poach the topped and tailed green gooseberries. It will only take 3-4 minutes after they come to the boil for the fruit to burst deliciously. Serve warm or cold with Jersey cream.

