Michelle Dermody: Three sweet treats with a surprisingly salty kick

A tiny bit of salt is necessary in almost all baking. It is funny, you will miss if it is not there but may not be able to put your finger on what is lacking. Salt brings out the other flavours in a recipe enhancing the overall taste. In bread it does more than that, by working in conjunction with the gluten in the flour, it adds firmness and helps the dough to rise and expand.

In Ireland, our butter is nicely salted, which means we do not need to add extra salt when using it. However, some baking recipes require a little more salt than usual. These are recipes that treat salt as an ingredient, or flavour in itself, rather than a back note. Salted caramel, miso popcorn, dark chocolate with a sprinkling of sea salt are all delicious examples.

I am biased towards sea salt. I always choose it over table salt. It has a more distinct flavour and is a natural product with traces of minerals, and it does not contain anti-caking agents. It is more expensive to buy but it lasts quite a while, a small pinch can add a lot of zing to cooking, as well as baking.

Miso is a great ingredient to have in the kitchen and here it is used to add a salty note to some almond cookies. It is made from fermenting either soybeans, rice or barley and has a rich umami flavour that is prevalent in much of Japanese cooking

70g of miso paste

110g of soft butter

225g of brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

225g of plain flour

1 tsp of baking powder, sieved

1 tbs of slivered almonds Method Beat the almond butter, miso, butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the egg slowly and make sure it is completely combined. Stir in the flour and baking powder and also combine these well. Roll the dough into a fat log and wrap in parchment. Place into the fridge to cool for at least an hour. Pre heat your oven to 180 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment. Slice the dough into even slices and press some slivered almonds on top of each slice. Place them onto your prepared trays, leaving a little room between each one. Bake for about 15 minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Pear and Salted Chocolate Mess recipe by:Michelle Darmody Salted chocolate is an underated treat! Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  25 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients For the pears:

The juice and zest of 2 oranges

The zest of 1 lemon

100mls of water

50g of golden caster sugar

4 pears, peeled cored and cut into about eight pieces each

For the sauce:

50g of soft butter

80mls of milk

10g of light muscovado sugar

120g of dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces

2 pinches of sea salt

To assemble:

2 meringues, roughly broken

4 tbs of whipped cream

A small handful of slivered almonds toasted Method To make the pears place the juice, zest, water and sugar into a saucepan and add the chunks of pear. Simmer gently for about ten minutes until the pears are soft but still have a bite. Set aside to cool in the juices. Place the butter, milk and muscovado sugar for the sauce into a heavy based saucepan and heat until it begins to bubble. Take it off the heat and stir in the chocolate until it has melted. Stir in the sea salt to taste. I think about two pinches works well. Set aside to cool. When you are ready to serve place the meringue pieces into a glass or bowl and stir through the cream and chunks of pear. Drizzle the salted chocolate sauce on top and sprinkle with the almonds.

Baked apples with salted caramel crunch recipe by:Michelle Darmody Salted caramel is delicious paired with apples and nuts. Servings 2 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients For the baked apples:

1 tbs of dates, pitted and chopped

1 tbs of pecan nuts, chopped

1 tbs of crunchy granola

1 tbs of muscovado sugar

4 apples, skin scored around the top and the apples cored

2 tbs of soft butter

For the salted caramel sauce:

2 tbs of golden caster sugar

2 tbs of water

3 tbs of cream

1 tbs of soft butter

2 pinches of sea salt Method Mix the dates, nuts and granola with the sugar. Scoop this into the hollow in the centre of each apple. Place a quarter of the butter onto each apple and put them into an ovenproof dish. Bake for about 25 minutes until bubbling and soft throughout. While the apples are baking place the sugar and water for the sauce into a heavy based saucepan and simmer over a low heat until the sugar has melted. Allow to bubble gently until it is turning golden brown. Remove from the heat and whisk in cream, butter and salt until the liquid is smooth and shiny. Serve the sauce with the warm apples.