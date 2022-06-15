Eoin Cadogan: It takes different strokes, but Cork must bring same work ethic

“Everybody is different. Everybody has different styles. Just do it the best way you know how.”

I can't stress enough how awkward a challenge the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final in Antrim was for Cork at the weekend. Getting out of Corrigan Park with everything still intact is a case of job done.

Fuelled by emotion in their own back yard it was never going to be plain sailing and after the faux pas of excluding an Antrim player in the promotion for the All-Ireland phase of the hurling championship, that 'lack of respect' narrative for hurling in the Saffron county would have been drilled home before Cork came to town.

On paper yes, Cork were well fancied but Antrim got a huge amount right for long periods of the game and certainly Cork will be left with a lot of areas of improvement ahead of Saturday's trip to Thurles to face Henry Shefflin's Galway.

Without being disingenuous to any team in Leinster, few could disageee that it’s played differently to Munster hurling. I know this might rub people up the wrong way but examining the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick versus Kilkenny and Galway in the Leinster final, there was a stark contrast in styles, scores and excitement.

Inter-county managers and players are in the results business. You want entertainment, go to the circus, as one said. But it sure helps to fan the flames of passion when we see players expressing themselves in a free-flowing game, complemented with huge work ethic.

Thirty minutes into the Munster final, there was more scored from play than was the full-time total in Leinster. Yes, James Owens might have been more whistle happy than John Keenan was in Thurles but the life and soul of the party was Semple Stadium where the provincial decider took on a whole life of its own.

I still feel that each game is refereed differently, which is unfortunate because it brings inconsistency, frustration and uncertainty about how far or close to the edge players can go. When teams are on the edge you usually get fireworks.

Who doesn't want fireworks?

Since that momentum-changing 70 minutes for Cork in Walsh Park, Kieran Kingston's side have certainly improved. How much I’m unsure but Galway will be the acid test.

Conor Cooney of Galway in action against Robert Downey of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League

Cork have found a greater belief in their style of play and players like Lehane, Connolly and Harnedy are creating hurling moments of brilliance that inspire Cork supporters and, more importantly, the players around them.

When Cork hurling is fuelled, first and foremost, by a strong work ethic, they're always in with a shout. That goes across the sporting spectrum - exceptional hurlers without attitude and hunger leads to hope rather than belief.

Now here’s where Galway come in.

The Leinster final was full of crash and bang. An arm-wrestle full of ruck balls and congested areas with towering physical men. It didn't make for pretty viewing, but who am I to talk?

Both Kilkenny and Galway have won All-Irelands in the last decade by grinding down teams, forcing turnovers and combining it with moments of brilliance courtesy of TJ Reid, Joe Canning et al.

Interestingly, even though Galway's ball-winning ability in the form of Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion and Tom Monaghan would create trouble for a lot of half backs, in the Leinster final, Galway's 23 long puckouts yielded only nine possession wins. Even though this stat might look like a weakness, I still firmly believe Shefflin will target the Cork half-back line.

Tom Monaghan finished with 0-4 from play at midfield during the last league encounter between the counties on March 5th. The space allowed to him was primarily due to Ger Millerick's role of dropping into the pocket to protect the centre back. With Luke Meade now fulfilling a similar role, Galway might look to move Monaghan back out to midfield and put in another ball-winner in the half-forward line.

With Darragh Fitzgibbon now back to himself, we will possibly see Johnny Coen taking up the role of harassing Fitzy for as long as possible at midfield. Stop the source of the attack would be the thinking - if Fitzy is the source then the goal opportunist Alan Connolly will have an experienced Daithí Burke for company. Stand toe to toe and Daithi will prevail. Stay on the move and the opportunist will pop up when you don’t even see him.

Regardless of personnel, Galway will come stinging with hurt after under-performing in that Leinster final. Someone like Henry Shefflin will command attention and respect from any group and with players doubtless hanging on his words and his coaching philosophy you can be sure they will be looking to deliver as much for him as for the playing group.

What Cork can’t do is to get caught in an arm wrestle. There will only be one outcome. In that middle third crash zone on puckouts, Cork will need Fitzgibbon, Robbie O'Flynn and Shane Kingston (if picked) opening up, coming onto breaking ball, and punching holes through the gaps to create the chances.

For years, we keep hearing about 'Cork's pace'. If there’s ever a time to use it it’s now, but better to be running at goal that running out from it. Tim O'Mahony had added something different with his alternative style on the inside line but I’d like to see him out in behind the half-forward line, being a nuisance, crashing into the Galway half-backs from behind on the long puckouts and mixing it up so those breaking ball opportunities occur.

At the other end of the field on Saturday, Conor Whelan will take serious minding though Seán O'Donoghue is a perfect match up with his pace and power. Defensively there will be worry as to how much Cork coughed up last Saturday directly off turnovers around that middle third, with Antrim's running game creating easily taken goals.

Regardless of what's gone before, this is a different examination, a different rhythm and a pair of different styles in Thurles. Being different is good, but the critical difference now is that getting it wrong is terminal.